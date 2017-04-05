Knicks owner James Dolan says he called fan an a–hole ‘because he is an a–hole’

Knicks owner James Dolan — who has a history of treating fans harshly accusing them of being drunks — treated a fan harshly and accused him of being drunk.
Dave McKenna of Deadspin:
Mike Hamersky, a self-described New York Knicks superfan and season ticket holder from Astoria, claims that team owner James Dolan got in his face last night outside Madison Square Garden and screamed mean things.
“I did call him an asshole,” Dolan tells me, “because he is an asshole.”
“Sell the team, Jim!” Hamersky shouted.
Hamersky says Dolan then accused him of being intoxicated, and the owner instructed his security detail to make sure that he not be allowed in the building.
“He had an open bottle of beer and smelled of alcohol, and I told him he wasn’t going in,” Dolan tells me. Dolan adds that his friend and Eagles manager Irving Azoff, who was accompanying the owner during the fracas, agreed that the heckler reeked of booze.
Hamersky denies being intoxicated, saying that he’d come to the Garden straight from instructing a Fordham law class, and wouldn’t have had time to get drunk before the game even if the spirit was willing.
“I didn’t smell of alcohol,” he says.
McKenna has more details of the incident from those there, including Dolan, who mostly makes himself look bad as he explains himself.
The Charles Oakley incident obviously drew the most attention, but this par for the course for Dolan — including digging the hole deeper by talking.
What a “consummate New Yorker.”
After the Raptors took umbrage, Lance Stephenson apologized for taking a breakaway layup in the closing seconds of the Pacers’ win – Stephenson’s first game back with Indiana – last night.
But maybe he’s not so sorry.
Stephenson posted this to his Instagram, pointing out that Norman Powell capped Toronto’s blowout win over the 76ers last year with a windmill dunk:
The Raptors join the Wizards, who got upset about JaVale McGee shooting a 3-pointer late in a Warriors’ win, as not only losers trying to dictate how the victor beats them out, but also in hypocrisy.
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta small forward Thabo Sefolosha is not yet ready to return from his right groin strain.
The Hawks say Sefolosha will miss his sixth straight game in Thursday night’s home game against Boston.
The Hawks, who have lost nine of 11 to fall to sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, have had two other starters, Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore, make recent returns from injuries.
Millsap (left knee synovitis) and Bazemore (right knee bone bruise) are listed as probable. Guards Malcolm Delaney (back spasms) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (right knee contusion) also are expected to play.
Millsap missed seven straight games before playing as a reserve in Sunday’s loss at Brooklyn. He said Tuesday he hopes to start against the Celtics.
Update: Goodwill:
The Bulls have gone 6-4 in full games since Dwyane Wade broke his elbow – an injury Chicago said would end his regular season (at least).
That surge has lifted the Bulls to seventh in the Eastern Conference, but a playoff spot is not guaranteed. The Pacers (tied), Heat (half a game back) and Hornets (two games back) are chomping at the bit.
Chicago might get some unexpected help down the stretch – from Wade.
Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago :
Dwyane Wade was in full lather after the morning shootaround at Madison Square Garden, as optimism increases that he’ll be back for the Bulls this season after suffering a right elbow injury a couple weeks ago.
Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg declined to say whether he feels Wade will be back before the end of the regular season and Wade declined comment altogether, but with the increased intensity of Wade’s workouts suggests there’s a light at the end of the tunnel — be it a probable playoff showing or sometime sooner.
“It’s a day by day thing with Dwyane now,” Hoiberg said. “He’s feeling better but obviously there’s a lot of work to do as far as getting his strength back.”
In these last 10 games, the three Bulls are shooting 39% on 3-pointers. A few players are particularly crushing it:
How much does that have to do with Wade? It seems his absence is mostly coincidentally coinciding with his teammates getting hot than anything else, though don’t discount a surge in Mirotic’s confidence and Rondo’s authority being somewhat related to Wade going down.
The Bulls should be careful with how they integrate Wade if he can return. His high-usage, average-efficiency style can be difficult on his teammates. But Wade is talented, and he should help Chicago overall.
It was two years ago in April when Hawks swingman Thabo Sefolosha had a run-in with the New York Police Department. That night, then NBA player Chris Copeland was stabbed outside a Chelsea nightclub, and Sefolosha and then Hawk Pero Antic tried to get to Copeland, a player they knew. Sefolosha was arrested for misdemeanor obstructing government administration, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest — but in the process of the arrest suffered a broken fibula that kept him out of the playoffs that season.
It got attention because of the relative celebrity names involved, New York prosecutor wouldn’t drop the charges (it would have pissed off the NYPD if he did), and Sefolosha wouldn’t take a “let’s just make this go away” plea deal. Sefolosha fought the charges in court and won. Then he filed a civil suit charging of unlawful force, unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.
The two sides have now reached a settlement, reports TMZ.
Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha has struck a settlement with the 5 NYPD officers involved in his violent 2015 arrest outside of an NYC nightclub … TMZ Sports has learned.
The terms of the settlement are confidential. A judge has officially dismissed the lawsuit as a result of the settlement.
We spoke with Thabo’s attorney Alex Spiro who tells us, “We are glad this matter is resolved.”
Antic’s similar lawsuit is still pending.
Good on Sefolosha for not just taking the easy way out when he knew he was in the right. He doesn’t need the money, he has said this was a matter of principle, and while we don’t know what he got in the settlement it was enough to make him happy.