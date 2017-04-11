Getty

Report: Knicks C Joakim Noah has torn left rotator cuff, will need surgery and rehab

By Dane CarbaughApr 11, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah will need surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The former Chicago Bull star has months of recovery ahead of him, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski.

Noah, 32, played in 46 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per-game.

The Knicks big man was suspended for 20 games, effectively ending his season, back in March.

Noah also had knee surgery earlier in 2017, and his left shoulder is one he’s injured before.

Meanwhile, Noah still has three full seasons left on a 4-year, $72 million deal he signed in 2016.

Report: Cleveland Cavaliers waive Larry Sanders, sign Edy Tavares

By Dane CarbaughApr 12, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers will add Edy Tavares to their roster after waiving Larry Sanders on Tuesday. The team will likely be set from there on out as they look to head to the playoffs.

The move was first reported by Yahoo! Sports, and it’s no doubt disappointing for both parties that Sanders did no work out.

Via Twitter:

Sanders had originally signed back in March but was sparingly used by Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.

Once a promising prospect, Sanders spent time away from the NBA largely to work on his mental health. He is still just 28 years old, so it’s possible we see Sanders on an NBA team next season.

Here’s the new Minnesota Timberwolves logo (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a new logo. You probably knew that already, since the logo apparently leaked on Reddit earlier in the day.

But the new branding is here to stay — complete with Seattle Seahawks coloring.

Via Twitter:

The new logo was designed by RARE Design, owned by Rodney Richardson. ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently interviewed Richardson for a feature piece about the design, and in it said the Timberwolves wanted the new look to be both a nod to their past without succumbing to being “too nice”. The result is a howling wolf logo that looks similar to their current alternate mark.

Via ESPN:

Richardson and his team took in all the feedback, scanned Minnesota’s old logos and uniforms, and formed a general idea of what people seemed to want. The actual drawing comes last. Richardson doesn’t sketch anything until he can write out something of a mission statement, confined to a few sentences on a scrap of paper, encapsulating the qualities the logo should represent. His card for the Wolves read:

With fierce determination we will defend, and we will devour. We will be smarter. We will be stronger. We will be together. We will be … a Pack.

The logo was introduced to fans in Minnesota during halftime of their Tuesday night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team played this video on the big screen to introduce the new look:

Minnesota will also reportedly get rid of their jerseys and floor design, which is a welcome piece of information. The Timberwolves probably have the worst court in the league, so it will be nice to see their harsh two-tone look go away.

Meanwhile, I’m still not personally sold on these colors. They look like the Seahawks, and as a Seattle resident myself I’m not sure they look better than the teal the team had before.

The logo is definitely cool, although the design over the current alternate is negligible. There’s also considerable chatter that the round logo looks a lot like other teams, or perhaps a blog, and that the howling wolf is reminiscent of the Arizona Coyotes.

To each their own I suppose. Here’s hoping Timberwolves fans are digging the look, since they’ll be the ones buying all the teal-and-neon-green gear next season.

Watch Karl-Anthony Towns pass Kevin Love for Minnesota’s single-season scoring record

karl anthony towns
By Dane CarbaughApr 11, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Move over, Kevin Love. The Minnesota Timberwolves now have a new single season record holder for most points scored.

During Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Karl-Anthony Towns moved into first place for that honor, passing Love on a floating layup from the right side of the floor.

Via Twitter:

A big night in Minnesota.

Grizzlies’ Mike Conley has his best season after record-setting deal

Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley found the perfect way to answer all the questions about the Memphis Grizzlies giving an injury-prone point guard with no All-Star appearances a five-year, $153 million contract last summer.

He had the best season of his career.

“I knew people would be waiting for me to fail, and saying their opinion was right,” Conley said. “I knew that was out there, but at the same time, I was only worried about the good that has come out of it.”

The 6-foot-1 point guard usually goes unmentioned when the discussion turns to the NBA’s best players. With Conley’s history of injuries ranging from ankles to Achilles and even facial injuries in the 2015 playoffs , the contract just seemed way too much to pay to anyone outside of Memphis even if the guard has been a key piece of the longest playoff run in Grizzlies’ history.

Conley has provided Memphis fans – and ownership – quite a return on the team’s investment:

– Ten of his 15 career 30-point games have come this season.

– Scored a career-high 38 points against Phoenix in January.

– Averaging 20.6 pts a game. That’s seven points higher than his career average, while also averaging a career-best shooting percentage outside the arc (40.7 percent) and at the free throw line (86.1 percent).

– Became the career scoring leader for the Grizzlies, and also has made more 3-pointers than anyone else in franchise history.

– Joined LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as the only players with at least 10,000 career points, 4,000 career assists and 1,000 career steals since entering the NBA in 2007-08.

“He’s been playing phenomenal,” Grizzlies guard Tony Allen said. “He’s one of the top five point guards in the league. He’s definitely an All-NBA caliber kind of guy. He’s been showing that.”

Coaches and other players around the league often talk about how Conley is underappreciated for what he brings to the Grizzlies. After a 110-97 win over Indiana a couple of weeks ago, Pacers forward Paul George talked about Conley’s 36 points – including seven 3s, six assists, four steals and only one turnover.

“We allowed him to kind of orchestrate the whole offense, and he got comfortable early,” George said. “He’s a flame thrower. Once he gets hot, it’s over.”

It’s why Conley has nicknames from Captain Clutch to the Conductor – the last from a video the Grizzlies put together featuring minority owner Justin Timberlake and directed by Craig Brewer to ensure Conley re-signed with Memphis last summer.

Then first-year coach David Fizdale asked even more of Conley starting with having the guard coach a quarter in a preseason game. The switch in roles wasn’t a stunt or a lark. Fizdale wanted Conley to understand the role the coach wanted from him as a leader along with running the team.

“He’s really tried to embrace that for me and take his aggressiveness up another level,” Fizdale said. “He is truly the glue to this whole thing connecting everyone, and he does it without an ego.”

Injuries continue to be an issue for the 175-pound guard, yet he keeps coming back faster than anyone expects. Conley was back in three weeks after breaking vertebrae in his lower back in late-November , an injury expected to keep him out six weeks. He needed 13 stitches over his right eye after butting heads with Kawhi Leonard on April 4, which kept him out of one game only because he couldn’t see out of the swollen eye.

Conley said his thought process returning from injury is simple. If he can play, he’ll play. And he missed only the one game after cutting his eye to send a message of the urgency the Grizzlies need going into the postseason. Memphis has earned the No. 7 seed and will play the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the opening round.

Conley feels like he is ready.

The 29-year-old guard said, “I’m better for having had the pressure of the contract and having the opportunity and the responsibility to lead this team.”

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball