Report: Cavaliers signing Dahntay Jones

The Cavs also signed Jones for their final regular-season game and the playoffs last year, and they won the title. Just sayin’.
The 36-year-old Jones hasn’t played this year after getting cut from Cleveland’s preseason roster. It shouldn’t take much time to acclimate to his role.
Jones can be a nuisance. He infamously hitBismack Biyombo in the nuts during last year’s conference finals, drawing a one-game suspension that cost him a whopping $80.17, because his base salary was for only one day.
But Jones will have a slightly different situation with the Cavaliers this year. Assuming he signs tomorrow — Cleveland doesn’t play today — a one-game suspension would cost him $82.98.
While we expected improvement out of the Greek Freak this year, his trajectory skyrocketed to All-Star/All-NBA level player when he was made a point-forward by Jason Kidd. He ran away with this award for me. Rudy Gobert’s offensive game made a huge leap this season, and Isaiah Thomas’ offensive improvement — when everyone knew he would be the guy with the ball — kept him ahead of Kemba Walker and other deserving candidates.
Giannis Antetokounmpo should run away with this award. There are only two (invalid) reasons not to pick him: He was overrated last year, and he was so good, so quickly to begin this season, it’s easy to forget he hasn’t long been elite.
Rudy Gobert (far more effective offensively, somehow even better defensively) and Nikola Jokic (easing into an offensive focal point while improving efficiency) add to a relatively star-studded cast of candidates that also includes Isaiah Thomas, Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler and Russell Westbrook. Another player who didn’t draw All-Star consideration for this award but also deserves mention: Myles Turner.
Dane Carbaugh
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
2. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
3. Myles Turner, Pacers
Giannis beats out Jokic here for me simply because of the jump he’s made while playing heavy minutes. This is the third year Antetokounmpo has been a starter, yet somehow he’s added 8.5 points, 1.5 assists, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per-100 to his production. That’s more impressive than Jokic, who is wildly exciting and great as a full-time starter, but who hasn’t made the same contextual leap. Myles Turner gets a nod here for me too because of the gap at the No. 3 spot and because of his steadying offensive game.
Thunder star Russell Westbrook resting against Timberwolves
The Oklahoma City star is resting for the game on Tuesday night in Minnesota, the first time this season he has missed a game. Coach Billy Donovan says it is the right thing to do with the Thunder already locked in as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and two games left on the schedule.
Westbrook has put together an incredible year, leading the league in scoring while becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for the season. He was one of six players to start every game this season.
Bazemore (ATL) makes contact with Irving’s (CLE) arm that affects his jump shot attempt:
A correct call would’ve given Irving, who’s making 91% of his free throws this season and 87% for his career, two attempts from the line.
Instead, Irving missed and the Hawks secured the defensive rebound.
The Hawks forced a held ball with 4.9 seconds left in overtime, but a second earlier, Bazemore and Paul Millsap should have been whistled for touching the ball while out of bounds:
Bazemore (ATL) and Millsap (ATL) make contact with the ball while standing OOB.
A correct call would’ve given the Cavs the ball on a throw-in – exactly what LeBron wanted when he tried to call timeout.
Instead, the Hawks won the ensuing jump ball and scored off it to force overtime.
Fix either call, and Cleveland probably wins in regulation.
And if the Cavs win in regulation, they probably play LeBron and Irving last night. If they play LeBron and Irving last night, they probably beat the Heat. If they beat the Heat, they’d probably play their top players tomorrow. If they play their top players tomorrow, they probably beat the Raptors.
There are a lot of variables the further removed we get from these two missed calls, but it’s not a major leap to say these officiating errors cost the Cavaliers the No. 1 seed.
This was a tough one. Iguodala is only scoring 7.6 points per game this season, with 4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per night, numbers traditionally too low for this award, but his defense and secondary playmaking are key to Golden State’s success with their second unit (and he plays with the first unit a lot). Lou Williams is putting up much better numbers, 17.7 points per game, but he racked up a lot of those scoring buckets for a Lakers team that had nobody else. In the end, the contributions to winning mattered more to me.
Note: Helin has an official ballot this year.
Dan Feldman
1. Andre Iguodala, Warriors
2. Lou Williams, Rockets
3. Eric Gordon, Rockets
Andre Iguodala has been the NBA’s best reserve for the last three years, but he hasn’t contributed the most to his team the previous two regular seasons due to injury and holding back for the playoffs. This year, he deserves this award. Iguodala was solid most of the year and then really stepped up when Kevin Durant got hurt. Iguodala protects the ball incredibly for someone who generates so many efficient shots for teammates and himself, and he’s an excellent defender.
Lou Williams barely edged his Rockets teammate, Eric Gordon, due mostly to his stellar play with the Lakers. Honorable mention: Greg Monroe, James Johnson and Joe Ingles.
It’s sort of unfair here because the Rockets are going to win this award no matter what after trading for Lou Williams. Gordon is still my guy at this spot because he made the James-Harden-as-point-guard thing work so well as the season started. Gordon used to be in consideration for top contracts, so having him come off the bench, fully healthy and ready to fire from 3-point range is pretty unfair. I’ll take that any day if I’m a Rockets fan. Did I mention Gordon is locked in through 2019-20? We could be witnessing the dawning of a new Manu Ginobili in Texas.