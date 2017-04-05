Russell Westbrook falls one rebound shy of triple-double record, but still posts 45-10-9

Russell Westbrook didn’t break Oscar Robertson’s single-season triple-double record.
He did score 45 points (on 8-of-13 3-point shooting), dish 10 assists, grab nine rebounds, get five steals, hit a dagger 3-pointer and lead the Thunder to a 103-100 win over the Grizzlies.
Acceptable, I guess.
Hassan Whiteside and Cody Zeller have some history.
With the Heat and Hornets competing for a playoff spot, the centers’ tempers flared.
Whiteside received a technical foul and Zeller escaped with just a personal foul. But Miami won, 112-99, moving into a tie with the Bulls and Pacers for seventh place. Ninth-place Charlotte is 2.5 games out of playoff position with three games left.
This year there is a deep pool of quality candidates for Coach of the Year.
Mike D’Antoni has Houston as a borderline contender and has unleashed James Harden‘s full potential on the world.
Brad Stevens has taken a team led by a 5’9″ All-Star to the cusp of being the No. 1 seed in the East.
Gregg Popovich remains the best in the game and was impressive this season. Scott Brooks deserves a lot of credit for the Wizards’ resurgence. Eric Spoelstra helped orchestrate one of the most impressive second-half turnarounds the NBA has ever seen. Quin Snyder has Utah taking a step forward.
Who do you have as NBA COY? We asked you on Twitter, and in this PBT Extra I break down the results.
The Cavaliers and Celtics are playing right now, but the highlight of the game clearly happened before tipoff.
Kenny Ducey of Sports Illustrated
Knicks owner James Dolan — who has a history of treating fans harshly accusing them of being drunks — treated a fan harshly and accused him of being drunk.
Dave McKenna of Deadspin:
Mike Hamersky, a self-described New York Knicks superfan and season ticket holder from Astoria, claims that team owner James Dolan got in his face last night outside Madison Square Garden and screamed mean things.
“I did call him an asshole,” Dolan tells me, “because he is an asshole.”
“Sell the team, Jim!” Hamersky shouted.
Hamersky says Dolan then accused him of being intoxicated, and the owner instructed his security detail to make sure that he not be allowed in the building.
“He had an open bottle of beer and smelled of alcohol, and I told him he wasn’t going in,” Dolan tells me. Dolan adds that his friend and Eagles manager Irving Azoff, who was accompanying the owner during the fracas, agreed that the heckler reeked of booze.
Hamersky denies being intoxicated, saying that he’d come to the Garden straight from instructing a Fordham law class, and wouldn’t have had time to get drunk before the game even if the spirit was willing.
“I didn’t smell of alcohol,” he says.
McKenna has more details of the incident from those there, including Dolan, who mostly makes himself look bad as he explains himself.
The Charles Oakley incident obviously drew the most attention, but this par for the course for Dolan — including digging the hole deeper by talking.
What a “consummate New Yorker.”