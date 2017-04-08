Associated Press

Dwyane Wade returns but Nets hand Bulls potentially costly loss

Associated PressApr 8, 2017, 9:27 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwyane Wade returned but the Chicago Bulls sustained a potentially costly loss when the Brooklyn Nets beat them 107-106 on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie made four free throws in the final 13.6 seconds for the Nets in their home finale. He scored 19 points, as did rookie Caris LeVert.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Bulls, who came in tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Wade started and played 25 minutes, scoring 14 points. He had been expected to miss the remainder of the regular season when he sprained and fractured his right elbow on March 15.

But the Bulls allowed 32 points in the fourth quarter, with Dinwiddie snapping a 103-all with two free throws with 13.6 seconds to play. Butler missed a jumper and Dinwiddie put it away with another pair with 2.4 to play.

Wade was supposed to be limited to about 20 minutes and exited the game with 5:09 left in the fourth quarter and the Bulls leading 94-88. Nikola Mirotic‘s three-point play with 4:24 remaining increased the lead to 97-88 before Brooklyn stormed back to go with a 10-0 run with the three-time NBA champion on the bench.

Levert’s consecutive 3-pointers pulled Brooklyn to 97-94 with 3:28 to go before Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made back-to-back baskets to give the Nets a 98-97 advantage with 2:21 left. Wade then re-entered and Chicago went back ahead 101-98 before Dinwiddie tied it with a 3.

Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo missed his second straight game after spraining his wrist during Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Brook Lopez scored 13 points for the Nets before a sold-out crowd of 17,732 that came out for the NBA’s worst team’s last home game.

TIP-INS

Bulls: With two games remaining on the schedule, Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg is unsure whether Rondo will be healthy enough to play Monday night when the Bulls host the Toronto Raptors since the point guard “still has a lot of stiffness in that wrist.”

Nets: Isaiah Whitehead‘s block in the first quarter tied an all-time team record by a guard with 36, set by Darwin Cook during the 1980-81 season. . Brooklyn finished its home schedule at 13-28.

OL’ RELIABLE

Wade came in averaging 18.5 points and the Bulls could use his veteran leadership. “I think the biggest thing with Dwyane is just the experience factor. He’s obviously been in a lot of huge games over the course go his career, probably more than anybody in the roster,” Hoiberg said. “Obviously Rondo has the championship experience as well, but Dwyane has been there at this time of year when you’re fighting like we are right now. He’s a guy we rely on and we lean on heavily to finish out the season. Hopefully we have an opportunity to play beyond.”

 

Cavaliers’ legend Austin Carr got in some first pitch practice… and he needed it

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Tuesday the Cleveland Indians have their home opener against the Chicago White Sox, the start of an optimistic season for the franchise under Terry Francona.

To open the season, the Indians will have Cavaliers legend — and current team color commenter — Austin Carr throw out the first pitch.

Trying to avoid ending up on a blooper reel, he went out to get some practice… turns out that was a wise decision.

He needs a little work on his release point.

Good luck on Tuesday Austin. We’ll all be watching.

Kevin Durant is back, but Stephen Curry out as Golden State faces Pelicans Saturday

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Golden State formally has nothing to play for, they have locked up the best record in the NBA for the season. All that’s left is getting Kevin Durant back in the flow — shake off the rust, get in a little conditioning.

Durant will be back Saturday night against the Pelicans.

But he will not be working out any ball-handling kinks with Stephen Curry, the team announced.

Remember that the Warriors have more than just their remaining three regular season games to get Durant fully integrated again. Their first round series will almost certainly be against the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that without Jusuf Nurkic is inconsistent and plays little defense. The Warriors will win that series in four or five games and have that stretch to get right before things get genuinely serious in the second round.

Want to watch highlights from Russell Westbrook’s season? Of course you do.

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

We can debate whether he is the MVP or not, but nobody is questioning what a monster season Russell Westbrook has had. He will be the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for the season. That’s insane.

Take a break from watching guys play it safe on “amen corner” and enjoy more than seven minutes of the best of Westbrook from this season. The man has been a relentless beast.

 

It’s official: Celtics have No. 1 spot in draft lottery. Thank you Nets.

8 Comments
By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

The Boston Celtics, a 50-win team who will finish in the top two spots in the East, will have the best odds of the top pick in the NBA Draft this June.

With unexpected Suns win over the Thunder on Friday night, it became assured that the Brooklyn Nets will have the worst record in the NBA. Thanks to the Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce trade three years ago — when Nets ownership told GM Billy King to put together a team that could contend immediately, at any cost — the Celtics have the right to swap picks with the Nets this season.

That means the Celtics will have a 25 percent chance of landing the top pick in the coming draft, and a 64.2 percent chance of a top three pick (and they can’t be outside the top four). So yes, one of the deepest rosters in the league is about to get even deeper.

Things get interesting if the Celtics land one of the top two picks, which are expected to be point guards Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. The Celtics have All-Star Isaiah Thomas on the roster, he’s a fan favorite on a very affordable contract ($6.5 million this season) who will be a free agent in 2018. How much are the Celtics willing to pay Thomas in a year if they have already drafted the point guard of the future? Should the Celtics use their cap space to extend Thomas’ contract this summer, at ideally less than max money, then use him as trade bait if Fultz/Ball show they are ready to take over the team? Thomas will be 29 next summer as a free agent, how many years do the Celtics want to extend him at that age (the history of undersized point guards is that when their skills start to fall of the drop is fast and steep)?

By the way, the Celtics also have the Nets pick next year. Just another piece of trade bait.