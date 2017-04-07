Thabo Sefolosha donates “substantial portion” of $4 million settlement to charity

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

In arresting Thabo Sefolosha near a crime scene in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York two years ago — the Hawks’ wing was eventually found not guilty of those charges — the NYPD broke Sefolosha’s leg. He missed the Hawks playoff run that season and spent a lot of time in rehab before returning to the court. Sefolosha sued the NYPD over the incident and this week settled the case for $4 million (a sum that shocked a few people).

Friday, Sefolosha released a statement about the settlement and what he planned to do with the money.

“It is an extremely gratifying feeling to know that justice has been served and that now, finally, I can truly put this behind me. To fight for what is right and be fully exonerated and vindicated is both satisfying and very humbling.

“We are all aware that there are still too many cases of police brutality today. So many of these cases go unnoticed or unreported; so many victims do not have the means to fight for justice as I could. It’s unfair.

“While I alone can’t bring the type of change needed to eliminate these issues, I want to help make a difference. A substantial portion of my settlement will be donated to Gideon’s Promise, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that helps support and train public defenders across the country.”

Good on Sefolosha for picking a cause to help people who were in his shoes but lacked his resources to defend himself through the legal system.

He also says he wants to put the incident behind him now.

PBT Extra: Which teams just miss out on playoffs in West, East?

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT

The race for the final playoff spots in the West, East have come down to the final week of the NBA season.

Who will be the teams on the outside looking in? That’s the topic in this latest PBT Extra.

In the West, Denver could not overcome that loss to Portland recently, plus a tougher schedule to follow. In the East it’s more complicated, but again it’s about the schedule — and that’s bad news if you’re the Miami Heat.

 

What did Ben Simmons do during his sidelined season? Apparently grow two inches.

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

We saw only a quick glimpse of him against the pseudo-NBA competition of Summer League, but in that window you could see how Ben Simmons could be special. He was 6’10”, had handles, and showed a vision of the game, a passing gift that cannot be taught.

Then came the Jones fracture to his foot that has sidelined him the entire season. Hopefully, next season we can see what the Sixers look like with Simmons and Joel Embiid healthy and together on the court.

What did Simmons do with his season “off?” Grow a couple inches. That’s what World B. Free, the Sixers director of player development, said during the Sixers radio broadcast recently (hat tip Ball Don’t Lie).

It seems like Ben Simmons grew about another two inches since he’s been here. I told him that the other day, I said, ‘Ben, you look like you’ve grown another two inches since you’ve been here.’ His arms are long, he’s lean, he’s in shape. When I watched him in practice — just in practice — he’s like a baby Magic Johnson.

You would be right to be skeptical of that, but Jon Johnson, who helps cover the Sixers for 94 WIP Radio in Philly, went and asked the man himself.

So Simmons is basically Kevin Durant‘s size.

It’s not uncommon for one-and-done players to grow a little more once in the NBA (often their diet improves too, which helps). Simmons just needs to work on filling out the frame a little.

I cannot wait to see Simmons’ career unfold. He should pour a shot of rum for Jobu or whatever deity he chooses in an offering to stay healthy next season.

Arizona’s Kobi Simmons declares for NBA draft

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Of course, Lauri Markkanen declared for the NBA draft after his freshman season at Arizona. He’s a likely lottery pick.

Kobi Simmons leaving Arizona after his freshman season for the NBA? This one is a little more surprising.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

Simmons saw a significantly reduced role in the Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments, which could have contributed to him leaving even though he might go undrafted. His situation at Arizona wasn’t necessarily better than that.

A 6-foot-5 point guard, Simmons claims a 45-inch vertical. He has some slashing ability, though he too infrequently put it to good use, shooting poorly everywhere – even at the rim – in his lone college season.

If you squint, you can see a potential NBA player. But Simmons is so rough around the ages.

Given his age (20 in July) and seemingly tough fit at Arizona, Simmons probably deserves a flier in the second round – especially with NBA teams allowed two more roster spots for two-way contracts.

NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All-Star Game

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
2 Comments
Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game after a compromise deal to replace a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday.

The league’s Board of Governors discussed it during their meetings this week and made what Silver said was “not an easy decision.” He says it’s “not a done deal” that Charlotte will get the game, because the league would need assurances of anti-discriminatory policies for venues that would host its events and hotels they would use.

But Silver said it is his “expectation” that Charlotte would get the game if those assurances were met. He said those requirements would need to be met within the next month or so.

“We are excited that the NBA has once again made the City of Charlotte eligible to host All-Star Weekend in 2019,” the Charlotte Hornets said in a statement. “We look forward to resuming our discussions with the league on the next steps regarding this international event. We know that our city, our fans and our business community remain extremely enthusiastic in support of hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.”

Charlotte was scheduled to host the game this year, but the NBA pulled it over its objection to the law known as the “bathroom bill.” The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority estimated the yanked event would have generated about $100 million in economic impact. That was part of more than $3.76 billion over a dozen years in lost business as a consequence of HB2, an Associated Press analysis found.

Gay-rights advocates and the American Civil Liberties Union have denounced North Carolina legislation passed last week to undo HB2 as inadequate.

The mayors of New York, Washington, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and other cities announced this week that previous municipal bans on taxpayer-funded travel to North Carolina will stay in place because discrimination persists in the replacement law.

The measure left some LGBT restrictions in place, including a moratorium until December 2020 on local governments passing broad nondiscrimination ordinances covering sexual orientation and gender identity. While the new law ended the HB2 provision requiring transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to their birth certificates, state lawmakers remain in charge of future bathroom policies.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said it was the best compromise that the Republican-controlled legislature would approve. The deal was done ahead of a deadline by the NCAA, which removed championship events from basketball-crazy North Carolina for the current academic year and threatened to exclude the state from hosting any new ones through 2022.

On Tuesday, the collegiate athletic association expressed concerns about the new law’s provisions but said it “meets the minimal NCAA requirements” to keep North Carolina in consideration as a host for championship events.

The replacement law is an “important step forward in protecting people from discrimination and bringing jobs and sports back to North Carolina and helping to repair our reputation,” Cooper said.