Paul Millsap, Tim Hardaway Jr. boost Hawks past Celtics

Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 1:51 AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) —  Paul Millsap scored 26 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a two-game skid with a 123-116 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Isaiah Thomas scored 35 points, Jae Crowder had 24 and Marcus Smart 18 for the Celtics. They have dropped two in a row after winning five of seven.

Rookie Taurean Prince finished with a career-high 20 points, and Dennis Schroder added 18 for Atlanta. The Hawks had lost nine of 11.

Schroder hit a straightaway 3 to make it 116-107 with 2:07 remaining before Thomas’ corner 3 with 55.3 seconds to go cut the lead to five. The Celtics didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Boston fell 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the East lead, but is still two games ahead of third-place Toronto. Fifth-place Atlanta, which led by 20 in the third, moved one game ahead of Milwaukee. The regular season ends next week.

One night after losing by 23 at home to the defending champion Cavaliers, Boston allowed 71 points in the first half and trailed by 16 at halftime.

The Celtics were sluggish defensively and looked tired during much of the night on Atlanta’s end, getting outrebounded 52-38 and getting called for too many fouls underneath.

The Hawks used a 12-0 run to take a 14-point lead in the final minute of the first. After Boston pulled within one early in the second, Atlanta pushed the lead to 16 on putback jams by Prince and Millsap in the closing seconds of the second.

Boston cut the lead to 10 on Smart’s 3 at the third-quarter buzzer.

The Hawks improved to 32-7 overall, 17-2 at home, when entering the fourth with a lead.

ON THE MEND, ON THE FLOOR

Millsap didn’t start for the second straight game as Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer works him back from a sore left knee. The four-time All-Star won’t play Friday at Cleveland, missing his ninth game in the last 11.

NOT WELCOME HOME

Al Horford, in his second game back in Atlanta after spending his first nine seasons with the Hawks, was whistled five times by the middle of the third and went to bench with just two points, two rebounds and three assists. He finished with four points on 1-for-7 shooting. Horford was a classy citizen and tireless worker on the court, but fans, still upset that he left as a free agent, again booed him every time he touched the ball.

STREAK SNAPPED

Dwight Howard‘s streak of double-doubles ended at 10 games, his longest since last season with Houston and the longest Hawks streak since Kevin Willis had 21 straight in 1991-92.

 

Aaron Gordon finishes off-glass alley-oop while leaping out of his shoe (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2017, 10:59 PM EDT

There haven’t been a lot of highlights for the Orlando Magic this season, but Thursday night they picked up a win over Brooklyn and had the kind of dunk they will show for years as a highlight.

Aaron Gordon starts the play with a steal of the pocket pass in the lane, then throws the ball ahead to initiate the break. It eventually ends up in the hands of Elfrid Payton, who throws it off the backboard to Gordon for the huge dunk — and Gordon literally leaps out of his shoe to finish it.

Report: NBA lowers salary cap projection for next season again, now at $101 million

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT

The NBA salary cap is going up next season, but not nearly as much as had been projected just a couple of seasons ago. That could lead to decreased player movement in future years because teams are not going to have the cap space they thought.

The NBA has sent a memo to teams that lowers the projected salary cap next year to $101 million, down from previous projections (it is up still from the $94.1 million this season), something reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

That is $1 million less than the last projection teams got, and that number has steadily fallen from the $107 million projected a couple of years ago. The reason for the decrease primarily is that teams spent last summer — it was projected that NBA teams would not meet the minimum spending goals in the CBA because the cap spiked by 35 percent last summer, and that shortfall would lead to a higher cap. But holy Timofey Mozgov Batman, teams went on a spending spree. That has dropped the projection.

The projection for the 2018-19 season is almost flat with next season. What that means is teams projecting they want to target free agents in a couple of years are going to have to really manage their cap because they are not being gifted a big bump in cap space.

Matthew Dellavedova destroyed, falls to floor on Jeff Teague move (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT

They are making a movie about the life of Matthew Dellavedova. This will not be part of the film.

Delly was trying to guard Indiana’s Jeff Teague on the drive, but when Teague stopped on a dime to step back, Dellavedova went down like there was a sniper in the luxury boxes.

That highlight is going to end up more places than Delly would like.

Silver’s memo worked? Spurs to rest stars Friday night vs. Mavs, not Saturday vs. Clippers on television

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

A few weeks back, the Spurs were in a game that frustrated fans, the suits at ABC/ESPN, and by extension NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — the Warriors rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala (plus Kevin Durant was already injured) in a game where the Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Tony Parker due to injury. The following Saturday the Cavaliers rested their stars for a nationally-televised game. Adam Silver fired off a testy memo to owners saying they needed to step in and deal with healthy players resting, it was hurting the game.

Apparently, that message got through.

The Spurs have a back-to-back Friday against Dallas followed by Saturday against the Clippers on national television. Guess when guys are getting rested.

The non-injured players are expected to play Saturday.

A lot of players are going to get rested on playoff teams over the final few games of the season, but that is not a new phenomenon. As Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr noted Thursday, Phil Jackson rested Michael Jordan right before the playoffs. This is a time it’s to be expected.

However, the issue is getting discussed this week by NBA owners, then will be a topic this summer as well when the NBA discusses rule tweaks.