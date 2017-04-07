Jerry West would like NBA to change its logo, fan suggestions are entertaining

Jerry West is “the logo.” He was an NBA champion, a gold medalist, a 12-time All-NBA player, five-time NBA All-Defensive team, and the last guy to win the Finals MVP on a losing team (1969). But ask people today and he’s “the logo” — that silhouette of a player dribbling in the NBA logo is patterned after West.

West would like that to change.

The Hall of Famer was on ESPN’s “The Jump” and said he would prefer people didn’t know it was him, and that he would love to see it changed. Here’s a quote, via Bleacher Report.

“I wish that had never gotten out that I’m the logo,” he said. “I really do. I’ve said it more than once, and it was flattering that’s me. I know it is me, but it is flattering. … I played in a time when they first started to try to market the league. There were five people that they were gonna consider. … I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself.”>

The NBA isn’t changing their logo anytime soon, sorry Jerry. That said, if you read Roland Lazenby’s biography of West you’d know how intensely private the man is, and how this is not the kind of notoriety he seeks.

But you don’t have to ask the internet twice to come up with alternatives. Ones that will make you laugh.

If Jerry West wants the NBA to put someone else on the logo I humbly offer a suggestion pic.twitter.com/9DKcDzoGNv — Sean Highkin (@highkin) April 7, 2017

Jerry West doesn't want to be on the logo so, heres the next best thing.. @BleacherReport @NBA pic.twitter.com/OX1rrQvaaq — Cody Kingery (@Codizzle_) April 7, 2017

When Jerry West said he'd prefer to no longer be the NBA's logo, #TheJump gave him some alternate choices: Kareem, Jordan, LeBron. pic.twitter.com/CQu6wz9Laa — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 7, 2017