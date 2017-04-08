Want to watch highlights from Russell Westbrook’s season? Of course you do.

We can debate whether he is the MVP or not, but nobody is questioning what a monster season Russell Westbrook has had. He will be the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for the season. That’s insane.
Take a break from watching guys play it safe on “amen corner” and enjoy more than seven minutes of the best of Westbrook from this season. The man has been a relentless beast.
It’s official: Celtics have No. 1 spot in draft lottery. Thank you Nets.
The Boston Celtics, a 50-win team who will finish in the top two spots in the East, will have the best odds of the top pick in the NBA Draft this June.
With unexpected Suns win over the Thunder on Friday night, it became assured that the Brooklyn Nets will have the worst record in the NBA. Thanks to the Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce trade three years ago — when Nets ownership told GM Billy King to put together a team that could contend immediately, at any cost — the Celtics have the right to swap picks with the Nets this season.
That means the Celtics will have a 25 percent chance of landing the top pick in the coming draft, and a 64.2 percent chance of a top three pick (and they can’t be outside the top four). So yes, one of the deepest rosters in the league is about to get even deeper.
Things get interesting if the Celtics land one of the top two picks, which are expected to be point guards Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. The Celtics have All-Star Isaiah Thomas on the roster, he’s a fan favorite on a very affordable contract ($6.5 million this season) who will be a free agent in 2018. How much are the Celtics willing to pay Thomas in a year if they have already drafted the point guard of the future? Should the Celtics use their cap space to extend Thomas’ contract this summer, at ideally less than max money, then use him as trade bait if Fultz/Ball show they are ready to take over the team? Thomas will be 29 next summer as a free agent, how many years do the Celtics want to extend him at that age (the history of undersized point guards is that when their skills start to fall of the drop is fast and steep)?
By the way, the Celtics also have the Nets pick next year. Just another piece of trade bait.
Mavericks to have former Cowboy quarterback Tony Romo in uniform, on bench Tuesday
Tony Romo, the loved and hated former Cowboys quarterback headed to the broadcast booth next season, is going to be on the Mavericks’ bench Tuesday night as an honorary team member. In uniform and the whole thing, save for actually playing in a game.
Sources told ESPN.com that the Mavericks intend to have Romo on the bench and in uniform for their final regular-season home date against the Denver Nuggets as a means of paying tribute to the longtime former Cowboy.
With starting point guard Seth Curry ailing in recent days and officially out for the rest of the season because of a shoulder ailment, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said on multiple occasions over the past week that the club would be looking to add “a pass-first point guard” before playing out the season’s final five days….
The Mavericks plan to treat him like an actual player on the roster for the day, sources said, even though Romo won’t actually play in the game. He last played competitive basketball in high school in Wisconsin.
It would be easy to joke about how Romo will be injured in warmups before getting the chance to be honored by the Mavericks, but we’re above that… okay, apparently not. Although we are curious to know if reserve forward Nicolas Brussino has to give up the No. 9 for the night to Romo.
Romo was a regular at Mavericks games and has a strong relationship with owner Mark Cuban, which certainly helps facilitate these kinds of things.
It’s a nice gesture for a quarterback who had a roller coaster of a career in Dallas, but who lost his starting job last season.
Mavericks’ fan drains half-court shot, wins new 65″ television
Courtney was the designated shooter at the Dallas game Friday night against San Antonio, and now she has a much nicer television than you do after draining a halfcourt shot. That was Curry-like. Or, Dirk-like in Dallas, I guess.
Russell Westbrook was hunting assists, Suns doing everything to deny him Friday night
Russell Westbrook wanted the record — to secure a triple-double for the season and then to get his 42nd triple-double of this season, breaking Oscar Robertson’s record.
Westbrook needed just six assists to guarantee he would average a triple-double for the season, and from the start of the game he was clearly hunting them. He got his buckets, but he passed up open looks to try to feed teammates. In the third quarter, Westbrook got his sixth assist.
But as the game wound down, with the Thunder down by around 20 most of the time, Billy Donovan kept Westbrook in to get his 42nd triple-double — Westbrook needed a few more assists, and he was hunting them. He was ignoring good shots to try to get them. Westbrook all but admitted it, but in a NSFW way reminded everyone he was not shooting the ball well so he should pass.
Westbrook on if he was trying to pad assists late: "I was 6 for 25. What the f*** you want me to do?" (NSFW, of course) pic.twitter.com/9M6sLMxQy8
The Phoenix Suns were determined not to let Westbrook get that record on their watch. It was obvious.
Jack Maloney at CBSSports.com had a great breakdown, but if you watch the Suns at the end of the game they dared Westbrook to shoot and tried to take away his passing options. This screen shot from the CBS post best shows how the Suns defended the final plays — Westbrook is left wide open.
Westbrook passed up the shot to hit a cutting Steven Adams in the paint, and he was fouled before he could shoot, denying any chance at an assist. And so it went every time down, even with the Suns fouling Westbrook and sending him to the line. At 2:34, he basically subbed himself out and accepted the numbers will have to come another day.
Westbrook has three more chances to get his 42nd triple-double. He has hunted some stats all season (usually rebounds), but the fact remains he was close enough to get those triple-doubles, and the Thunder win three-quarters of their games when he gets one, but only a third of their games when he doesn’t. He has to put up huge numbers for the Thunder to have a chance.