Stephenson’s plan to keep Paul George a Pacer? “Tie him up on a chair” and tell him to stay

In the summer of 2018, Paul George can be a free agent, which is going to make this summer interesting for the Pacers. If George makes an All-NBA team — and he’s on the bubble for it, he made the third team last year — the Pacers can give him the $210 million designated player contract that’s going to guarantee him $70 million more than anyone else. He’d sign that. If not, the Pacers have to consider trading him (or do it at the deadline) because it would be a huge setback for the organization to lose him for nothing in 2018.
Larry Bird and company want to keep him, the question is how without the large sums of cash.
Just returned Pacer Lance Stephenson has a plan, something almost straight out of “Goodfellas.”
Yes, Stephenson was joking.
If George does not make an All-NBA team, the Pacers may well kick the tires on a trade, but more likely first they will look for moves to upgrade their roster to contender status — George has said he’s not leaving if the Pacers are contenders. Of course, getting the remaining pieces for an elite roster that fast is only slightly more practical than Stephenson’s plan.
If George is not an All-NBA player this year and if Bird cannot quickly construct a contender, then the Pacers have to revisit these trades and try to get something back for their star. He will walk in 2018 — he’s known to be interested in a return to his native Los Angeles to play for the Lakers, the question is will they have anywhere near the kind of roster he will want to sign with? A lot of things can happen before 2018.
If nothing else, there’s Stephenson’s idea.
Add Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman to the list of players from generations gone by who think today’s players getting time off for rest is a disgrace to the sport. Here’s one of the outlandish things Rodman said on CBS Sports earlier in the week. (There were others.)
“You know what, LeBron’s doing one thing that I always said that Michael Jordan never did,” Rodman said. “He never rested. He played every game. He played every game. LeBron has the position to do this now because they need him. The league needs him that’s why he’s doing all this crazy s— now like bitching and complaining and all this [BS].”
Former Rodman teammate and current Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr found this funny.
As former Bull now agent B.J. Armstrong said on our podcast a few weeks back, guys didn’t get much rest then, but the players and teams also did not have the scientific data about health and level of play when rested available now. If they did, you don’t think Phil Jackson would have tried to lengthen the career of Michael Jordan?
The Nuggets are hanging in the race for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.
They’re a game behind the Trail Blazers, who own the tiebreaker – but also lost their starting center. Portland has lost two straight, to the Timberwolves and Jazz, without Jusuf Nurkic. Meanwhile, Denver beat the Pelicans, 134-131, Tuesday.
However, the Nuggets benefited from a key late officiating error in that victory.
Danilo Gallinari should have been called for an eight-second violation with 42.9 seconds left, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:
Gallinari (DEN) does not advance the ball from the backcourt into his own frontcourt during the allowed 8 seconds.
A correct call would have meant a Denver turnover. Instead, the Nuggets kept the ball, and Nikola Jokic drew a foul and made a free throw.
Denver led by one, the value of Jokic’s free throw, when New Orleans began intentionally fouling.
The Nuggets are still unlikely to make the playoffs, but this missed call certainly boosted their odds. It also increased the likelihood Alvin Gentry, who’s reportedly coaching for his job, gets fired.
When will Duke’s best player get drafted?
Jayson Tatum, an intriguing freshman, will be the first Duke player selected. But Duke’s best player this season? That was Luke Kennard, and we’ll learn how the NBA views the difference.
Duke release:
Duke sophomore Luke Kennard will enter the upcoming NBA Draft. He will sign with an agent and forgo his remaining college eligibility.
The shooting guard has a fairly wide draft range – from the middle of the first round to early second round. Athletic testing will determine when a team is ready to bank on his offensive skills.
Kennard looks like a swell outside shooter, making 44% of his 3-pointers last year. But shooting just 32% on 3-pointers as a freshmen weights down his career average (38%) and causes a little concern. At least his free-throw percentage, a good indicator of shooting ability, was strong both years (89%, 86%).
In addition to shooting better, Kennard developed more of a complete game this season. He used his improved ball-handling and court vision at 6-foot-5 to create for himself and teammates.
As well as he played in college, he didn’t silence the questions about his translatability to the next level: Is he fast enough? Is he long enough? Can he defend?
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant has been medically cleared to resume full practice beginning Friday and is scheduled to play in Saturday’s home game against New Orleans if he experiences no setbacks.
Coach Steve Kerr had been optimistic of KD’s return from a left knee injury before the end of the regular season, and he will join a Warriors team riding a 13-game winning streak and that just locked up the No. 1 seed in the West with the NBA’s best record for a third straight year.
The Warriors said Durant completed several workouts in recent days.
Golden State’s co-leading scorer and top rebounder, Durant was hurt Feb. 28 at Washington when Marcin Gortat pushed Zaza Pachulia and Golden State’s center fell into Durant, who has missed 19 games since with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and bruised tibia.