Report: NBA lowers salary cap projection for next season again, now at $101 million

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT

The NBA salary cap is going up next season, but not nearly as much as had been projected just a couple of seasons ago. That could lead to decreased player movement in future years because teams are not going to have the cap space they thought.

The NBA has sent a memo to teams that lowers the projected salary cap next year to $101 million, down from previous projections (it is up still from the $94.1 million this season), something reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

That is $1 million less than the last projection teams got, and that number has steadily fallen from the $107 million projected a couple of years ago. The reason for the decrease primarily is that teams spent last summer — it was projected that NBA teams would not meet the minimum spending goals in the CBA because the cap spiked by 35 percent last summer, and that shortfall would lead to a higher cap. But holy Timofey Mozgov Batman, teams went on a spending spree. That has dropped the projection.

The projection for the 2018-19 season is almost flat with next season. What that means is teams projecting they want to target free agents in a couple of years are going to have to really manage their cap because they are not being gifted a big bump in cap space.

Matthew Dellavedova destroyed, falls to floor on Jeff Teague move (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT

They are making a movie about the life of Matthew Dellavedova. This will not be part of the film.

Delly was trying to guard Indiana’s Jeff Teague on the drive, but when Teague stopped on a dime to step back, Dellavedova went down like there was a sniper in the luxury boxes.

That highlight is going to end up more places than Delly would like.

Silver’s memo worked? Spurs to rest stars Friday night vs. Mavs, not Saturday vs. Clippers on television

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

A few weeks back, the Spurs were in a game that frustrated fans, the suits at ABC/ESPN, and by extension NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — the Warriors rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala (plus Kevin Durant was already injured) in a game where the Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Tony Parker due to injury. The following Saturday the Cavaliers rested their stars for a nationally-televised game. Adam Silver fired off a testy memo to owners saying they needed to step in and deal with healthy players resting, it was hurting the game.

Apparently, that message got through.

The Spurs have a back-to-back Friday against Dallas followed by Saturday against the Clippers on national television. Guess when guys are getting rested.

The non-injured players are expected to play Saturday.

A lot of players are going to get rested on playoff teams over the final few games of the season, but that is not a new phenomenon. As Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr noted Thursday, Phil Jackson rested Michael Jordan right before the playoffs. This is a time it’s to be expected.

However, the issue is getting discussed this week by NBA owners, then will be a topic this summer as well when the NBA discusses rule tweaks.

Sefolosha’s $4 million settlement with NYPD raising eyebrows, it’s more than some men shot received

Associated PressApr 6, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Thabo Sefolosha of the Atlanta Hawks surely suffered when police officers broke his leg arresting him outside a Manhattan nightclub in 2015. He needed surgery and sat out while teammates went deep in the NBA playoffs.

But the city’s decision to settle his wrongful arrest lawsuit Wednesday for $4 million still raised eyebrows. That’s more than the city has paid out in some of its most notorious police brutality cases.

Several unarmed men shot to death by New York City police received less money.

Legal experts say the large settlement is a reflection of lost earnings potential as a professional athlete, not any judgment that his leg was worth more than a man’s life.

“His injury probably shortens a career with significant dollars attached to it,” said attorney Michael Duffy, who specializes in malpractice and other litigation but had no role in the case.

Sefalosha, a 10-year veteran of the league, was acquitted of charges he disobeyed officers’ orders to leave the area around the club following the nonfatal stabbing of another NBA player, Chris Copeland. This year he has played 60 of 77 games for the Hawks, averaging 7.3 points a game, which is slightly higher than his career average.

Here is a look at some other notable settlements of police excessive-force cases in New York, all involving black men like Sefolosha:

RAMARLEY GRAHAM: The unarmed 18-year-old was trying to flush marijuana down a toilet in his home when an officer barged into the bathroom and fatally shot him in 2012. The city paid the family $3.9 million.

AKAI GURLEY: The 28-year-old was killed in 2014 by a ricocheting bullet when a police officer, patrolling an apartment building with his gun drawn, was startled and fired into a darkened stairwell. The city settled with his family for $4.1 million.

ERIC GARNER: The 43-year-old father of six died in 2014 after being placed into an illegal chokehold by an officer trying to arrest him for selling untaxed cigarettes. The city paid his family $5.9 million.

SEAN BELL: A groom-to-be, the 23-year-old Bell died in a hail of 50 police bullets fired into his car in 2006 as he left his bachelor party at a bar. Officers mistakenly thought they saw a gun. The city paid his estate $3.3 million. Another man in the car who was shot 17 times was paid $3 million. A third victim got $900,000.

ABNER LOUIMA: The Haitian immigrant was badly beaten and sodomized with a broomstick in a police station in 1997 by officers in an attack that damaged his colon and bladder. The city and police union agreed to pay $8.7 million.

OUSMANE ZONGO: The 43-year-old artist was working on restoring African artifacts in 2003 when he was shot and killed by a police officer raiding a warehouse, looking for counterfeit goods. His family settled for $3 million.

PATRICK DORISMOND: The 26-year-old was working at a security guard at a nightclub in 2000 when he was fatally shot during a scuffle with undercover police officers who had asked him where they could buy drugs. His estate was paid $2.3 million.

AMADOU DIALLO: An unarmed African immigrant, the 22-year-old Diallo was shot to death in the vestibule of a Bronx apartment building in 1999 by officers who mistook his wallet for a gun. His mother received a $3 million settlement from the city.

Stephenson’s plan to keep Paul George a Pacer? “Tie him up on a chair” and tell him to stay

By Kurt HelinApr 6, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

In the summer of 2018, Paul George can be a free agent, which is going to make this summer interesting for the Pacers. If George makes an All-NBA team — and he’s on the bubble for it, he made the third team last year — the Pacers can give him the $210 million designated player contract that’s going to guarantee him $70 million more than anyone else. He’d sign that. If not, the Pacers have to consider trading him (or do it at the deadline) because it would be a huge setback for the organization to lose him for nothing in 2018.

Larry Bird and company want to keep him, the question is how without the large sums of cash.

Just returned Pacer Lance Stephenson has a plan, something almost straight out of “Goodfellas.”

Yes, Stephenson was joking.

If George does not make an All-NBA team, the Pacers may well kick the tires on a trade, but more likely first they will look for moves to upgrade their roster to contender status — George has said he’s not leaving if the Pacers are contenders. Of course, getting the remaining pieces for an elite roster that fast is only slightly more practical than Stephenson’s plan.

If George is not an All-NBA player this year and if Bird cannot quickly construct a contender, then the Pacers have to revisit these trades and try to get something back for their star. He will walk in 2018 — he’s known to be interested in a return to his native Los Angeles to play for the Lakers, the question is will they have anywhere near the kind of roster he will want to sign with? A lot of things can happen before 2018.

If nothing else, there’s Stephenson’s idea.