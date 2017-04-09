John Wall with chasedown block off backboard, out of bounds (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

That is a chasedown block with authority.

Washington’s John Wall tracked Miami’s Josh Richardson down and turned his layup attempt into an emphatic rejection, sending it off the backboard so hard it went out of bounds before anybody could get to it.

That wasn’t enough, the Heat beat the Wizards 106-103. That loss puts Washington in the four seed in the East, a full game back of Toronto for the three seed, which means Washington likely finishes fourth (and would have to face Cleveland in the second round). The win has the Heat in a tie with Chicago for the final playoff slot in the East.

DeAndre Jordan is throwing it down and Kawhi Leonard isn’t going to stop him (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Kawhi Leonard is the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s going to get plenty of votes this time around.

He made the right rotation on this play, getting across the lane and in the way of the guy driving the lane with his feet outside the restricted area — and it wasn’t going to matter. DeAndre Jordan was going to dunk and there was no stopping him.

The Clippers beat the Spurs 98-87, which when combined with a Jazz loss to the Trail Blazers has Utah and Los Angeles tied for the four seed in the West and home-court in the first round.

Watch as Damian Lillard scores Trail Blazers-record 59 points (VIDEO)

Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had no idea how close he was to the 60-point milestone.

He scored a franchise-record 59 points and matched his career high with nine 3-pointers to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 101-86 on Saturday night.

Lillard surpassed Damon Stoudamire’s 54 points with a step-back 3-pointer with 1:49 left. With the crowd on its feet, he raised his arms in celebration then pounded his chest.

He had a chance at 60, but missed the first two of a trio of free throws with 23.1 seconds left. After the first miss, he thought 60 would be out of reach. He jokingly blamed teammate Noah Vonleh for being off by a point when he shouted out his total down the final stretch.

“When I missed the second one and everybody was like, `Ohhh,’ I was like, `What happened?’ Then I made the last one and looked up and I had 59,” he said, shaking his head. “And I was like – it’s Noah’s fault.”

The Blazers stayed in front of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with just two games left.

 

Chris Paul scores 19 points, Clippers beat Spurs 98-87

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 12:43 AM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Paul had 19 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-87 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

DeAndre Jordan added 17 points and 17 rebounds to help Los Angeles preserve its hopes of hosting a first-round playoff series.

Los Angeles is a half-game behind Utah for the fourth seed and homecourt in the first-round series between the two. The Jazz played the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Doc Rivers tied Mike Dunleavy for the Clippers franchise record with his 215th regular-season victory.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points for San Antonio. The Spurs closed out their home schedule with just their 10th loss at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio is playing out the regular season after securing the No. 2 seed and first-round matchup against seventh-seeded Memphis.

The Clippers were 3-1 against San Antonio this season.

The Clippers went on an 8-0 run after the Spurs cut the lead to 72-68 on Leonard’s 15-footer. Los Angeles would take an 82-70 lead into the fourth quarter in a physical matchup between postseason-bound teams.

Aldridge had 10 points in the opening quarter, shooting 5 for 9 while primarily being defended by Griffin. Aldridge scored eight straight points in the opening quarter, including a pair of turnaround jumpers on Griffin and powering past Marresse Speights for a layup.

The Clippers responded by outscoring the Spurs 48-32 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Austin Rivers has missed four straight games with a strained left hamstring. . Los Angeles is 23-13 against teams with winning records this season. … Diamond Stone sat out because of soreness in his left knee. He has missed 24 games with a bruised bone in his left knee. … The Clippers have limited Leonard to 13.7 points in 55 career games, his lowest average against any team in the league.

Spurs: Danny Green was running and shooting without discomfort prior to the game after missing five straight games with a bruised left quadriceps. Green is expected to play in the team’s final two games. “Danny’s going to be OK, I’m just keeping him out another night, just to be sure,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. … Leonard has scored in double figures in 106 straight games. … San Antonio completed the regular season with a 31-10 home record after matching a league record with a 40-1 mark last season. … Dejounte Murray has missed 16 straight games with an injured groin, but could play in the next game or two, Popovich said. … San Antonio will finish with 60-plus wins for the sixth time in franchise’s 43-year history.

 

Pacers win third straight, move into sole possession of seventh seed

Associated PressApr 9, 2017, 12:36 AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul George scored 37 points and Myles Turner added 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Indiana Pacers move a step closer to a playoff berth with a 127-112 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The Pacers pulled a game ahead of Chicago for seventh place in the Eastern Conference and climbed back to .500 with their third straight victory.

Terrence Ross had 29 points for the Magic, while Evan Fournier had 23 and Aaron Gordon added 17. Orlando has lost six of its last seven.

Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 10 assists, but Orlando’s perimeter game was no match for the Pacers’ strength around the basket.

Indiana’s starting frontcourt of George, Thaddeus Young and Turner was a combined 20 of 24 (83.3 percent) in the first half, when the Pacers took a 68-59 lead.

Gordon and Ross helped the Magic cut the deficit to 84-80 with just under 4 minutes left in the third quarter, but that was as close as Orlando would get in the second half.

Indiana nailed three 3-pointers and got a three-point play from Kevin Seraphin to close the quarter on a 15-2 run. When CJ Miles hit another 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, the Pacers’ lead was 102-82 and the issue was decided.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana had lost eight straight road games by an average of 11.9 points before beating Orlando. . The Pacers have won six straight road games in Orlando. . Young is averaging 14.6 points in the last six games. . The Pacers outscored the Magic 38-20 in the paint in the first half and 64-38 for the game.

Magic: Payton is averaging 15.2 points, 10.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds in the last five games. . Gordon is averaging 21.1 points and 9.2 rebounds in the same stretch. . Orlando shot only 41.1 percent in its meetings with Indiana this season.

 