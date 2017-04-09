James Harden on MVP race: “I thought winning was what this is about”

Russell Westbrook put the exclamation point on his MVP case Sunday, racking up his NBA record 42nd triple-double, then hitting the game-winner to end the Nuggets season.
Also Sunday, James Harden had his own triple-double with 31 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds. That improves Houston to 54-26 0n the season, eight more wins than Westbrook’s Thunder.
After the game, the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen asked Harden if team record should factor into the MVP voting.
If it’s the “most important thing” then Harden just made a nice case for Kawhi Leonard, his Spurs have 61 wins.
What makes the MVP debate fun is that there is no strict definition of who should get the award. Is it the most valuable to his team, regardless of record? How much does team success factor in, and with that how do you balance out the quality of players around the candidates? How much do you rely on advanced stats vs. the eyeball test? For most voters it’s a little of all of those, and the blend is more art than science. There is no simple answer.
And this year, if you vote for Harden or Westbrook or Leonard you’re not wrong — a compelling case can be made for any of them. And LeBron James. It’s what makes the debate that much more entertaining.
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love knows how to throw an outlet pass, and at this point pairing him with LeBron James almost seems unfair. The two connected for a ridiculous, full-court inbound play against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday that was near impossible to stop.
It came in the second quarter after a made bucket but the Hawks. James was streaking down the right side of the floor when Love quickly grabbed the ball, stepped out of bounds, and fired a two-handed pass to LeBron.
Via Twitter:
LeBron then finished strong with all five Hawks players in the paint by the time the ball when through the hoop.
Like I said: unfair.
Then again, so was the whooping the Hawks put on the Cavaliers to end the game. Despite Atlanta trailing by 26 to enter the fourth quarter, the Hawks forced OT and beat Cleveland, 126-125, in extra time.
ATLANTA (AP) Paul Millsap scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks took advantage of Cleveland’s fourth-quarter collapse to overcome a 26-point deficit and stun the Cavaliers 126-125 on Sunday.
Kyrie Irving scored 45 points for Cleveland, and LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists before the four-time MVP fouled out in overtime.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points to help Atlanta beat Cleveland for the second straight time.
The defending champion Cavaliers dropped into a tie with Boston atop the Eastern Conference. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining. If the Cavs and Celtics finish with the same record, Cleveland will get the top seed for winning the season series.
The Hawks wiped out a 26-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cavs 44-18 in the period and forcing overtime on Millsap’s baseline jumper at the buzzer.
Russell Westbrook had himself one hell of a game on Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder MVP candidate grabbed triple-double No. 42 late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets. That was history, and a big enough moment.
Then Westbrook ended Denver’s season.
With just 2.9 seconds to go and down by two points, the Thunder had a sideline out of bounds play drawn up for Westbrook. The Nuggets jammed it up the best they could, but Westbrook got his hands on the ball anyway.
That’s when Westbrook rose up and hit a deep 3-pointer as time expired, winning the game and eliminating the Nuggets from the playoffs.
Via Twitter:
Oklahoma City took home the win over Denver, 106-105.
Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers clinched the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with that loss, no matter how the rest of the season plays out for the teams below them.
This is a huge moment for Westbrook’s MVP candidacy, and perhaps the most important one. In the span of five minutes of game clock Westbrook:
- Surpassed a single-season mark held by Oscar Robertson for triple-doubles in a single season.
- Hit 50 points scored.
- Won a game at the buzzer.
- Ended the season of a conference rival.
- Dictated the playoff standings of several teams below his.
The MVP is an award with purposely vague requirements, so we can think about how performances like this affect our voting.
With that one shot, Westbrook may have just won himself the MVP.
NBA players certainly seem to think so:
Russell Westbrook is now the sole owner of one of the NBA’s most prestigious statistical records. On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder star grabbed his 42nd triple-double of 2016-17 NBA, pulling him out of his tie with Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles by a player in a single season.
The play came late in the fourth quarter in Colorado as the Thunder took on the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook drove and kicked to Semaj Christon for a corner 3-pointer.
Westbrook had 32 points to go along with 13 rebounds at the time, and was aching for one final assist to get him to double digits.
Here’s what the play looked like on the floor:
Westbrook stands atop the triple-double throne for a single year. Will his feat ever be matched? And will history be enough to catapult him over Houston Rockets star James Harden for MVP this season?
Only time will tell.
Meanwhile, Westbrook ended Denver’s playoff hopes with an amazing 35-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer in the fourth quarter to give Oklahoma City the victory, 106-105.