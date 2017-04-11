Stephen Curry leads all players in jersey sales, Warriors are No. 1 in team sales

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinApr 11, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT

It’s more than just long-distance threes or doing car pool karaoke. It’s that Stephen Curry looks like an overachieving everyman, as opposed to a 6’9″ man-child blessed by the gods with physical gifts none of us relate to. (Which is far from entirely true, but the narrative sells.)

Curry is the most popular player in the NBA, and for the second straight year that showed up again in the NBA’s annual report on jersey sales, as tallied by the NBA.com store.  LeBron James was second. Here’s the list:

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
5. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks
8. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
10. James Harden, Houston Rockets
11. Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls
12. Derrick Rose, New York Knicks
13. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
14. Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
15. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

As for the most popular teams, Curry and LeBron are on the top of the list again. It also shouldn’t be a shock that the Lakers, Knicks, and Bulls are in the mix despite their play — those are the NBA’s biggest brands. Here’s the list.

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:
1. Golden State Warriors
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
3. Chicago Bulls
4. Los Angeles Lakers
5. New York Knicks
6. San Antonio Spurs
7. Oklahoma City Thunder
8. Boston Celtics
9. Philadelphia 76ers
10. Toronto Raptors

Grizzlies’ Mike Conley has his best season after record-setting deal

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley found the perfect way to answer all the questions about the Memphis Grizzlies giving an injury-prone point guard with no All-Star appearances a five-year, $153 million contract last summer.

He had the best season of his career.

“I knew people would be waiting for me to fail, and saying their opinion was right,” Conley said. “I knew that was out there, but at the same time, I was only worried about the good that has come out of it.”

The 6-foot-1 point guard usually goes unmentioned when the discussion turns to the NBA’s best players. With Conley’s history of injuries ranging from ankles to Achilles and even facial injuries in the 2015 playoffs , the contract just seemed way too much to pay to anyone outside of Memphis even if the guard has been a key piece of the longest playoff run in Grizzlies’ history.

Conley has provided Memphis fans – and ownership – quite a return on the team’s investment:

– Ten of his 15 career 30-point games have come this season.

– Scored a career-high 38 points against Phoenix in January.

– Averaging 20.6 pts a game. That’s seven points higher than his career average, while also averaging a career-best shooting percentage outside the arc (40.7 percent) and at the free throw line (86.1 percent).

– Became the career scoring leader for the Grizzlies, and also has made more 3-pointers than anyone else in franchise history.

– Joined LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as the only players with at least 10,000 career points, 4,000 career assists and 1,000 career steals since entering the NBA in 2007-08.

“He’s been playing phenomenal,” Grizzlies guard Tony Allen said. “He’s one of the top five point guards in the league. He’s definitely an All-NBA caliber kind of guy. He’s been showing that.”

Coaches and other players around the league often talk about how Conley is underappreciated for what he brings to the Grizzlies. After a 110-97 win over Indiana a couple of weeks ago, Pacers forward Paul George talked about Conley’s 36 points – including seven 3s, six assists, four steals and only one turnover.

“We allowed him to kind of orchestrate the whole offense, and he got comfortable early,” George said. “He’s a flame thrower. Once he gets hot, it’s over.”

It’s why Conley has nicknames from Captain Clutch to the Conductor – the last from a video the Grizzlies put together featuring minority owner Justin Timberlake and directed by Craig Brewer to ensure Conley re-signed with Memphis last summer.

Then first-year coach David Fizdale asked even more of Conley starting with having the guard coach a quarter in a preseason game. The switch in roles wasn’t a stunt or a lark. Fizdale wanted Conley to understand the role the coach wanted from him as a leader along with running the team.

“He’s really tried to embrace that for me and take his aggressiveness up another level,” Fizdale said. “He is truly the glue to this whole thing connecting everyone, and he does it without an ego.”

Injuries continue to be an issue for the 175-pound guard, yet he keeps coming back faster than anyone expects. Conley was back in three weeks after breaking vertebrae in his lower back in late-November , an injury expected to keep him out six weeks. He needed 13 stitches over his right eye after butting heads with Kawhi Leonard on April 4, which kept him out of one game only because he couldn’t see out of the swollen eye.

Conley said his thought process returning from injury is simple. If he can play, he’ll play. And he missed only the one game after cutting his eye to send a message of the urgency the Grizzlies need going into the postseason. Memphis has earned the No. 7 seed and will play the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the opening round.

Conley feels like he is ready.

The 29-year-old guard said, “I’m better for having had the pressure of the contract and having the opportunity and the responsibility to lead this team.”

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Knicks favorite Charles Oakley arraigned on assault charge

Associated Press
1 Comment
Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks favorite Charles Oakley has made his first court appearance since his arrest and ejection in February at Madison Square Garden.

Oakley was arraigned Tuesday in criminal court in Manhattan on misdemeanor assault and other charges before being released without bail.

Prosecutors have accused the 53-year-old Oakley of striking a security guard in the fracas. They say two other people who intervened were pushed and received cuts.

Oakley says he’ll fight the charges. He told The Associated Press in an interview this week that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998.

Tony Romo says he felt like a “turtle” at Mavericks’ practice, but he hit at least one shot

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinApr 11, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Go ahead and make your “can he get through warmups without getting injured” jokes, but it’s happening:

Tony Romo is going to be a Dallas Maverick for a night Tuesday, and he went through shootaround and a little practice on Tuesday afternoon. He was asked about it afterward and said he felt like a turtle, but that he’ll get more street cred sitting on the bench as a Mav than he ever did as a Cowboy. You can see the interview above.

Here’s what we know from practice, Romo has a little midrange game.

Paul Pierce elbows in shot to take sole possession of 15th on all-time scoring list (video)

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

It’s that time of year where Paul Pierce is scoring a season-high 10 points.

His final basket – a wild shot where he pushed the ball in off his elbow while being fouled – in the Clippers’ win over the Rockets yesterday moved Pierce ahead of John Havlicek for 15th on the all-time scoring list:

image