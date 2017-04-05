The Bulls turned it over against the Knicks because Rajon Rondo was tying his shoe (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Chicago Bulls are in a weird spot right now. They lost Dwyane Wade for the season, and despite their best efforts are poised to win one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Chicago still gives us weirdo anti-highlights like the one we saw against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

The Bulls inbounded the ball, but PG Rajon Rondo was still tying his shoe. That allowed New York’s Maurice Ndour to steal the ball and go up for a layup.

Via Twitter:

Bulls turned it over on inbound because Rondo was tying his shoe pic.twitter.com/ZJPXGGmUsk — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) April 5, 2017

Ndour was fouled and made both free throws. Neat!