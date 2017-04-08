Associated Press

Stanley Johnson drains late three, Pistons beat Rockets 114-109

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 1:22 AM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) — The Detroit Pistons gave some of their young and seldom-used players a chance to play Friday night, and it helped them beat the Houston Rockets.

Boban Marjanovic, Detroit’s 7-foot-3 backup center, led the Pistons with a career-high 27 points with 12 rebounds off the bench and Stanley Johnson hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 32.4 seconds left before adding two free throws to lift the Pistons to the 114-109 victory Friday night.

“It was great and we had a bunch of guys out there that really wanted to play,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “They weren’t bogged down by the way the season has gone. They had great enthusiasm to play. I don’t care when it is in the year or what the situation is that’s a big part of this is just having a great enthusiasm to play and those guys just did.”

The Rockets led by two after a dunk by Montrezl Harrell before Ish Smith made a basket to tie it. James Harden missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Johnson’s 3-pointer made it 110-107.

Harden missed another 3-point attempt, and Johnson added the free throws to make it 112-107. Harrell added a layup after that but Tobias Harris tacked on two more free throws with eight seconds left.

Harden finished one rebound shy of a triple-double with 33 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. He said players getting rest was no excuse for what happened on Friday night.

“Whoever is in the game has to know what they’re doing on both ends of the floor,” he said. “And just go out there and try to execute.”

The Pistons used a 12-1 spurt, capped by four points from Marjanovic, to cut the lead to 94-93 midway through the fourth quarter. Houston missed seven straight shots in span before Eric Gordon ended the drought with a 3-pointer to make it 97-93.

A 3-pointer by Johnson tied it with about three minutes left before Harden made a pair of 3-pointers sandwiched around a layup by rookie Henry Ellenson to give Houston a 105-101 lead.

Ellenson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in his first career start.

Coach Mike D’Antoni rested starting center Clint Capela and said he’ll rest other players in the last three regular-season games after Houston clinched the third spot in the Western Conference on Wednesday.

However, Harden and Patrick Beverley won’t be among those who will sit out because they refused when he asked them.

Reggie Bullock made back to back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to get the Pistons within 6. But Houston made the next six points to extend its lead to 93-81.

Smith got the Pistons within 1 point with a jump shot with about nine minutes left in the third quarter before Houston used a 10-3 run, with two 3-pointers from Harden, to make it 69-61 midway through the period.

The Pistons scored seven straight points, with five from Harris, to cut the lead to 76-73 with about two minutes left in the quarter.

But Houston outscored the Pistons 9-2 the rest of the quarter to lead 87-75 entering the fourth. Lou Williams scored the seven points in that span and Harden capped the run with a reverse layup.

Houston led by as many as 11 in the first half and was up 54-52 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Michael Gbinije missed the game with a respiratory infection. … Smith finished with 20 points. … The Pistons had just six turnovers. … Andre Drummond had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Rockets: Harden made seven 3-pointers for his 35th game this season with at least four 3-pointers. … Beverley had six points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

THEY SAID IT

Marjanovic on his career-best performance: “I’m more happy because we won this against a very, very good team. We just played hard like you’re supposed to do.”

ANDERSON’S RETURN

Ryan Anderson returned after missing the last six games with a sprained right ankle. He had nine points, three rebounds and a block. D’Antoni said before the game that he’d limit him to 20 minutes in his first game back, but played him for just 13 minutes, where were all in the first half.

 

DeMar DeRozan has 38 points, Raptors beat Heat 96-94

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 1:12 AM EDT

TORONTO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat 96-94 on Friday night in their final home game of the regular season.

DeRozan broke Vince Carter‘s franchise record with his 31st 30-point game of the season, shooting 14 of 32 from the floor. Carter set the mark in 2000-01.

Cory Joseph added 14 points, and Kyle Lowry had 12 in his second game back form an injury.

James Johnson had 22 points for Miami against his former team. Goran Dragic added 18 for the Heat. They remained ninth in the Eastern Conference with three games to play.

Behind since the 9:24 mark of the first quarter, the Heat finally tied it with 4:43 remaining on Hassan Whiteside‘s alley-oop dunk. But the Raptors’ Serge Ibaka countered with a 3-pointer to put Toronto up 85-82.

Whiteside closed the gap to a point with a hook shot seconds later, but the Raptors scored the next five points through Lowry and DeRozan, who finished a driving spinaround layup to increase Toronto’s lead to 90-84 with 1:52 to go.

A foul on DeRozan sent him to the line to add another two points, and though another two free throws and a layup from Johnson cut it to 92-88. DeRozan’s layup with 25.4 seconds put the Raptors back in control. A 3-pointer from Miami’s Tyler Johnson with 1.2 seconds left capped the scoring.

TIP-INS

Heat: F Luke Babbitt (hip) missed the game. Miami players have missed 312 games due to injury or illness, the most in the NBA.

Raptors: Toronto won the season series against the Heat for the third straight season. Before the final regular-season home game, DeRozan addressed the fans from center court to thank them for their support this season. For the sixth and final time this season, the Raptors wore their blue-and-white Toronto Huskies jerseys, commemorating the 1946-47 Basketball Association of America franchise. Toronto is 6-0 while wearing the throwback uniforms.

