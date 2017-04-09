Hassan Whiteside blocks Bradley Beal at the buzzer to save game for Heat (VIDEO)

Hassan Whiteside kept his ground, moved his feet, and did his best not to foul Bradley Beal on Saturday night as the Washington Wizards star hoisted a final shot in the closing seconds of the game. The result was a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer for Beal, one that Whiteside actually blocked in order to save the game.
The block gave the Miami Heat a win over the Wizards, 106-103.
Here’s how it looked on the floor.
Clutch.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard scored a career-high 59 points on Saturday night. The mark was also a team record, surpassing former record holder Damon Stoudamire.
But even as the Blazers beat the Utah Jazz, 101-86, Lillard didn’t keep the game ball for himself.
Instead, Lillard gave the ball to Jazz wingman Joe Johnson, who surpassed 20,000 career points in the matchup.
Good Guy Dame.
That is a chasedown block with authority.
Washington’s John Wall tracked Miami’s Josh Richardson down and turned his layup attempt into an emphatic rejection, sending it off the backboard so hard it went out of bounds before anybody could get to it.
That wasn’t enough, the Heat beat the Wizards 106-103. That loss puts Washington in the four seed in the East, a full game back of Toronto for the three seed, which means Washington likely finishes fourth (and would have to face Cleveland in the second round). The win has the Heat in a tie with Chicago for the final playoff slot in the East.
Kawhi Leonard is the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s going to get plenty of votes this time around.
He made the right rotation on this play, getting across the lane and in the way of the guy driving the lane with his feet outside the restricted area — and it wasn’t going to matter. DeAndre Jordan was going to dunk and there was no stopping him.
The Clippers beat the Spurs 98-87, which when combined with a Jazz loss to the Trail Blazers has Utah and Los Angeles tied for the four seed in the West and home-court in the first round.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had no idea how close he was to the 60-point milestone.
He scored a franchise-record 59 points and matched his career high with nine 3-pointers to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 101-86 on Saturday night.
Lillard surpassed Damon Stoudamire’s 54 points with a step-back 3-pointer with 1:49 left. With the crowd on its feet, he raised his arms in celebration then pounded his chest.
He had a chance at 60, but missed the first two of a trio of free throws with 23.1 seconds left. After the first miss, he thought 60 would be out of reach. He jokingly blamed teammate Noah Vonleh for being off by a point when he shouted out his total down the final stretch.
“When I missed the second one and everybody was like, `Ohhh,’ I was like, `What happened?’ Then I made the last one and looked up and I had 59,” he said, shaking his head. “And I was like – it’s Noah’s fault.”
The Blazers stayed in front of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with just two games left.