PBT Extra: Who should win NBA Coach of the Year?

This year there is a deep pool of quality candidates for Coach of the Year.
Mike D’Antoni has Houston as a borderline contender and has unleashed James Harden‘s full potential on the world.
Brad Stevens has taken a team led by a 5’9″ All-Star to the cusp of being the No. 1 seed in the East.
Gregg Popovich remains the best in the game and was impressive this season. Scott Brooks deserves a lot of credit for the Wizards’ resurgence. Eric Spoelstra helped orchestrate one of the most impressive second-half turnarounds the NBA has ever seen. Quin Snyder has Utah taking a step forward.
Who do you have as NBA COY? We asked you on Twitter, and in this PBT Extra I break down the results.
Knicks owner James Dolan — who has a history of treating fans harshly accusing them of being drunks — treated a fan harshly and accused him of being drunk.
Dave McKenna of Deadspin:
Mike Hamersky, a self-described New York Knicks superfan and season ticket holder from Astoria, claims that team owner James Dolan got in his face last night outside Madison Square Garden and screamed mean things.
“I did call him an asshole,” Dolan tells me, “because he is an asshole.”
“Sell the team, Jim!” Hamersky shouted.
Hamersky says Dolan then accused him of being intoxicated, and the owner instructed his security detail to make sure that he not be allowed in the building.
“He had an open bottle of beer and smelled of alcohol, and I told him he wasn’t going in,” Dolan tells me. Dolan adds that his friend and Eagles manager Irving Azoff, who was accompanying the owner during the fracas, agreed that the heckler reeked of booze.
Hamersky denies being intoxicated, saying that he’d come to the Garden straight from instructing a Fordham law class, and wouldn’t have had time to get drunk before the game even if the spirit was willing.
“I didn’t smell of alcohol,” he says.
McKenna has more details of the incident from those there, including Dolan, who mostly makes himself look bad as he explains himself.
The Charles Oakley incident obviously drew the most attention, but this par for the course for Dolan — including digging the hole deeper by talking.
What a “consummate New Yorker.”
After the Raptors took umbrage, Lance Stephenson apologized for taking a breakaway layup in the closing seconds of the Pacers’ win – Stephenson’s first game back with Indiana – last night.
But maybe he’s not so sorry.
Stephenson posted this to his Instagram, pointing out that Norman Powell capped Toronto’s blowout win over the 76ers last year with a windmill dunk:
The Raptors join the Wizards, who got upset about JaVale McGee shooting a 3-pointer late in a Warriors’ win, as not only losers trying to dictate how the victor beats them out, but also in hypocrisy.
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta small forward Thabo Sefolosha is not yet ready to return from his right groin strain.
The Hawks say Sefolosha will miss his sixth straight game in Thursday night’s home game against Boston.
The Hawks, who have lost nine of 11 to fall to sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, have had two other starters, Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore, make recent returns from injuries.
Millsap (left knee synovitis) and Bazemore (right knee bone bruise) are listed as probable. Guards Malcolm Delaney (back spasms) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (right knee contusion) also are expected to play.
Millsap missed seven straight games before playing as a reserve in Sunday’s loss at Brooklyn. He said Tuesday he hopes to start against the Celtics.