Giannis Antetokounmpo with fierce chasedown block on Hornets’ Roberts (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2017, 9:27 PM EDT

This as forceful a chasedown block as you are ever going to see.

Charlotte’s Brian Roberts made the steal and thought he would have the breakaway layup, but when you have strides like Giannis Antetokounmpo you can make up ground like nobody else. He did and swatted Roberts’ shot into the second row.

Antetokounmpo is going to lead the Bucks in blocks this season. And points. And assists. And rebounds. And steals. He’s had that good a year.

 

Dion Waiters says ankle injury still painful, will try to be back for playoffs (if Heat make it)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT

Miami was the hottest team in the NBA and looked destined to climb back from an 11-30 start to make the playoffs. The surprising resurgence of Dion Waiters as a guy who can get buckets was a big part of that.

Then Waiters sprained his left ankle a few weeks back. The Heat have gone 5-6 without him and now are in a fight for the final playoff spot, a battle that because of a difficult schedule — they play the Cavaliers Monday and the Wizards Wednesday — they may well lose.

Dion Waiters wants to be back, but he’s not moving well enough yet. He said if the Heat make the playoffs he’ll play, but that remains a question mark on a couple of fronts. Here are Waiters words, via Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

This does not sound like a guy on the verge of coming back. Even if the Heat made the playoffs does he sound ready to play by this weekend?

The Heat need help just to make the playoffs, not only are they going to need to upset good teams they need Pacers or Bulls losses. Fivethirtyeight.com said the Heat have a 38 percent chance of making the playoffs, going into the night.

Rajon Rondo’s wrist injury “significant” according to Hoiberg, could miss rest of regular season

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

After some rough patches at the start of the season, Rajon Rondo has played well for the Bulls since the All-Star break (actually, a little before that), especially when leading the Bulls second unit. He has averaged 10.9 points and 7.2 assists per game with a respectable 54.4 true shooting percentage since the All-Star break, and he has helped keep the Bulls in the playoff chase.

But now the Bulls may well be without Rondo for the rest of the regular season, and if they make the playoffs he may not be 100 percent. Rondo has missed the last two games and here is what coach Fred Hoiberg said when asked about it Monday, saying Rondo would not play against the Magic tonight.

Rondo saw a specialist on Monday, but there were no details.

With him out, look for more Jerian Grant, although in practice Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade will run the offense.

The Bulls are tied with Miami for the final playoff slot in the East, with the Pacers one game ahead, but the Bulls have the tiebreakers over both. Considering their two remaining games are against Orlando and Brooklyn, Chicago should be in good shape. However, the Bulls lost to the Nets over the weekend Rondo being out makes them vulnerable. Nothing is secure.

59 points? Damian Lillard thinks he can top it.

1 Comment
Associated PressApr 10, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moments after scoring a franchise-record 59 points in Portland’s victory over Utah, Damian Lillard said he believed he could top it.

The declaration was quintessential Lillard.

“A lot of players have played here, so just to think about that it’s a great honor, but hopefully I’ll beat it. Hopefully I’ll get past that,’ the Trail Blazers’ focused point guard said. “I think I will.”

Something else that happened following Saturday night’s 101-86 win was also typical of Lillard: He gave the game ball to Utah veteran Joe Johnson, who scored his 20,000th career point during the game.

“That’s an accomplishment for him as well,” Lillard said.

Lillard’s step-back 3-pointer with 1:49 left pushed him past Damon Stoudamire’s previous franchise record of 54 points, set in New Orleans on Jan. 14, 2005. He also surpassed Brandon Roy’s Moda Center record of 52 set back in 2008.

He pointed to his wrist, indicating “Lillard Time” – which becomes a thing in Portland when he takes over games – and then raised his hands before pounding his chest. He shouted to the standing Moda Center crowd: “I got this.”

He finished with nine 3s to match his career high and the Blazers’ record. He set another team record with his 27th game of 30 or more points this season. He is also the only Blazers player to have three games in a season with 50-plus points.

Oh, and he didn’t have a single turnover.

Coach Terry Stotts said simply, “Damian was phenomenal.”

“When he gets it going, it’s fun to watch,” Portland forward Meyers Leonard said.

Lillard came oh-so-close to reaching the 60-point milestone, but two missed free throws with 23.1 seconds left kept him at 59.

Earlier in the week at Utah, Portland fell 106-87. Lillard finished with 16 points, well below his average of 27 a game.

“I think he kind of knew in the back of his mind that he struggled last game against us, and he came in on a mission,” Utah’s Rodney Hood said. “He started off hot and it was hard to slow him down. Once a guy like that gets hot, there’s only so much you can do.”

But more important than the points, at least to Lillard, was the win.

Portland (40-40) has a hold on the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, but the team was still threatened by the Denver Nuggets with two games to go. Portland had a pair of losses going into the game against the Jazz.

“Tonight was a game we absolutely had to have, especially with the last two times we played them, they defended really well,” Lillard said. “I was able to overcome that and have a great offensive performance in a much-needed game at the right time. That meant a lot to me.”

Lillard, the sixth overall selection in the 2012 draft, is in his fifth season with the Blazers. The two-time All-Star is also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

“Lillard Time” has become a phenomenon in Rip City, with a clever entrepreneur even selling a watch that has the phrase on its face. One fan painted a mural of Lillard tapping his wrist on his garage in Southeast Portland a couple of years back.

In December 2014, he hit a 3-pointer to force overtime in a game against Oklahoma City and exclaimed to the crowd: “Y’all know what time it is” and gestured to his wrist. But the exact game the phrase was coined is unclear.

His league-wide reputation as a clutch player was set the season before when he hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Portland a six-game, first-round victory over the Houston Rockets and sent the team to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time in 14 years.

“Sometimes you just go out there and watch him when he’s doing his thing,” Portland forward Maurice Harkless said after Saturday’s game. “Tonight was one of those nights.”

Report: Charlotte Hornets pick up option, will bring back GM Rich Cho for next season

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets are the most unlucky team in the NBA, they have the point differential of a 42-38 team (via Basektball-Reference.com), but some ugly losses — they are 0-9 in games decided by three points or less — have them on the outside looking in at the playoffs. Kemba Walker was brilliant, but the Hornets defense regressed, and they missed the depth that Jeremy Lin and other veterans provided. When their guys were injured, specifically Cody Zeller for a stretch in the middle of the season, the Hornets couldn’t recover.

Owner Michael Jordan is apparently not laying the blame for that at the feet of GM Rich Cho. He will be back next season, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

The Charlotte Hornets have picked up the option for next season on general manager Rich Cho’s contract, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN.com that the Hornets recently activated the 2017-18 in Cho’s existing deal.

This is the right move.

The Hornets need a smart, steady hand at GM spot. Jordan, as an owner, should be able to have input but what the Hornets don’t want is him or anyone catching a few games of someone playing well in the NCAA Tournament and demanding they move him way up the draft board. Or getting involved in trade details. Jordan was as great a player as the game has ever seen, but that’s different from running a basketball organization. The franchise seems to have learned that.

The Hornets have some decisions to make this summer, but they are in a stronger position than it looks — and with a decent team — heading into the draft and free agency.