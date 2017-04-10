Injured Indiana sophomore OG Anunoby declares for NBA draft

Indiana’s OG Anunoby suffered a season-ending knee injury in January.
But that won’t keep him from the NBA draft.
Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.
Indiana Hoosiers talent OG Anunoby will sign with an agent and enter the 2017 NBA Draft, a source told FanRag Sports.
Like with Duke’s Harry Giles and Xavier’s Edmond Sumner, medical testing will be huge for Anunoby. The best guess, and it’s so tough to tell without more information on his health, is Anunoby will go in the middle of the first round.
His knee isn’t the only questionable part of his game. After shooting 45% on 3-pointers as a freshman, Anunoby showed the peril of relying on such a small sample (13-of-29). He made just 31% (14-of-45) of his 3-pointers this season. His free-throw shooting – 48% last year, 56% this year – doesn’t instill much confidence in his stroke. The rest of his offensive game looks similarly raw.
But Anunoby, 6-foot-8 with great length, looks like he could be a defensive stud who guards every positions. He’s a high flyer who can finish above the rim.
Unfortunately, those skills might not translate if he lost athleticism due to his injury. Again, medical testing will dictate his draft position.