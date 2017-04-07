Getty Images

Arizona’s Kobi Simmons declares for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Of course, Lauri Markkanen declared for the NBA draft after his freshman season at Arizona. He’s a likely lottery pick.

Kobi Simmons leaving Arizona after his freshman season for the NBA? This one is a little more surprising.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

Simmons saw a significantly reduced role in the Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments, which could have contributed to him leaving even though he might go undrafted. His situation at Arizona wasn’t necessarily better than that.

A 6-foot-5 point guard, Simmons claims a 45-inch vertical. He has some slashing ability, though he too infrequently put it to good use, shooting poorly everywhere – even at the rim – in his lone college season.

If you squint, you can see a potential NBA player. But Simmons is so rough around the ages.

Given his age (20 in July) and seemingly tough fit at Arizona, Simmons probably deserves a flier in the second round – especially with NBA teams allowed two more roster spots for two-way contracts.

NBA says Charlotte is eligible to host 2019 All-Star Game

Associated PressApr 7, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game after a compromise deal to replace a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday.

The league’s Board of Governors discussed it during their meetings this week and made what Silver said was “not an easy decision.” He says it’s “not a done deal” that Charlotte will get the game, because the league would need assurances of anti-discriminatory policies for venues that would host its events and hotels they would use.

But Silver said it is his “expectation” that Charlotte would get the game if those assurances were met. He said those requirements would need to be met within the next month or so.

“We are excited that the NBA has once again made the City of Charlotte eligible to host All-Star Weekend in 2019,” the Charlotte Hornets said in a statement. “We look forward to resuming our discussions with the league on the next steps regarding this international event. We know that our city, our fans and our business community remain extremely enthusiastic in support of hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.”

Charlotte was scheduled to host the game this year, but the NBA pulled it over its objection to the law known as the “bathroom bill.” The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority estimated the yanked event would have generated about $100 million in economic impact. That was part of more than $3.76 billion over a dozen years in lost business as a consequence of HB2, an Associated Press analysis found.

Gay-rights advocates and the American Civil Liberties Union have denounced North Carolina legislation passed last week to undo HB2 as inadequate.

The mayors of New York, Washington, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and other cities announced this week that previous municipal bans on taxpayer-funded travel to North Carolina will stay in place because discrimination persists in the replacement law.

The measure left some LGBT restrictions in place, including a moratorium until December 2020 on local governments passing broad nondiscrimination ordinances covering sexual orientation and gender identity. While the new law ended the HB2 provision requiring transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to their birth certificates, state lawmakers remain in charge of future bathroom policies.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said it was the best compromise that the Republican-controlled legislature would approve. The deal was done ahead of a deadline by the NCAA, which removed championship events from basketball-crazy North Carolina for the current academic year and threatened to exclude the state from hosting any new ones through 2022.

On Tuesday, the collegiate athletic association expressed concerns about the new law’s provisions but said it “meets the minimal NCAA requirements” to keep North Carolina in consideration as a host for championship events.

The replacement law is an “important step forward in protecting people from discrimination and bringing jobs and sports back to North Carolina and helping to repair our reputation,” Cooper said.

Jae Crowder calls out Boston reporter for not picking him to All-Defensive team

By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

The NBA is no longer having team-affiliated media vote on awards – a productive step that addresses a clear conflict of interest.

But the league can’t reconcile the fact that voters will always have some external pressures and biases to vote a certain way.

Celtics guard Jae Crowder – who came one vote from making the All-Defensive second team last year – wants a Boston writer to feel that pressure.

Jay King of MassLive in October:

Monday afternoon, Crowder received a question from one of the writers who left him off the all-defensive ballot. The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn wanted to know whether it’s always good to play with a chip on your shoulder.

“I have guys like you on my back, talking bad about me, not giving me that one vote I needed to be (all-defensive team),” Crowder said.

“So if I rubbed any of you guys wrong, I apologize,” Crowder said. “Hopefully I don’t this year. But I just want to do what I’ve got to do, and that’s to prepare myself and prepare my teammates to fight as hard as we can to win each and every game.”

King this week:

I’m not convinced Crowder has moved on. And that’s OK. He should find motivation where he can.

In fact, he’s probably not looking hard enough.

By my count, there were six Boston (or at least Boston-ish) voters for All-Defensive teams:

  • Gary Washburn (The Boston Globe)
  • Cedric Maxwell (98.5 The Sports Hub)
  • Sherrod Blakely (CSN New England)
  • Tom Heinsohn (CSN New England)
  • Bill Simmons (The Bill Simmons Podcast)
  • Sean Deveney (Sporting News)

Heinsohn and Simmons picked Crowder for the second team. The other four left him off entirely (which, for the record, I think was the right move in a close call).

And rest easy about Washburn caving to the pressure. That’s not him.

Allen Iverson spoofs ‘practice’ rant for Atlanta Braves (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The Atlanta Braves are opening their new stadium this season — which has invited plenty of scrutiny.

How much will it cost taxpayers? How will fans reach the suburban stadium? Once they get there, where will they park?

In an effort to distract from those legitimate questions, the Braves enlisted Allen Iverson to create this humorous video.

To be fair, there will probably be plenty of parking. Its just unclear how fans get from those spots to the stadium.

Jeopardy! contestant loses all her money on NBA answer (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

Most, if not all, Jeopardy! contestants are smarter than me.

But this is a fun chance to feel superior.