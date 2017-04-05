Getty Images

Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson out vs. Celtics, ends consecutive game streak at 447

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT

Tristan Thompson has been the NBA’s current iron man, he doesn’t miss games. Tuesday night, during the third quarter against the Magic, he suffered a thumb injury and came out, had it taped up, and went back in to help the Cavs finish off the win. Postgame X-rays were negative.

However, he did not travel with the team to Boston and will not play against the Celtics, the team announced.

That ends Thompson’s consecutive game streak at 447, the longest active one in the NBA.

He will not play against the Hawks on Friday, either, and will have an MRI on the injury. Expect coach Tyronn Lue to prioritize Thompson’s health heading into the playoffs. The Cavaliers recalled big man Larry Sanders from the D-League Wednesday morning, he could now get a little run.

Consider this also another reason that the Celtics/Cavaliers showdown is not a good barometer of a potential playoff meeting.

The all-time NBA consecutive games streak belongs to A.C. Green at 1,192, the equivalent of 14.5 seasons.

LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas try to play down importance of Cavaliers vs. Celtics

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Heading into Wednesday night’s showdown, Boston and Cleveland are tied with identical 50-27 records.

The winner of Wednesday night’s game will have the pole position to get the No. 1 seed in the East. It also can be a statement game for both teams. Boston wins and it gains confidence it could beat Cleveland in a playoff showdown, the Celtics can say they are a legit threat to come out of the East. For Cleveland, win and they show their slump is behind them and they are ready to claim their rightful spot as the clear best team in the conference.

Just don’t tell LeBron James or Isaiah Thomas that.

Here’s Thomas, via A. Sherrod Blakely at CSNNE.com.

“No. Not for me,” said Thomas when asked if the game felt any different being the No. 1 seed. “It’s just another game; I think we have to treat it like that. Being number one in the standings, I don’t feel different, treat it like another game.”

Here’s what LeBron said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I don’t know, I’ve played in a lot of big games,” James said… “I don’t … I’m the last person to ask about a big game in the regular season. I’m sorry.”

No, the outcome of this game will not tell us what happens in a seven-game series. For one, Cleveland is on the second night of a back-to-back. However, more than that teams don’t have the time to drill down on film, modify game plans and sets, and generally prepare for a team the way they do in the playoffs. The postseason is a different animal.

The outcome of this game may not even tell us who gets the top seed — Cleveland has a tougher schedule the rest of the way, and coach Tyronn Lue has talked about resting guys heading into the playoffs. Things are still in flux.

But it still matters — this game will give the winner some confidence going into the playoffs. And that matters.

Dennis Rodman on what makes the Warriors work: “Klay Thompson makes that team”

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

The general consensus goes something like this; Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are the best Warriors’ players, 1 and 1A in whatever order you want, however, Draymond Green is the most important because his defensive versatility lets them play small and still defend at an elite level.

Hall of Dennis Rodman sees things differently.

Rodman sees everything differently, sometimes seemingly through a haze. But he was on CBSSports.com’s “Reiter Than You” with Bill Reiter and was saying some odd stuff (hat tip James Herbert of Eye on Basketball):

“You know what, Steph Curry has took a step back,” Rodman said. “And it’s cool. It’s actually cool because if you see his game now, I always said with that Golden State team, I always say one thing: that one player is the player right there that makes that team. Who is that player?…

“That is right there: Thompson,” Rodman said. “That kid right there is good. If he went to another team, he’d suck. What I’m saying is that Klay Thompson makes that team. Everybody’s always worried about Curry. I know Curry’s dad and all that bulls—. But Klay Thompson makes that team. It ain’t Green, that guy, no. It’s Klay Thompson.”

There’s a lot or rambling and nonsense to unpack there. Starting with, Stephen Curry himself will have none of Rodman’s “step back” ideas. Curry called the idea “comical,” which seems fitting here. Curry is having a fantastic season, one that could get him a few bottom of the ballot MVP votes, it’s just not the superhuman year he had last year.

Also, “if he went to another team, he’d suck?” He means Thompson? Um, no. Is he saying the ability to shoot the ball will not translate to another team? Yes, Thompson gets better looks with Golden State because of the gravity of Curry/Durant drawing defenders, but I can guarantee you 29 other teams would be willing to test the “Thompson sucks outside Golden State” theory.

I tend to buy the “Green is most important to the team” theory because while we all talk about the Warriors offense they have the second best defense in the NBA this season (and it’s been at the top for a few years), and that all starts with Green. He’s a Defensive Player of the Year candidate for a reason.

That’s not to sell Thompson short, Golden State isn’t quite the same without any of the big four. No shooter on that team can get as hot for a short stretch (a quarter, a game) as Thompson. But the rest of it is just Rodman being Rodman.

Shaq let loose in Lip Sync Battle with Jimmy Fallon on Tonight Show (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 5, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Admit it — Shaq dances better than you.

Also, he knows Pitbull and you don’t.

Which made Shaquille O’Neal doing a lip sync battle against (and with) the host of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week a lot of fun. Shaq clearly enjoyed it — it’s not like getting your own statue cool, but it’s cool.

Carmelo Anthony torches Nikola Mirotic with crossover, drops deep 3-pointer (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 5, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

Carmelo Anthony still has the moves when he needs to break them out. The New York Knicks veteran showed Chicago Bulls wing Nikola Mirotic that on Tuesday night when he shook him for a deep 3-pointer on a crossover.

The play came from the right side of the floor. Anthony drove toward the sideline, then brought the ball back right-to-left on the cross, leaving Mirotic running toward the baseline.

Feeling himself, Anthony then pulled up from the Madison Square Garden logo and dropped a deep 3-pointer.

Nasty.

New York beat Chicago, 100-91.