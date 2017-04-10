AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Injured Indiana sophomore OG Anunoby declares for NBA draft

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

Indiana’s OG Anunoby suffered a season-ending knee injury in January.

But that won’t keep him from the NBA draft.

Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.

Indiana Hoosiers talent OG Anunoby will sign with an agent and enter the 2017 NBA Draft, a source told FanRag Sports.

Like with Duke’s Harry Giles and Xavier’s Edmond Sumner, medical testing will be huge for Anunoby. The best guess, and it’s so tough to tell without more information on his health, is Anunoby will go in the middle of the first round.

His knee isn’t the only questionable part of his game. After shooting 45% on 3-pointers as a freshman, Anunoby showed the peril of relying on such a small sample (13-of-29). He made just 31% (14-of-45) of his 3-pointers this season. His free-throw shooting – 48% last year, 56% this year – doesn’t instill much confidence in his stroke. The rest of his offensive game looks similarly raw.

But Anunoby, 6-foot-8 with great length, looks like he could be a defensive stud who guards every positions. He’s a high flyer who can finish above the rim.

Unfortunately, those skills might not translate if he lost athleticism due to his injury. Again, medical testing will dictate his draft position.

Cavaliers apparently resting LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love against Heat

Jason Miller/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

The Cavaliers appear set on a decision that will send shockwaves through the Eastern Conference.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

The Cavaliers will sit LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love tonight against the Heat in apparent choice of rest for the playoffs over continuing the fight for the No. 1 seed.

The Cavs are planning to start J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, and Deron Williams against the Heat, who need to win to keep pace with the Bulls for the eighth seed.

Cleveland’s lineup listed above was posted as part of the team’s media notes for tonight’s game and is subject to change.

This is huge for the Cavaliers, who are tied with the Celtics for the Eastern Conference’s best record. Cleveland has the tiebreaker, but this makes a loss to Miami – and falling to the No. 2 seed – far more likely. The Cavs lost twice to the Hawks over the weekend with LeBron (88 minutes), Irving (78 minutes) and Love (77 minutes) carrying huge loads. The Cavaliers just showed they could wallop the Celtics in Boston, so perhaps rest is more valuable than home-court advantage in that potential Eastern Conference finals matchup.

This is huge for the Celtics, who could gain the No. 1 seed. Boston closes by hosting the Nets and Bucks. The Celtics

This is huge for the Raptors, who are locked into the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Though they present a more formidable threat to Cleveland, they’re still unlikely to beat the Cavs. Now, that matchup is more likely to come in the second round – and look like a step back for Toronto, which lost to the Cavaliers in last year’s conference finals.

This is huge for Wizards, who are guaranteed the No. 4 seed. If the Cavs fall to the second seed, Washington would avoid the defending champs until the conference finals.

This is huge for the Hawks, Bucks, Pacers and Bulls, who are all jockeying for seeds 5-8. If they can swing it, they’ll try harder to avoid No. 7 and a first-round matchup with Cleveland. It’s especially big for Miami, which is currently tied for eighth but doesn’t have the tiebreaker against Chicago.

Of course, the Cavaliers sitting their stars doesn’t guarantee the Heat a win tonight. They’ll have to earn it on the court.

That task just looks much easier now.

Is Ben Simmons nearly 7-foot now?

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

World B. Free started a rumor that 76ers rookie Ben Simmons, who’s listed at 6-foot-10, is nearly 7-foot now.

How tall is last the No. 1 pick actually?

Jon Johnson of WIP:

But Philadelphia coach Brett Brown says otherwise.

Enrico Campitelli of CSN Philly:

Brett was asked if Ben Simmons has grown two inches to now be a 7-footer?

“No. He is not,” Brown said.

Has he grown an inch?

“I don’t believe so. I feel like I shrunk an inch.”

“I can feel comfortable saying, ‘No.’ He didn’t grow to 7-feet. I wish he did.”

NBA players fudge their height all the time. Height can also fluctuate throughout the day.

So, I don’t even know the best way to measure Simmons on a scale relative to his NBA peers, let alone his exact height.

But he’s very tall for someone who will play point guard, and that’s very cool.

2017 PBT Awards: Executive of the Year

AP Photo/Pat Sullivan
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

Kurt Helin

1. Daryl Morey, Rockets

2. Bob Myers, Warriors

3. R.C. Buford, Spurs

Because this is voted on by other executives (not the media), and because neither of the top two guys are terribly popular with their peers, this could go a lot of directions. Myers and Morey were almost a coin flip for me, but Morey did beautifully what the Knicks and Lakers organizations failed to do — give Mike D’Antoni a team built to play his style of basketball, not square pegs for round holes.

Dan Feldman

1. Bob Myers, Warriors

2. Daryl Morey, Rockets

3. Masai Ujiri, Raptors

Myers signed Kevin Durant. Sure, the Warriors general manager lucked into Stephen Curry‘s injury-caused smaller contract extension and an unprecedented salary cap explosion. But Myers closed on Durant. That’s enough. It doesn’t hurt that Myers also lured bargain bigs Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee and David West.

Morey was a close second, as he created a complete culture around James Harden with Mike D’Antoni, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson and Lou Williams. Ujiri re-signed DeMar DeRozan with much less fuss than expected and swung value in-season trades for Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker, who will have the Raptors ready if the Cavaliers stumble in the playoffs.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Daryl Morey, Rockets

2. Danny Ainge, Celtics

3. Bob Myers, Warriors

It’s hard to look past a solidifying Boston Celtics team and not give some amount of credit to Danny Ainge, even if it seems like he did not make The Big Trade for the 387th season in a row. Bob Myers has to be in this conversation with the best record in the NBA and because Kevin Durant may or may not have decided to sign with the Warriors long before last summer. But I come back to Daryl Morey, who lost a star player in Dwight Howard but was smart enough to couple James Harden with Mike D’Antoni. It’s all about fit in this league, and Morey found the right one this season in Houston.

Rajon Rondo out for Bulls-Magic

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

Since Rajon Rondo sprained his wrist, the Bulls have gone 1-2 – losing to the Knicks (in the game Rondo got hurt), beating the 76ers and losing to the Nets.

So, don’t assume tonight’s game against the lowly Magic will be easy for Chicago, which is tied for eighth in the Eastern Conference with the Heat.

Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago:

Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams will likely see minutes at point guard, and Jimmy Butler can handle lead-guard duties. Dwyane Wade, back from injury, can also pitch in.

But Rondo had been thriving lately.

The Bulls are avoiding the complication of Rondo and Wade trying to mesh, but Chicago also loses its top point guard. That tradeoff didn’t go well enough against Brooklyn, but at least Orlando is another low bar to clear.