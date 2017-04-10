D’Angelo Russell’s dedicates lucky-bounce game winning three to grandmother who died (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2017, 12:55 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES — D'Angelo Russell almost didn’t play on Sunday night for the Lakers. His grandmother had passed away in Louisville, and when Russell found out Sunday morning he said he looked into booking a flight and going to be with family, but he couldn’t make the flight today so decided to play Sunday and fly out Monday.

The Lakers are happy he was there.

Russell drained a game-winning three that fell through the rim on a bounce just as time expired, giving the Lakers the win, 110-109. After the shot fell Russell ran over to hug his family. Russell said he dedicated the shot to his grandma.

“I knew (playing was) what my grandma would have wanted,” Russell said. “My dad, brothers, and everyone wanted me to play. I wanted to get away from basketball. I didn’t want to express myself through basketball but it was the only option I had and I tried to take advantage of it.”

“I get goosebumps even talking about the way the game ended,” coach Luke Walton said. “How awesome for him on such a tough day where obviously basketball is nothing in the big picture of what he’s dealing with.”

There’s a lot to unpack in this play.

Ricky Rubio has been fantastic since the All-Star break, but he had a rough night against the Lakers (after setting his career high in points the last time they played), and that included getting stuffed by Larry Nance Jr. on an off-balance layup. Andrew Wiggins (41 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (40 points) had the hot hands, they needed to get the rock here.

Metta World Peace got a clean look at a potential game-winner from the corner first but missed it. The best part of this, watch his leg shake as he hesitates and lines up the shot. Jordan Clarkson said the team gave MWP a hard time about that in the locker room after the game.

Julius Randle chased down the odd-bounce rebounds off MWP’s miss. If you wanted to see Tom Thibodeau’s blood pressure rise postgame, all you had to do was him about the handful of offensive rebounds the Timberwolves gave up late. He said Minnesota got what it deserved in this game the way they rebounded and came out flat.

• Three Timberwolves defenders were crowded around Randle — shooting 27.9 percent from three this season — and left open Russell, shooting 35.4 percent from deep this season.

• That’s as lucky a bounce as you are going to see. Maybe grandma gave that one a little tip.

LeBron James goes around the world, kicks to JR Smith for 3-pointer (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 10, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was showing off against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The Cavaliers had the game well in hand during the third quarter, so James took to showing off a bit.

And by showing off, I mean LeBron did an around-the-world before finally kicking to JR Smith in the corner for a 3-pointer.

You know, like you normally would do in an NBA game.

Mercy.

Too bad the Hawks came back to force OT and beat the Cavaliers, 126-125.

LeBron James, Kevin Love connect for ridiculous full-court outlet bucket (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 9, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love knows how to throw an outlet pass, and at this point pairing him with LeBron James almost seems unfair. The two connected for a ridiculous, full-court inbound play against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday that was near impossible to stop.

It came in the second quarter after a made bucket but the Hawks. James was streaking down the right side of the floor when Love quickly grabbed the ball, stepped out of bounds, and fired a two-handed pass to LeBron.

LeBron then finished strong with all five Hawks players in the paint by the time the ball when through the hoop.

Like I said: unfair.

Then again, so was the whooping the Hawks put on the Cavaliers to end the game. Despite Atlanta trailing by 26 to enter the fourth quarter, the Hawks forced OT and beat Cleveland, 126-125, in extra time.

James Harden on MVP race: “I thought winning was what this is about”

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2017, 10:52 PM EDT

Russell Westbrook put the exclamation point on his MVP case Sunday, racking up his NBA record 42nd triple-double, then hitting the game-winner to end the Nuggets season.

Also Sunday, James Harden had his own triple-double with 31 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds. That improves Houston to 54-26 0n the season, eight more wins than Westbrook’s Thunder.

After the game, the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen asked Harden if team record should factor into the MVP voting.

If it’s the “most important thing” then Harden just made a nice case for Kawhi Leonard, his Spurs have 61 wins.

What makes the MVP debate fun is that there is no strict definition of who should get the award. Is it the most valuable to his team, regardless of record? How much does team success factor in, and with that how do you balance out the quality of players around the candidates? How much do you rely on advanced stats vs. the eyeball test? For most voters it’s a little of all of those, and the blend is more art than science. There is no simple answer.

And this year, if you vote for Harden or Westbrook or Leonard you’re not wrong — a compelling case can be made for any of them. And LeBron James. It’s what makes the debate that much more entertaining.

Hawks score 44 in fourth quarter, rally to beat Cavaliers from 26 down in OT (VIDEO)

