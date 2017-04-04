Watch Russell Westbrook tie Oscar Robertson with his 41st triple-double (VIDEO)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has now tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in an NBA season with 41. Let that sink in for a moment.

Westbrook made history against Robertson’s former team, the Milwaukee Bucks. The big play that sealed the tie was a defensive rebound followed by an assist to Thunder forward Taj Gibson.

Here’s how the play looked on the court.

Congratulations are in order for Westbrook and Thunder fans. This year has been one of the most incredible MVP races in recent memory, and either way you come down on it between Westbrook and James Harden, you’ve got to feel satisfied for witnessing it.

Westbrook still has five chances to take hold of the record for himself. The Thunder play Memphis, Phoenix, Denver, and Minnesota on the road before finishing the season at home against the Nuggets.