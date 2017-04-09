LeBron James, Kevin Love connect for ridiculous full-court outlet bucket (VIDEO)

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love knows how to throw an outlet pass, and at this point pairing him with LeBron James almost seems unfair. The two connected for a ridiculous, full-court inbound play against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday that was near impossible to stop.

It came in the second quarter after a made bucket but the Hawks. James was streaking down the right side of the floor when Love quickly grabbed the ball, stepped out of bounds, and fired a two-handed pass to LeBron.

Secret Cavs play: "Go deep" pic.twitter.com/USOPPiEFEU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 9, 2017

LeBron then finished strong with all five Hawks players in the paint by the time the ball when through the hoop.

Like I said: unfair.

Then again, so was the whooping the Hawks put on the Cavaliers to end the game. Despite Atlanta trailing by 26 to enter the fourth quarter, the Hawks forced OT and beat Cleveland, 126-125, in extra time.