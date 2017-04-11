Jonathon Simmons slams BIG dunk over Meyers Leonard (video)

No wonder the NBA invited Spurs forward Jonathon Simmons to participate in the dunk contest.
Blazers’ Noah Vonleh with easiest game winner you will ever see (VIDEO)
Down one with six seconds left in the game, Portland had the chance to knock off San Antonio at the buzzer Monday night. It should be noted, both teams have their second units out there in what is ultimately a meaningless game.
The Blazers inbounded the ball to Shabazz Napier, who comes off the pick and drives but has the ball poked away, in the scramble it seems to hit David Lee but ends up rolling under the basket to Noah Vonleh, who picks it up and puts in the uncontested layup to win the game. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
Napier had a career-high 32 points in the win.
Jazz end Warriors’ 14-game win streak with 105-99 victory
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Joe Johnson added a key 3-pointer with 80 seconds remaining and the Utah Jazz beat Golden State 105-99 on Monday night to snap the Warriors’ 14-game winning streak.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr, his team already assured of the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, opted to rest most of his starters for the entire fourth quarter and the Jazz (50-31) took advantage to end a seven-game losing streak at Oracle Arena.
George Hill had 20 points and Johnson finished with 19, including five 3s, as Utah also kept alive its shot at moving past the Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the West.
Stephen Curry had 28 points in three quarters for the Warriors (66-15), while Kevin Durant added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his second game back from a knee injury.
Utah won despite being without Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors, Rodney Hood and Raul Neto, all of whom have been nursing nagging injuries.
Golden State was also short-handed, as Kerr rested Klay Thompson.
With nothing at stake for the Warriors, the Jazz rode Gobert’s seven-point fourth quarter to their first win at Oracle Arena since April 7, 2013.
Gobert’s follow shot gave Utah an 83-82 lead with 7 minutes left. He later scored on an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Boris Diaw, then blocked a shot by Patrick McCaw to preserve the Jazz’s lead.
Durant, who missed more than a month while injured, showed no lingering effects at all. He brought the Oracle Arena crowd to its feet with a soaring one-handed dunk late in the third quarter when drove baseline for another one-handed stuff.
While much attention remained on Durant’s comeback, the game began as a shootout between Curry and Hill.
Hill was just as sharp and made four of his first five shots beyond the arc to help the Jazz build an early double-digit lead early in the second quarter before Curry helped bring the Warriors back.
The reigning two-time MVP had 15 points in the first quarter and made five 3s in the first half to put Golden State up at the half.
SPECIAL GUEST
The Warriors flew in a new ballboy for the game – 7-year-old Brody Stephens from Indiana. Stephens, who suffers from leukemia, attended the team’s shootaround earlier in the day as well as Kerr’s pregame press conference as guests. Stephens first met the Warriors when he was visited in the hospital by Curry last November when Golden State was in Indiana to play the Pacers.
TIP-INS
Jazz: Hayward (bruised left quad), Favors (left knee soreness), Hood (right knee soreness) and Neto (sprained left ankle) sat out after playing in Portland two nights earlier. . Dante Exum went down hard in the first quarter after getting blocked from behind by JaVale McGee while attempting a dunk.
Warriors: Draymond Green picked up his 14th technical foul of the season in the third quarter. . Matt Barnes (sprained right ankle) did not play and will sit out the season finale as well. “Hopefully we’ll get him back during the first round,” Kerr said.
Heat stay alive, rally to top Cavaliers 124-121 in OT
MIAMI (AP) — For the Miami Heat, the season is going down to the final night.
They need a win.
They need some help.
But they still have a chance.
Tyler Johnson scored 24 points, including the game’s final four from the foul line in overtime, and the Heat kept their postseason hopes alive by rallying past the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday night. The Heat (40-41) remained No. 9 in the Eastern Conference, a game behind No. 7 Indiana (41-40) and a tiebreaker behind No. 8 Chicago (40-41).
