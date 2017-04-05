Stephen Curry grabs steal, throws behind-the-back pass to start break (VIDEO)

Stephen Curry is feeling better lately, and on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves the Golden State Warriors star came up with a highlight-worthy play as he was falling out of bounds.
Curry came from behind to steal the ball from Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins. His momentum then carried him out of bounds, but before he stepped out Curry flipped the ball behind him to a teammate in order to start the break.
Via Twitter:
Patrick McCaw finished the play off with a layup.
The Chicago Bulls are in a weird spot right now. They lost Dwyane Wade for the season, and despite their best efforts are poised to win one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, Chicago still gives us weirdo anti-highlights like the one we saw against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
The Bulls inbounded the ball, but PG Rajon Rondo was still tying his shoe. That allowed New York’s Maurice Ndour to steal the ball and go up for a layup.
Via Twitter:
Ndour was fouled and made both free throws. Neat!
Lance Stephenson returned to Indianapolis as a member of the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. As the Pacers squared off against the Toronto Raptors, Stephenson was welcomed back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to a standing ovation.
Stephenson was obviously nervous, and missed his first several shots. Once settled, the swingman came through with a pretty crafty dribble move to get a teammate a bucket.
Via Twitter:
Then, with the Pacers needing to seal the game for good in the final two minutes, Stephenson hit a big corner 3-pointer to put Indiana up by 10 with 90 seconds left.
But the real icing on the cake was the fiasco that happened with three seconds left in the game. Indiana was up double digits, and Stephenson went for a breakaway layup, violating the unwritten rules of basketball given the circumstance.
That didn’t sit well with the Raptors players, who then got in Stephenson’s face.
Both teams wound up at each other’s throats, with several technicals assessed.
DeMar DeRozan was issued a technical foul, as well as Stephenson and PJ Tucker.
Indiana beat Toronto, 108-90.
After the game, Stephenson apologized:
Orlando Magic big man Aaron Gordon has been seen as a franchise cornerstone for many around the NBA, even despite his struggles this season playing out of position at small forward.
That’s why many were surprised to see him listed as a potential trade offering for Philadelphia 76ers youngster Dario Saric when the team accidentally had a white board of offseason targets released this week.
That included Gordon.
Speaking to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Gordon said he was trying not to think about it.
Via the Orlando Sentinel:
“It was definitely something that I wasn’t aware of before,” Gordon said today when asked about the dry-erase board’s content.
“It wasn’t for me to see, so for me to see something like that, it brings something that’s out of my control into my reality. But that’s neither here nor there. My plan and my focus is to play basketball and to enjoy the game of basketball. Anything other than that is out of my control. I love this organization and I’m going to continue to work hard and play.”
When asked how difficult it is to put it out of his mind, Gordon responded, “Obviously, I know that it’s there, but I just play the game. I trust my skills. I love my teammates. So with that, I can just play.”
Meanwhile, Gordon apparently met with Magic coach Frank Vogel to talk about the situation.
Vogel said that’s a bit out of the ordinary as well, but that all parties were “ready to move on.”
The Sixers say they have not been approached about a trade for Saric by Orlando.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has now tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in an NBA season with 41. Let that sink in for a moment.
Westbrook made history against Robertson’s former team, the Milwaukee Bucks. The big play that sealed the tie was a defensive rebound followed by an assist to Thunder forward Taj Gibson.
Here’s how the play looked on the court.
Via Twitter:
Congratulations are in order for Westbrook and Thunder fans. This year has been one of the most incredible MVP races in recent memory, and either way you come down on it between Westbrook and James Harden, you’ve got to feel satisfied for witnessing it.
Westbrook still has five chances to take hold of the record for himself. The Thunder play Memphis, Phoenix, Denver, and Minnesota on the road before finishing the season at home against the Nuggets.