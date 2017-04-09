Associated Press

Chris Paul scores 19 points, Clippers beat Spurs 98-87

Apr 9, 2017, 12:43 AM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Paul had 19 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-87 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

DeAndre Jordan added 17 points and 17 rebounds to help Los Angeles preserve its hopes of hosting a first-round playoff series.

Los Angeles is a half-game behind Utah for the fourth seed and homecourt in the first-round series between the two. The Jazz played the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Doc Rivers tied Mike Dunleavy for the Clippers franchise record with his 215th regular-season victory.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points for San Antonio. The Spurs closed out their home schedule with just their 10th loss at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio is playing out the regular season after securing the No. 2 seed and first-round matchup against seventh-seeded Memphis.

The Clippers were 3-1 against San Antonio this season.

The Clippers went on an 8-0 run after the Spurs cut the lead to 72-68 on Leonard’s 15-footer. Los Angeles would take an 82-70 lead into the fourth quarter in a physical matchup between postseason-bound teams.

Aldridge had 10 points in the opening quarter, shooting 5 for 9 while primarily being defended by Griffin. Aldridge scored eight straight points in the opening quarter, including a pair of turnaround jumpers on Griffin and powering past Marresse Speights for a layup.

The Clippers responded by outscoring the Spurs 48-32 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Austin Rivers has missed four straight games with a strained left hamstring. . Los Angeles is 23-13 against teams with winning records this season. … Diamond Stone sat out because of soreness in his left knee. He has missed 24 games with a bruised bone in his left knee. … The Clippers have limited Leonard to 13.7 points in 55 career games, his lowest average against any team in the league.

Spurs: Danny Green was running and shooting without discomfort prior to the game after missing five straight games with a bruised left quadriceps. Green is expected to play in the team’s final two games. “Danny’s going to be OK, I’m just keeping him out another night, just to be sure,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. … Leonard has scored in double figures in 106 straight games. … San Antonio completed the regular season with a 31-10 home record after matching a league record with a 40-1 mark last season. … Dejounte Murray has missed 16 straight games with an injured groin, but could play in the next game or two, Popovich said. … San Antonio will finish with 60-plus wins for the sixth time in franchise’s 43-year history.

 

Pacers win third straight, move into sole possession of seventh seed

Apr 9, 2017, 12:36 AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul George scored 37 points and Myles Turner added 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Indiana Pacers move a step closer to a playoff berth with a 127-112 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The Pacers pulled a game ahead of Chicago for seventh place in the Eastern Conference and climbed back to .500 with their third straight victory.

Terrence Ross had 29 points for the Magic, while Evan Fournier had 23 and Aaron Gordon added 17. Orlando has lost six of its last seven.

Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 10 assists, but Orlando’s perimeter game was no match for the Pacers’ strength around the basket.

Indiana’s starting frontcourt of George, Thaddeus Young and Turner was a combined 20 of 24 (83.3 percent) in the first half, when the Pacers took a 68-59 lead.

Gordon and Ross helped the Magic cut the deficit to 84-80 with just under 4 minutes left in the third quarter, but that was as close as Orlando would get in the second half.

Indiana nailed three 3-pointers and got a three-point play from Kevin Seraphin to close the quarter on a 15-2 run. When CJ Miles hit another 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, the Pacers’ lead was 102-82 and the issue was decided.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana had lost eight straight road games by an average of 11.9 points before beating Orlando. . The Pacers have won six straight road games in Orlando. . Young is averaging 14.6 points in the last six games. . The Pacers outscored the Magic 38-20 in the paint in the first half and 64-38 for the game.

Magic: Payton is averaging 15.2 points, 10.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds in the last five games. . Gordon is averaging 21.1 points and 9.2 rebounds in the same stretch. . Orlando shot only 41.1 percent in its meetings with Indiana this season.

 

Dwyane Wade returns but Nets hand Bulls potentially costly loss

Associated Press
Apr 8, 2017, 9:27 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwyane Wade returned but the Chicago Bulls sustained a potentially costly loss when the Brooklyn Nets beat them 107-106 on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie made four free throws in the final 13.6 seconds for the Nets in their home finale. He scored 19 points, as did rookie Caris LeVert.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Bulls, who came in tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Wade started and played 25 minutes, scoring 14 points. He had been expected to miss the remainder of the regular season when he sprained and fractured his right elbow on March 15.

But the Bulls allowed 32 points in the fourth quarter, with Dinwiddie snapping a 103-all with two free throws with 13.6 seconds to play. Butler missed a jumper and Dinwiddie put it away with another pair with 2.4 to play.

Wade was supposed to be limited to about 20 minutes and exited the game with 5:09 left in the fourth quarter and the Bulls leading 94-88. Nikola Mirotic‘s three-point play with 4:24 remaining increased the lead to 97-88 before Brooklyn stormed back to go with a 10-0 run with the three-time NBA champion on the bench.

Levert’s consecutive 3-pointers pulled Brooklyn to 97-94 with 3:28 to go before Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made back-to-back baskets to give the Nets a 98-97 advantage with 2:21 left. Wade then re-entered and Chicago went back ahead 101-98 before Dinwiddie tied it with a 3.

Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo missed his second straight game after spraining his wrist during Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Brook Lopez scored 13 points for the Nets before a sold-out crowd of 17,732 that came out for the NBA’s worst team’s last home game.

TIP-INS

Bulls: With two games remaining on the schedule, Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg is unsure whether Rondo will be healthy enough to play Monday night when the Bulls host the Toronto Raptors since the point guard “still has a lot of stiffness in that wrist.”

Nets: Isaiah Whitehead‘s block in the first quarter tied an all-time team record by a guard with 36, set by Darwin Cook during the 1980-81 season. . Brooklyn finished its home schedule at 13-28.

OL’ RELIABLE

Wade came in averaging 18.5 points and the Bulls could use his veteran leadership. “I think the biggest thing with Dwyane is just the experience factor. He’s obviously been in a lot of huge games over the course go his career, probably more than anybody in the roster,” Hoiberg said. “Obviously Rondo has the championship experience as well, but Dwyane has been there at this time of year when you’re fighting like we are right now. He’s a guy we rely on and we lean on heavily to finish out the season. Hopefully we have an opportunity to play beyond.”

 

Cavaliers’ legend Austin Carr got in some first pitch practice… and he needed it

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Tuesday the Cleveland Indians have their home opener against the Chicago White Sox, the start of an optimistic season for the franchise under Terry Francona.

To open the season, the Indians will have Cavaliers legend — and current team color commenter — Austin Carr throw out the first pitch.

Trying to avoid ending up on a blooper reel, he went out to get some practice… turns out that was a wise decision.

He needs a little work on his release point.

Good luck on Tuesday Austin. We’ll all be watching.

(Hat tip CBSSports.com and 24/7Sports)

Kevin Durant is back, but Stephen Curry out as Golden State faces Pelicans Saturday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Golden State formally has nothing to play for, they have locked up the best record in the NBA for the season. All that’s left is getting Kevin Durant back in the flow — shake off the rust, get in a little conditioning.

Durant will be back Saturday night against the Pelicans.

But he will not be working out any ball-handling kinks with Stephen Curry, the team announced.

Remember that the Warriors have more than just their remaining three regular season games to get Durant fully integrated again. Their first round series will almost certainly be against the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that without Jusuf Nurkic is inconsistent and plays little defense. The Warriors will win that series in four or five games and have that stretch to get right before things get genuinely serious in the second round.