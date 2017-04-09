Hawks score 44 in fourth quarter, rally to beat Cavaliers from 26 down in OT (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

ATLANTA (AP) Paul Millsap scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks took advantage of Cleveland’s fourth-quarter collapse to overcome a 26-point deficit and stun the Cavaliers 126-125 on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving scored 45 points for Cleveland, and LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists before the four-time MVP fouled out in overtime.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points to help Atlanta beat Cleveland for the second straight time.

The Hawks trailed by 26 entering the 4th quarter… TWENTY. SIX. 😳 pic.twitter.com/qou4mT89ce — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 9, 2017

The defending champion Cavaliers dropped into a tie with Boston atop the Eastern Conference. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining. If the Cavs and Celtics finish with the same record, Cleveland will get the top seed for winning the season series.

The Hawks wiped out a 26-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cavs 44-18 in the period and forcing overtime on Millsap’s baseline jumper at the buzzer.