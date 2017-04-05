Getty Images

Thabo Sefolosha settles lawsuit with NYPD officers, suit dismissed

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

It was two years ago in April when Hawks swingman Thabo Sefolosha had a run-in with the New York Police Department. That night, then NBA player Chris Copeland was stabbed outside a Chelsea nightclub, and Sefolosha and then Hawk Pero Antic tried to get to Copeland, a player they knew. Sefolosha was arrested for misdemeanor obstructing government administration, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest — but in the process of the arrest suffered a broken fibula that kept him out of the playoffs that season.

It got attention because of the relative celebrity names involved, New York prosecutor wouldn’t drop the charges (it would have pissed off the NYPD if he did), and Sefolosha wouldn’t take a “let’s just make this go away” plea deal. Sefolosha fought the charges in court and won. Then he filed a civil suit charging of unlawful force, unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.

The two sides have now reached a settlement, reports TMZ.

Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha has struck a settlement with the 5 NYPD officers involved in his violent 2015 arrest outside of an NYC nightclub … TMZ Sports has learned.

The terms of the settlement are confidential. A judge has officially dismissed the lawsuit as a result of the settlement.

We spoke with Thabo’s attorney Alex Spiro who tells us, “We are glad this matter is resolved.”

Antic’s similar lawsuit is still pending.

Good on Sefolosha for not just taking the easy way out when he knew he was in the right. He doesn’t need the money, he has said this was a matter of principle, and while we don’t know what he got in the settlement it was enough to make him happy.

Markelle Fultz: “I believe I’m going to be the No. 1 pick”

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is on the top of just about every team’s draft board. There are rumored to be a few Lonzo Ball supporters, but the consensus is Fultz is the safer bet — he’s 6’4″ with a 6’10” wingspan, he’s strong and quick, he can get his own shot, has a great change of pace that gets him to the line, amazing body control, he knows how to set up teammates, and he has the tools to be a good defender.

Fultz was at the Sixers game Tuesday night (an ugly loss to the Nets) to check Philly, a team that could potentially draft him (right now Philly has an 8.8 percent chance of the top slot in the lottery). When asked by CSNPhilly.com, Fultz said exactly what you’d expect him to say, that he should be the top pick.

“No doubt, no doubt,” Fultz said. “I believe I’m going to be the No. 1 pick, I think I’ve put enough work in to do that.”

Again, that’s what you’d expect. Lonzo Ball said he should be the No. 1 pick, too. You’d wonder about a guy going into the draft saying “that guy is just way better than me, you should take him first.”

Fultz watched a Sixers team without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor, or Robert Covington, yet said he could see himself there because he liked the style of play.

“Oh, man, I can see it happening,” he said in an interview with CSNPhilly’s John Clark. “I think it would be a great atmosphere, so it would be cool…

“Just show some support,” he said. “I might have a chance to go here, so I just wanted to come out and see how the play, stuff like that, the atmosphere.  I think they play well together, they’ve got good chemistry and they’re young.”

If the Sixers landed the top pick it would make things interesting — they have already said they want Ben Simmons to be the point guard of the future (really, a point forward). The Sixers could draft Fultz and see if they all can play together, draft a wing like Josh Jackson of Kansas that is in theory a better fit, or trade the pick to the highest bidder. They would have options.

Derrick Rose has knee surgery, can resume basketball activities in 3-6 weeks

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT

There are few more interesting questions going into the summer than “where does Derrick Rose land?”

The answer to this issue is in part predicated on how he recovers from another knee surgery, his third “clean up” surgery he’s had (he’s had four total knee surgeries, spread two on each knee). This one ended his season with the Knicks, but it took place on Wednesday and went well, according to the Knicks.

Rose, 28, put up solid numbers this season, averaging 18 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per-game. Offensively he was a replacement level NBA point guard, but defensively he was terrible and was a key part of the Knicks defensive issues as a team.

Considering this is a deep draft of point guards and that there are some good ones on the free agent market — Stephen Curry and Chris Paul likely stay put, but still there is Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday, George Hill, Jeff Teague, Patty Mills, all of whom rank above Rose — he may find a limited market for his services. After this surgery, and considering he hasn’t played in more than 66 games since his MVP season, it’s hard to imagine Rose getting more than two years guaranteed. Also, the top end for him financially could be $12 million or so, unless some team decides they need him to run the show and come in higher than expected.

Rose’s agent B.J. Armstrong was on a recent PBT Podcast and echoed what Rose himself said, that winning is what matters in choosing a new team for Rose this summer. If so, there are very good teams who might want him to come off the bench as a sixth man and provide depth at a lower price. Is Rose really willing to accept that? Or does he want the rock?

Like I said, watching what happens with Rose this summer will be fascinating.

NBA sees hopeful numbers in first year of new TV deal

Associated PressApr 5, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

In the first season of a massive new $24 billion television contract, the NBA saw its combined domestic ratings for all networks stay even when compared to last season.