“We think it’s meant to be,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But we have to take care of business.”
That, and get some assistance. For Miami to reach the postseason – a near-impossibility after its 11-30 start – either Indiana or Chicago must lose.
Here’s Wednesday’s slate: Miami hosts Washington (which is locked into the No. 4 spot), Chicago hosts NBA-worst Brooklyn, and Indiana hosts Atlanta.
“It’s win or go home,” Heat guard Josh Richardson said. “Win, and we still might go home.”
Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Miami. Richardson scored 19 points, James Johnson had 16 and Goran Dragic added 15.
Deron Williams had a season-high 35 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who fell to 0-7 this season when LeBron James doesn’t play. The Cavs were also without Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson, and fell a game behind Boston for No. 1 in the East.
James sat with a right calf strain. Irving has a sore left knee.
“I thought the effort was great,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It was unbelievable.”
Kevin Love scored 25 points, Channing Frye had 21 and Kyle Korver had 18 for Cleveland, which wasted a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead and lost in OT for the second straight day.
On Sunday, Cleveland was up 26 going into the fourth in Atlanta. This time, the lead going into the fourth was 11.
“I don’t think you take too much out of it,” Korver said.
Miami survived despite two Cleveland four-point plays in overtime, including one by Williams with 34 seconds left that put the Heat down one. But Miami rallied for its 29th win in the last 40 games.
“Even if we wouldn’t have started 11-30, to go to the last game and have an opportunity to be in the playoffs, you would take that,” Tyler Johnson said. “But I think it makes it that much more special knowing everybody was kicking dirt on us two months ago.”
TIP-INS
Cavaliers: If history holds, James won’t play Wednesday. He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season finale since 2007. … Thompson sat again with a sprained right thumb. … G Kay Felder (left lower leg) left the game in the third quarter. … Williams had a career-worst 10 turnovers.
Heat: Dion Waiters (ankle) missed his 12th consecutive game. … James Johnson had nine assists. … Miami had a 20-6 edge in second chance points and an 8-0 edge in fast break points.
BIRDMAN VISITS
Chris “Birdman” Andersen, who played for both Cleveland and Miami, was in a baseline seat opposite the Heat bench. Andersen won a title in Miami in 2013. He appeared in 12 games with the Cavs this season before being sidelined by a knee injury.
L2M FALLOUT
The league’s Last Two Minute Report of Sunday’s Cleveland-Atlanta game showed three calls late in regulation and overtime that negatively impacted the Cavs’ chances in what became a 126-125 loss. “It’s too late now. It’s over,” Lue said.
Paul George on officials after ejection: “I really don’t have no respect… S— officiating job”
Paul George can just get out his checkbook now, he’ll be writing a $25,000 one to the league after these comments.
Indiana’s George and Philadelphia’s Gerald Henderson were both ejected from the Pacers eventual win over the Sixers. It started with this play, which earned a double technical.
Then this play got them ejected, Henderson got a flagrant 2 on the play but George got a technical for his reaction, and that was two.
After the game, George went off on the officials. You can see the video above via CSNPhilly.com, but here are the highlights.
“I mean, y’all know how I feel about the officials, and tonight I really have no faith in them. I’ve been warning them all night what he’s going to do, stuff he’s doing, and they allowed this s— to go on. He was throwing jabs, throwing punches at my stomach all night, and I didn’t retaliate until late in the game when they weren’t doing s— about it. So he pulled me down, I get a double tech for doing nothing. And then throw an elbow at my neck, I get another tech for nothing. So I really don’t have no respect, nothing is there for the officiating. S—– officiating job…
“It was physical all night. And again, they didn’t do nothing after I warned them a couple of times of what’s going on. They did nothing about it, nothing about it. It’s crazy.”
If you’re going to rant and get fined, you might as well get your money’s worth. George did that.
George and the Pacers need to win on Wednesday night against Atlanta to secure their spot in the playoffs (lose and they will need help).