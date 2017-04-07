Jeopardy! contestant loses all her money on NBA answer (video)

Most, if not all, Jeopardy! contestants are smarter than me.
But this is a fun chance to feel superior.
The NBA is no longer having team-affiliated media vote on awards – a productive step that addresses a clear conflict of interest.
But the league can’t reconcile the fact that voters will always have some external pressures and biases to vote a certain way.
Celtics guard Jae Crowder – who came one vote from making the All-Defensive second team last year – wants a Boston writer to feel that pressure.
Jay King of MassLive in October:
Monday afternoon, Crowder received a question from one of the writers who left him off the all-defensive ballot. The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn wanted to know whether it’s always good to play with a chip on your shoulder.
“I have guys like you on my back, talking bad about me, not giving me that one vote I needed to be (all-defensive team),” Crowder said.
“So if I rubbed any of you guys wrong, I apologize,” Crowder said. “Hopefully I don’t this year. But I just want to do what I’ve got to do, and that’s to prepare myself and prepare my teammates to fight as hard as we can to win each and every game.”
King this week:
I’m not convinced Crowder has moved on. And that’s OK. He should find motivation where he can.
In fact, he’s probably not looking hard enough.
By my count, there were six Boston (or at least Boston-ish) voters for All-Defensive teams:
Heinsohn and Simmons picked Crowder for the second team. The other four left him off entirely (which, for the record, I think was the right move in a close call).
And rest easy about Washburn caving to the pressure. That’s not him.
The Atlanta Braves are opening their new stadium this season — which has invited plenty of scrutiny.
How much will it cost taxpayers? How will fans reach the suburban stadium? Once they get there, where will they park?
In an effort to distract from those legitimate questions, the Braves enlisted Allen Iverson to create this humorous video.
To be fair, there will probably be plenty of parking. Its just unclear how fans get from those spots to the stadium.
No team has fallen further short of its preseason betting win line than the Pistons, who were pegged to win 45.5 games but are 35-43.
Detroit effectively shut down a healthy-enough-to-play Reggie Jackson rather than use him down the stretch while still seriously in the playoff race. Andre Drummond has stagnated in the first year of a max contract extension. Stanley Johnson has regressed, and he joins all the team’s rotation forwards in shooting worse on 3-pointers.
How much blame will fall on Pistons president/coach Stan Van Gundy?
Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press:
Despite the late-season swoon, Van Gundy is safe, two persons with firsthand knowledge of the situation told the Free Press recently.
This is why Van Gundy sought front-office control. After a season like this, the coach is often scapegoated. And Van Gundy has made plenty of missteps this year that would legitimately put him in the crosshairs.
But the coach’s boss is Van Gundy himself, and that insulates him. Only Pistons owner Tom Gores can fire Van Gundy, and Gores answers to nobody. The owner can afford to be patient without feeling pressure from above.
Patience with Van Gundy is probably the right course.
Jackson missed the start of the season due to a knee injury then rarely looked right. Him getting healthy could solve all the Pistons’ problems. In addition to Jackson playing better – meaningful in itself – he could boost his pick-and-roll partner, Drummond. A clicking base play could open outside shots for Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris, Jon Leuer and Johnson. Drummond and the forwards tend to defend better when they get steady offensive touches. If the team is scoring and defending better, that’d reduce bickering and improve chemistry.
A snowballing effect from Jackson getting healthy is definitely possible.
But it’s far from guaranteed, and Van Gundy better be proactive about fixing what he can over the offseason.
LaVar Ball said his son – Lonzo Ball, the potential top pick in the 2017 NBA draft – would play for only the Lakers.
The elder Ball backtracked, saying he was merely trying to wish it into existence. He even said he wouldn’t interfere if another team drafted his son. Lonzo said he’d be happy with any team.
But, if he had his choice, would Lonzo rather go No. 1 or go to the Lakers?
LaVar, via ESPN:
I’m going to go with Lakers.
I’m a family dude. All my family is in L.A. So, to be able to play in front of them, I think that would mean more to me.
This will get taken as controversial, especially in light of his dad inviting infamy. But it’s really surprising more elite prospects don’t think this way.
The top pick also carries a prestige, and the difference between going No. 1 and No. 3 (the lowest pick the Lakers can get) is about $7 million over four years.
But if Lonzo is more comfortable in Los Angeles, the other factors justifiably get outweighed.
Besides, what’s another $7 million when your family has a billion-dollar shoe deal?