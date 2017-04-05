AP Photo/David Goldman

Hawks to hold out Thabo Sefolosha again with groin injury

Associated PressApr 5, 2017, 6:24 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta small forward Thabo Sefolosha is not yet ready to return from his right groin strain.

The Hawks say Sefolosha will miss his sixth straight game in Thursday night’s home game against Boston.

The Hawks, who have lost nine of 11 to fall to sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, have had two other starters, Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore, make recent returns from injuries.

Millsap (left knee synovitis) and Bazemore (right knee bone bruise) are listed as probable. Guards Malcolm Delaney (back spasms) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (right knee contusion) also are expected to play.

Millsap missed seven straight games before playing as a reserve in Sunday’s loss at Brooklyn. He said Tuesday he hopes to start against the Celtics.

Lance Stephenson posts video of Raptors dunking late in blowout win

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT

After the Raptors took umbrage, Lance Stephenson apologized for taking a breakaway layup in the closing seconds of the Pacers’ win – Stephenson’s first game back with Indiana – last night.

But maybe he’s not so sorry.

Stephenson posted this to his Instagram, pointing out that Norman Powell capped Toronto’s blowout win over the 76ers last year with a windmill dunk:

They got mad at me for what I did but look at this. All I did was jelly. When Lance Stephenson do it's a big deal

A post shared by Lance Stephenson (@stephensonlance) on

The Raptors join the Wizards, who got upset about JaVale McGee shooting a 3-pointer late in a Warriors’ win, as not only losers trying to dictate how the victor beats them out, but also in hypocrisy.

Dwyane Wade returning for Bulls on Saturday

By Dan FeldmanApr 5, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

Update: Goodwill:

https://twitter.com/vgoodwill/status/849738302538346496

 

The Bulls have gone 6-4 in full games since Dwyane Wade broke his elbow – an injury Chicago said would end his regular season (at least).

That surge has lifted the Bulls to seventh in the Eastern Conference, but a playoff spot is not guaranteed. The Pacers (tied), Heat (half a game back) and Hornets (two games back) are chomping at the bit.

Chicago might get some unexpected help down the stretch – from Wade.

Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago :

Dwyane Wade was in full lather after the morning shootaround at Madison Square Garden, as optimism increases that he’ll be back for the Bulls this season after suffering a right elbow injury a couple weeks ago.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg declined to say whether he feels Wade will be back before the end of the regular season and Wade declined comment altogether, but with the increased intensity of Wade’s workouts suggests there’s a light at the end of the tunnel — be it a probable playoff showing or sometime sooner.

“It’s a day by day thing with Dwyane now,” Hoiberg said. “He’s feeling better but obviously there’s a lot of work to do as far as getting his strength back.”

In these last 10 games, the three Bulls are shooting 39% on 3-pointers. A few players are particularly crushing it:

How much does that have to do with Wade? It seems his absence is mostly coincidentally coinciding with his teammates getting hot than anything else, though don’t discount a surge in Mirotic’s confidence and Rondo’s authority being somewhat related to Wade going down.

The Bulls should be careful with how they integrate Wade if he can return. His high-usage, average-efficiency style can be difficult on his teammates. But Wade is talented, and he should help Chicago overall.

Thabo Sefolosha settles lawsuit with NYPD officers, suit dismissed

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

It was two years ago in April when Hawks swingman Thabo Sefolosha had a run-in with the New York Police Department. That night, then NBA player Chris Copeland was stabbed outside a Chelsea nightclub, and Sefolosha and then Hawk Pero Antic tried to get to Copeland, a player they knew. Sefolosha was arrested for misdemeanor obstructing government administration, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest — but in the process of the arrest suffered a broken fibula that kept him out of the playoffs that season.

It got attention because of the relative celebrity names involved, New York prosecutor wouldn’t drop the charges (it would have pissed off the NYPD if he did), and Sefolosha wouldn’t take a “let’s just make this go away” plea deal. Sefolosha fought the charges in court and won. Then he filed a civil suit charging of unlawful force, unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.

The two sides have now reached a settlement, reports TMZ.

Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha has struck a settlement with the 5 NYPD officers involved in his violent 2015 arrest outside of an NYC nightclub … TMZ Sports has learned.

The terms of the settlement are confidential. A judge has officially dismissed the lawsuit as a result of the settlement.

We spoke with Thabo’s attorney Alex Spiro who tells us, “We are glad this matter is resolved.”

Antic’s similar lawsuit is still pending.

Good on Sefolosha for not just taking the easy way out when he knew he was in the right. He doesn’t need the money, he has said this was a matter of principle, and while we don’t know what he got in the settlement it was enough to make him happy.

Markelle Fultz: “I believe I’m going to be the No. 1 pick”

10 Comments
By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is on the top of just about every team’s draft board. There are rumored to be a few Lonzo Ball supporters, but the consensus is Fultz is the safer bet — he’s 6’4″ with a 6’10” wingspan, he’s strong and quick, he can get his own shot, has a great change of pace that gets him to the line, amazing body control, he knows how to set up teammates, and he has the tools to be a good defender.

Fultz was at the Sixers game Tuesday night (an ugly loss to the Nets) to check Philly, a team that could potentially draft him (right now Philly has an 8.8 percent chance of the top slot in the lottery). When asked by CSNPhilly.com, Fultz said exactly what you’d expect him to say, that he should be the top pick.

“No doubt, no doubt,” Fultz said. “I believe I’m going to be the No. 1 pick, I think I’ve put enough work in to do that.”

Again, that’s what you’d expect. Lonzo Ball said he should be the No. 1 pick, too. You’d wonder about a guy going into the draft saying “that guy is just way better than me, you should take him first.”

Fultz watched a Sixers team without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor, or Robert Covington, yet said he could see himself there because he liked the style of play.

“Oh, man, I can see it happening,” he said in an interview with CSNPhilly’s John Clark. “I think it would be a great atmosphere, so it would be cool…

“Just show some support,” he said. “I might have a chance to go here, so I just wanted to come out and see how the play, stuff like that, the atmosphere.  I think they play well together, they’ve got good chemistry and they’re young.”

If the Sixers landed the top pick it would make things interesting — they have already said they want Ben Simmons to be the point guard of the future (really, a point forward). The Sixers could draft Fultz and see if they all can play together, draft a wing like Josh Jackson of Kansas that is in theory a better fit, or trade the pick to the highest bidder. They would have options.