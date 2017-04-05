Lance Stephenson posts video of Raptors dunking late in blowout win

Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is on the top of just about every team’s draft board. There are rumored to be a few Lonzo Ball supporters, but the consensus is Fultz is the safer bet — he’s 6’4″ with a 6’10” wingspan, he’s strong and quick, he can get his own shot, has a great change of pace that gets him to the line, amazing body control, he knows how to set up teammates, and he has the tools to be a good defender.

Fultz was at the Sixers game Tuesday night (an ugly loss to the Nets) to check Philly, a team that could potentially draft him (right now Philly has an 8.8 percent chance of the top slot in the lottery). When asked by CSNPhilly.com, Fultz said exactly what you’d expect him to say, that he should be the top pick.

“No doubt, no doubt,” Fultz said. “I believe I’m going to be the No. 1 pick, I think I’ve put enough work in to do that.”

Again, that’s what you’d expect. Lonzo Ball said he should be the No. 1 pick, too. You’d wonder about a guy going into the draft saying “that guy is just way better than me, you should take him first.”

Fultz watched a Sixers team without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor, or Robert Covington, yet said he could see himself there because he liked the style of play.

“Oh, man, I can see it happening,” he said in an interview with CSNPhilly’s John Clark. “I think it would be a great atmosphere, so it would be cool… “Just show some support,” he said. “I might have a chance to go here, so I just wanted to come out and see how the play, stuff like that, the atmosphere. I think they play well together, they’ve got good chemistry and they’re young.”

If the Sixers landed the top pick it would make things interesting — they have already said they want Ben Simmons to be the point guard of the future (really, a point forward). The Sixers could draft Fultz and see if they all can play together, draft a wing like Josh Jackson of Kansas that is in theory a better fit, or trade the pick to the highest bidder. They would have options.