For Bill Koenig, the league’s president of global media distribution, that qualifies as a victory.

Long immune to the ratings tumbles that have plagued other television shows in the era of DVRs and cord-cutting, some sports leagues saw their viewership numbers dip in part because of a bombastic presidential election cycle. The NBA opened its season going head-to-head with a historic World Series matchup between the Cubs and Indians, but has emerged with what Koenig considers encouraging signs as the playoffs begin next week.

The combined U.S. ratings held firm at 0.8 for the season while the league had a 3 percent rise in unique viewers and a 6 percent increase in the total hours of game action fans have watched in a season, according to the NBA. Also, 19 more games were broadcast nationally.

“I think our game is very attractive to the younger, more technologically savvy, multicultural fan. Those numbers are growing over time,” Koenig said in a phone interview. “I also think there is a real emphasis here of promoting our game through traditional means, buying advertising, but also through social media.”

Koenig was at the forefront of negotiations for the record-breaking contract with Turner and ESPN/ABC that flooded the league with revenue this season. If the sheer size of the deal put more pressure on the NBA to deliver big ratings, Koenig isn’t telling.

“We worked with our network partners to drive tune-in, to make a compelling schedule and to use our digital and social media in ways that are an advantage for us,” Koenig said. “I wouldn’t say it’s any more important this year than it was in years past, but as time goes on we have more in our arsenal to help drive viewership.”

The NBA leads all U.S. sports leagues with 1.3 billion combined followers on social media and is feeding the appetite for content.

With the 19 additional national television games, fans have watched 37 million more hours of game action, the league said. The Christmas Day game between Cleveland and Golden State was the most viewed early game in ABC’s history, opening night on TNT was up 8 percent and the most-viewed curtain-raiser since 2013 and the Warriors-Cavaliers rematch on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the most-viewed regular season game since 2013.

That contrasts with the NFL, which saw its ratings decline by 8 percent last season, while marquee games on Sunday and Monday nights were down 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Compelling story lines including Russell Westbrook‘s pursuit of averaging a triple-double through an entire season, LeBron James‘ title defense in Cleveland, Kevin Durant‘s move to Golden State and James Harden‘s renaissance in Houston have helped drive interest.

In the second half of the season, the issue of resting star players has come to the forefront. Television partners have expressed concern when healthy stars sit out of nationally televised games. It will be a topic this week when the owners convene in New York for the Board of Governors meetings.

“I’ve been in touch with our national and regional telecasters on this issue. It’s something that’s very important,” Koenig said. “Obviously, the basketball people with our teams and our league are very involved in this process, too. We’re going to discuss it and try and come up with measures that we think will address the issue in a way that serves the various interests that we’re trying to serve.”

There will be discussions about streamlining replays and timeouts in an effort to make the game more “free-flowing” and enjoyable to watch, Koenig said. He did not anticipate any changes for next season, but the league has already installed clocks in arenas to try and keep timeouts from dragging too long. Broadcasters are starting to sprinkle advertising in during free throws and other slower times to try to avoid the full commercial breaks that can lead viewers to change the channel.

“We understand the importance of pure competition. We don’t want to do anything that will negatively impact that,” Koenig said. “I think that the basketball side understands the business reality and the importance of what we’re trying to do and we’re both working toward the same end.”

The television contract lasts another eight years, and Koenig’s work is hardly finished. The league is constantly experimenting with its presentation, exploring virtual reality, different camera angles for mobile viewers and other ways to appeal to a changing audience.

“We can’t rest on our laurels,” he said. “We want to evolve. We want to create something that is more compelling for today’s viewer and tomorrow’s viewer.”

This story has been clarified to show that the Warriors-Cavaliers game on MLK Day was TNT’s highest-rated regular season game since 2013, not just its highest-rated MLK Day game.

Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson out vs. Celtics, ends consecutive game streak at 447

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT

Tristan Thompson has been the NBA’s current iron man, he doesn’t miss games. Tuesday night, during the third quarter against the Magic, he suffered a thumb injury and came out, had it taped up, and went back in to help the Cavs finish off the win. Postgame X-rays were negative.

However, he did not travel with the team to Boston and will not play against the Celtics, the team announced.

That ends Thompson’s consecutive game streak at 447, the longest active one in the NBA.

He will not play against the Hawks on Friday, either, and will have an MRI on the injury. Expect coach Tyronn Lue to prioritize Thompson’s health heading into the playoffs. The Cavaliers recalled big man Larry Sanders from the D-League Wednesday morning, he could now get a little run.

Consider this also another reason that the Celtics/Cavaliers showdown is not a good barometer of a potential playoff meeting.

The all-time NBA consecutive games streak belongs to A.C. Green at 1,192, the equivalent of 14.5 seasons.