Check out Kevin Love’s touchdown pass to LeBron James for dunk (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant will be back on the court for the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at home against New Orleans. Because the Pelicans’ season hasn’t been rough enough already.

Durant has missed 19 games due to a sprained MCL and a bone bruise in his knee, and while you can expect Golden State to be cautious — they already have the No. 1 seed sewn up — there are no restrictions on him, reports Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

After completing a full scrimmage with his teammates as well as a lively post-practice workout Friday, Kevin Durant pronounced himself fit and ready to return to the Warriors…. The team’s training staff and coaches will monitor Durant, but there is no plan for a firm restriction on playing time…. “I’m just going to go out there and be me,” he said. “I can’t think about how I’ll feel, because I’ll end up holding back. I just want to go out there full throttle and see what happens.”

I’d be surprised if Durant plays more than 25 minutes. They have three games if they want for him to shake off the rust and get in a little conditioning. Plus, the Warriors will have four (five tops) games against Portland in the first round to get things right. (Technically Denver could still catch Portland, but in practice the Blazers are going to make the playoffs.) There’s time to find a groove again.

The key for Golden State on offense is keeping this aggressive Stephen Curry on offense and adding Durant, not having a more passive Curry deferring to Durant.