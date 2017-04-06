AP Photo/Matt York

Warriors clinch No. 1 overall seed with win over Suns

1 Comment
Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 2:25 AM EDT

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 42 points and the Golden State Warriors held off the Phoenix Suns 120-111 for their season-high 13th straight win, clinching the best record in the NBA for the third straight season.

Curry scored 23 in the first quarter when the Warriors blew open a 41-18 lead, but the Suns rallied with a 34-17 second quarter and made a game of it from there.

With Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala resting and Kevin Durant one game away from returning from injury, the Warriors still won.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker scored 21, Tyler Ulis 20 and Jared Dudley matched his season high with 19 for the Suns, who tied a franchise record with their 13th straight loss.

Alan Williams scored 16 and grabbed a career-best 17 rebounds for Phoenix.

Golden State became the first team have the NBA’s best record for three consecutive seasons since the Boston Celtics did it in 1983-84, ’84-’85 and ’85-’86. The Warriors, Boston – multiple times – and Philadelphia are the only franchises in NBA history to achieve that feat.

The Warriors also are the first team to win at least 65 games in three straight seasons.

Klay Thompson scored 22 for the Warriors, including a critical late 3-pointer.

With the Spurs’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors are 65-14, 4 1/2 games ahead of San Antonio. Golden State has three games to play, San Antonio four.

The Warriors raced to that 23-point lead after one quarter, but Phoenix outscored Golden State 34-17 in the second quarter to cut it to 58-52 at the break.

The Suns got it to four twice early in the third quarter and were down just 82-76 after Ronnie Price made two free throws with 1:51 left in the period. But Golden State finished the quarter with a 9-2 run, including five points by Curry, to lead 91-78 entering the fourth.

But the Suns, with the worst record in the West and second-worst in the NBA, didn’t fold.

A 10-0 Phoenix run sliced Golden State’s advantage to 104-101 on Ulis’ 20-footer with 5:01 to play. Curry responded with his eighth and final 3-pointer, but the Suns twice cut it to four again – the last at 109-105 after Ulis made a pair of free throws 2:29 from the finish.

Thompson’s 3, only his second in nine tries, made it 112-107 with 1:46 to play and JaVale McGee‘s rebound dunk put the Warriors ahead 114-107 with 1:34 left. Phoenix twice cut the lead to five before Curry sealed it with a driving layup and two free throws in the final 32.3 seconds.

ALMOST BACK

Kevin Durant is targeting a Saturday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans for his return from a sprained MCL and bruised thigh.

Durant has missed 19 games since being injured against Washington on Feb. 28.

He will return with three games left in the regular season.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State has beaten Phoenix 10 straight times. … Golden State shot 62 percent (16 of 26) in the first quarter, and 24 percent (5-for-21) in the second.

Suns: Phoenix has not won since deciding to shut down a healthy Eric Bledsoe for the season on March 15. … Rookie Marquese Chriss drew his 10th technical foul. … The 17-point Warriors second quarter tied for the lowest by a Phoenix opponent this season. … With the Lakers’ win, the Suns are 1 1/2 games worse than Los Angeles for the worst record in the West and second-worst in the NBA.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Golden State returns home to face New Orleans on Saturday night, with Durant expected to make his return.

Suns: Phoenix is home Friday night against Oklahoma City, with Russell Westbrook seeking to break the NBA record he shares with Oscar Robertson with a 42nd triple-double this season.

LeBron, Cavaliers dominate showdown with Celtics

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
2 Comments
Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 12:13 AM EDT

BOSTON (AP) LeBron James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers ran past the Boston Celtics 114-91 on Wednesday night to move back into first place in the Eastern Conference.

The teams had identical records entering their final regular-season matchup, but Cleveland (51-27) now has a one-game lead over Boston (50-28) with only four games to play. Cleveland also holds the tiebreaker with the Celtics for the top seed, if needed.

Kyrie Irving added 19 points and five assists.

The Cavaliers played without starting center Tristan Thompson, who was out with a sprained right thumb. But they made due without him, surging at the start of the second quarter and taking as much as a 29-point lead in the third quarter. They also outrebounded Boston 51-38.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 26 points.

James’ output has increased noticeably over the last week as the regular season winds down. He entered Wednesday coming off back-to-back triple doubles in Sunday’s double-overtime win against Indiana and a blowout win over Orlando Tuesday, while logging 89 minutes over those two games.

He played another 39 minutes Wednesday, finally going to the bench with 4:04 remaining.

The Celtics came out of the gate stale offensively. Thomas went 5 of 9 from the field in first quarter, while the rest of his teammates were just 3 of 12.

Cleveland seized on Boston’s sluggishness at the start of the second quarter, outscoring the Celtics 22-4 over the first 6:40 of the quarter.

James was active on both ends during the run, exploding to the rim for several easy baskets. He also did it on the defensive end, notably stuffing Marcus Smart with a two-handed block.

Even with Thompson out, this was the healthiest Cleveland team Boston had seen since the teams’ first meeting in November.

Trade acquisition Kyle Korver recently returned to action from a sore left foot and J.R. Smith was back after missing nearly three months following thumb surgery. Kevin Love is also back in the fold after he underwent a knee operation.

The Celtics are going in the opposite direction on the injury front, with Avery Bradley playing Wednesday despite dealing with stomach issue that had sidelined him for two straight games and Jae Crowder playing through a sore left elbow.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: It was James’ 22nd 30-point game. … Won for just the second time this season on the second night of a back-to-back (were 1-9 entering Wednesday). … Thompson’s absence ended his streak of consecutive games played at 447 – the longest in team history and the longest active streak in league.

Celtics: It was just their third 20-point loss this season. … Were just 7 of 33 from the 3-point line. … Shot just 8 for 22 in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Hawks on Friday.

Celtics: Play at Atlanta on Thursday.

Russell Westbrook falls one rebound shy of triple-double record, but still posts 45-10-9

3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2017, 11:18 PM EDT

Russell Westbrook didn’t break Oscar Robertson’s single-season triple-double record.

He did score 45 points (on 8-of-13 3-point shooting), dish 10 assists, grab nine rebounds, get five steals, hit a dagger 3-pointer and lead the Thunder to a 103-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Acceptable, I guess.

Cody Zeller and Hassan Whiteside push and shove (video)

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT

Hassan Whiteside and Cody Zeller have some history.

With the Heat and Hornets competing for a playoff spot, the centers’ tempers flared.

Whiteside received a technical foul and Zeller escaped with just a personal foul. But Miami won, 112-99, moving into a tie with the Bulls and Pacers for seventh place. Ninth-place Charlotte is 2.5 games out of playoff position with three games left.

PBT Extra: Who should win NBA Coach of the Year?

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

This year there is a deep pool of quality candidates for Coach of the Year.

Mike D’Antoni has Houston as a borderline contender and has unleashed James Harden‘s full potential on the world.

Brad Stevens has taken a team led by a 5’9″ All-Star to the cusp of being the No. 1 seed in the East.

Gregg Popovich remains the best in the game and was impressive this season. Scott Brooks deserves a lot of credit for the Wizards’ resurgence. Eric Spoelstra helped orchestrate one of the most impressive second-half turnarounds the NBA has ever seen. Quin Snyder has Utah taking a step forward.

Who do you have as NBA COY? We asked you on Twitter, and in this PBT Extra I break down the results.