JOLTIN’ JOE

The Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener isn’t until Tuesday, but Blue Jays legend Joe Carter, whose walk-off home run ended the 1993 World Series, was in attendance on Friday. After being presented with a personalized Toronto Huskies shirt, Carter threw signed mini basketballs into the crowd.

 

With sixth assist Friday, Russell Westbrook guarantees triple-double average for season

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2017, 11:48 PM EDT

John F. Kennedy was president. A dozen eggs cost 32 cents. A gallon of gas cost 28 cents. People were going to the movies to see “West Side Story,” and Andy Warhol was painting cans of tomato soup.

Also, in 1962, Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double for a full NBA season.

He was the last person to do it. Until Friday.

In Phoenix, Russell Westbrook guaranteed he will be the second person to put up those numbers for a season — he needed just six assists, and he got that in the third quarter against the Suns.

Westbrook had a couple generous assists handed him by the scorekeeper in Phoenix, but he also had a couple missed opportunities because Steven Adams missed point-blank shots.

There’s been a push in some quarters to denigrate what Westbrook has done this season in an effort to pump up James Harden for MVP. That must stop. Make a case for Harden (there’s a strong one), but do not dismiss what Westbrook has done — not just the triple-double average, which is impressive, but leading a team that plays at the level of an 18-win team when he is not on the court to the playoffs. He has been clutch for them in big games. There are no nights off for him — forget being sat to rest, he is out there every night going 110 percent. Fans get their money’s worth. He doesn’t have a second gear. Westbrook plays with a rage, with a ferocity, too often lacking in the long NBA regular season.

Westbrook deserves all the credit in the world for his season. It has been a joy to watch.

Hardaway Jr., Hawks stun Cavaliers 114-100

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Atlanta Hawks, despite resting center Dwight Howard and missing three other key starters, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-100 on Friday night.

The Hawks, who beat Boston on Thursday night, outworked and outgunned the defending NBA champions, who blew a chance to move closer to securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a flat performance.

Mike Dunleavy added 20 for Atlanta and got a little revenge against the Cavs, who tossed him in as part of a trade for Kyle Korver in February. The Hawks recorded 39 assists.

It was a shocking letdown by the Cavs, who were so impressive in a win over the Celtics on Wednesday night. But they lacked energy from the outset and the Hawks took advantage with their second straight victory, moving a game ahead of Milwaukee for fifth place in the East.

LeBron James scored 27 and Kyrie Irving 18 for Cleveland, which was in a funk for most of the night but took an 87-85 lead in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Korver.

Hardaway took over from there.

Although he was listed as questionable before the game with knee and wrist injuries, Hardaway played anyway and down the stretch he buried a pair of 3-pointers and delivered a vicious dunk during a 12-0 run when the Hawks put it away, shocking a sellout crowd hoping to see the Cavs move closer to locking down home-court advantage in the East.

Cleveland was again without starting center Tristan Thompson, who missed his second straight game with a sprained thumb.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Didn’t play any of their starters from a March 3 matchup with Cleveland. … The decision to sit Howard wasn’t announced until 40 minutes before tip-off. When he met with reporters, coach Mike Budenholzer wasn’t certain about his starting lineup and he initially said Dennis Schroder would play. However, after going through a warmup, Schroder was scratched and Jose Calderon started. … Paul Millsap (swollen left knee) and Kent Bazemore (bone bruise) aren’t ready to play in consecutive games as they recover from injuries. … G/F Thabo Sefolosha announced he’ll make a donation from his court settlement after breaking his leg in a fracas outside a Manhattan nightclub in 2015. Sefolosha will reportedly receive $4 million and give “a substantial portion” to Gideon’s Promise, an Atlanta-based organization that helps support and train public defenders.

Cavaliers: Coach Tyronn Lue plans to rest James and Irving for the playoffs if the Cavs clinch the No. 1 seed. “If we can take care of business like we’re supposed to, I think that we’d like LeBron and Kyrie to get some rest,” Lue said. “I think J.R. (Smith) and Korver and Kevin (Love) and those guys should play a little bit because they’ve been out for so long and just try to keep J.R.’s rhythm and establish Kevin’s rhythm and the same thing with Kyle.” … Lue offered few details about Thompson’s injury or a timeline on a possible return. Thompson got hurt Tuesday against Orlando and missed Wednesday’s game in Boston, snapping his streak of consecutive games played at 447.

 

Jerry West would like NBA to change its logo, fan suggestions are entertaining

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT

Jerry West is “the logo.” He was an NBA champion, a gold medalist, a 12-time All-NBA player, five-time NBA All-Defensive team, and the last guy to win the Finals MVP on a losing team (1969). But ask people today and he’s “the logo” — that silhouette of a player dribbling in the NBA logo is patterned after West.

West would like that to change.

The Hall of Famer was on ESPN’s “The Jump” and said he would prefer people didn’t know it was him, and that he would love to see it changed. Here’s a quote, via Bleacher Report.

“I wish that had never gotten out that I’m the logo,” he said. “I really do. I’ve said it more than once, and it was flattering that’s me. I know it is me, but it is flattering. … I played in a time when they first started to try to market the league. There were five people that they were gonna consider. … I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself.”>

The NBA isn’t changing their logo anytime soon, sorry Jerry. That said, if you read Roland Lazenby’s biography of West you’d know how intensely private the man is, and how this is not the kind of notoriety he seeks.

But you don’t have to ask the internet twice to come up with alternatives. Ones that will make you laugh.