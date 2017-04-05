Twitter

JaVale McGee earns Flagrant 1 for going after Gorgui Dieng (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 5, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee got into it with Minnesota Timberwolves big man Gorgui Dieng on Tuesday night, and was assessed a flagrant foul for his role in the skirmish.

It started when the two were tangled up together during a shot attempt with a minute left in the first quarter at Oracle.

Dieng took exception to a hard foul from McGee. The Timberwolves center pushed McGee, who then retaliated with a two hand shove to Dieng’s chest.

Players on both sides then had to be held back from going at each other.

After review of the play, both Dieng and McGee were given technical fouls. McGee also earned a Flagrant 1.

His reaction to the review was particularly noteworthy:

Klay Thompson scores 41, Warriors roll to 12th straight win

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 5, 2017, 2:25 AM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 41 points for his 10th career 40-point game, Stephen Curry had 19 points and nine assists, and the playoff-ready Golden State Warriors ran their winning streak to 12 straight by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107 on Tuesday night.

Matt Barnes contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Golden State could wrap up the West’s No. 1 seed as soon as Wednesday night with a win at Phoenix and a Spurs’ loss at home to the Lakers.

Now, it seems, the Warriors just need one key reinforcement: Kevin Durant. And KD could be back by week’s end with his team on quite a roll to finish the regular season atop the NBA again.

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 for Minnesota, which couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s spiffy passing and contributions from so many players on both ends of the floor.

In his highest-scoring performance since getting 60 on Dec. 5, Thompson hit 7 of 14 3-pointers – giving him at least four 3s in a career-best six consecutive games. His 262 3s rank as eighth-most ever for a single season after he had 276 last season.

Andre Iguodala produced another impressive game off the bench with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, while David West dished out five of his season-best six assists in the second quarter to get the offense clicking.

Golden State has matched its longest winning streak of the season, also done from Nov. 7-28, and eagerly awaits Durant’s return perhaps as soon as Saturday.

The Warriors displayed more spot-on ball movement, with West providing the key minutes. He found Iguodala for a second-quarter 3, Ian Clark and Barnes on layups and hit Thompson on a jumper before feeding Draymond Green‘s dunk.

With their 204th victory the Warriors have the most wins in NBA history over three seasons, the team said according to Elias.

This win avenged a tough defeat last month. The Warriors lost 103-102 on March 10 at Minnesota during a grueling road stretch that featured two cross-country trips, a one-game visit back to Oakland before back-to-backs at the T-wolves and Spurs.

Without injured star Durant, too.

On Tuesday, with 1:04 left in the first, JaVale McGee made a hard foul on Gorgui Dieng and their arms tangled. McGee was walking away from the play and Dieng pushed him from behind, McGee turned around and immediately shoved Dieng in the chest as they jawed before being separated. The play went to review, with each player receiving a technical and McGee also a Flagrant 1 foul.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: The Timberwolves shot only 4 for 19 from 3-point range. … Minnesota is 6-16 on the road vs. the Western Conference.

Warriors: Thompson also has three 30-point games this season against Minnesota. … In the first, Curry hit a shot from three-quarters quart but after the whistle blew for a timeout. … Golden State had a season-high 41 fast-break points. … Hall of Fame Stanford women’s coach Tara VanDerveer, fresh off the Final Four and 1,000 career wins, sat courtside with owner Joe Lacob.

DURANT UPDATE

Durant warmed up and was set to travel with the team to Phoenix for the back-to-back, and use Thursday’s off day to do some scrimmaging testing his injured left knee. He will then be re-evaluated with the hope he is ready to return Saturday against New Orleans at Oracle Arena after being sidelined since Feb. 28.

 

Pacers boost playoff hopes with comeback over Raptors

Associated PRess
Associated PressApr 5, 2017, 2:09 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George scored 18 of his 35 points in the third quarter Tuesday night and the desperate Indiana Pacers rallied from a 19-point, first-half deficit and blew out Toronto 108-90.

The Pacers ended a four-game losing streak that saw them slide from a tie for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference to the very real possibility of missing the postseason.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, which had won its previous two.

It was an astounding comeback for Indiana, which was so lethargic in the first half it needed an 8-2 spurt just to get within 51-40 at halftime.

The game was marred by a shoving match between Indiana’s Lance Stephenson and DeRozan with 3.3 seconds left. The melee spilled down the sideline and into the Pacers’ bench, where Toronto’s P.J. Tucker was still jawing with Pacers players.

Stephenson, Tucker and DeRozan all received technical fouls.

But it couldn’t taint one of the Pacers’ biggest turnarounds of the season – a game they hope will help them make a final push into the postseason.

Indiana took its first lead on Jeff Teague‘s 3-pointer with 5:48 left in the third, then watched George close out the quarter by scoring 14 of the Pacers’ last 19 points.

Toronto never challenged again after the Pacers opened the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run to make it 88-77.

With four games left and already down tiebreakers to Chicago, which started the night in the No. 7 spot, and Miami, which was tied with Indiana for the last playoff spot, Indiana knew what it needed to do: Win.

George took that responsibility upon himself after a conversation with coach Nate McMillan, and he delivered with a huge third quarter that turned around the game and perhaps Indiana’s season.

The Pacers were 9 of 13 on 3-pointers in the second half.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Now trail Boston by 3 1/2 games in the Atlantic Division with four games to go. … Despite Tuesday’s loss, Toronto has won nine of the last 11 regular-season games and three straight season series against Indiana. … The Raptors finished with 11 assists, ending a streak of five straight games with 20 or more. … DeMarre Carroll had 11 points, Cory Joseph scored 10 and Serge Ibaka had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Pacers: Teague had 20 points and six assists, and Stephenson received a standing ovation when he entered the game in the first quarter. Stephenson finished with 12 points. … Thaddeus Young scored 15 points, his fifth straight game in double figures. … McMillan said Al Jefferson (sprained left ankle) was off crutches and out of the boot and is doing light jogging. Glenn Robinson III (sore left calf) still has not returned to practice.

This story has been corrected to show that the shoving match started between Lance Stephenson and DeMar DeRozan, not DeMarre Carroll.

The Bulls turned it over against the Knicks because Rajon Rondo was tying his shoe (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 5, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

The Chicago Bulls are in a weird spot right now. They lost Dwyane Wade for the season, and despite their best efforts are poised to win one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Chicago still gives us weirdo anti-highlights like the one we saw against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

The Bulls inbounded the ball, but PG Rajon Rondo was still tying his shoe. That allowed New York’s Maurice Ndour to steal the ball and go up for a layup.

Via Twitter:

Ndour was fouled and made both free throws. Neat!

Stephen Curry grabs steal, throws behind-the-back pass to start break (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 5, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

Stephen Curry is feeling better lately, and on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves the Golden State Warriors star came up with a highlight-worthy play as he was falling out of bounds.

Curry came from behind to steal the ball from Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins. His momentum then carried him out of bounds, but before he stepped out Curry flipped the ball behind him to a teammate in order to start the break.

Via Twitter:

Patrick McCaw finished the play off with a layup.