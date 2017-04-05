Kevin Love gets hit in face by ball during warmups, falls into J.R. Smith’s arms (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

This year there is a deep pool of quality candidates for Coach of the Year.

Mike D’Antoni has Houston as a borderline contender and has unleashed James Harden‘s full potential on the world.

Brad Stevens has taken a team led by a 5’9″ All-Star to the cusp of being the No. 1 seed in the East.

Gregg Popovich remains the best in the game and was impressive this season. Scott Brooks deserves a lot of credit for the Wizards’ resurgence. Eric Spoelstra helped orchestrate one of the most impressive second-half turnarounds the NBA has ever seen. Quin Snyder has Utah taking a step forward.

Who do you have as NBA COY? We asked you on Twitter, and in this PBT Extra I break down the results.