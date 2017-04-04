Associated Press

Stephen Curry says it’s “comical that people were saying I’m having a down year”

By Kurt HelinApr 4, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

Last season Stephen Curry averaged 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds a game, hit 45.4 percent from three,, with a PER of 31.5, and the Warriors were 22 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court.

This season, Curry is averaging 25.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds a game, is hitting 40.4 percent from three, with a PER of 24.3, and the Warriors are 15 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

So is Stephen Curry having a down year?

Don’t tell him that. Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report asked him the question.

“I think it’s comical that people were saying I’m having a down year,” Curry said. “To go black and white and say I’m not having as good a season as I was having last year based on just five points a game or shooting percentage or whatnot…there are other things that you try to do other than just the eye test to try and help your team win. This year has taught me that, for sure. The accolades and the attention and all that stuff, the hype is cool. But it’s really how you feel about your own game.

 “And I can wake up every day and be like, ‘I know what I’m trying to accomplish; I know I’m going to get better.’ I know when I don’t play well and how mad I get at myself. I know when I do play well and how I want to keep that going. Same approach as I had last year.

“Just five fewer points a game. Who cares?”

Curry unquestionably had to adjust his game to fit with Kevin Durant and that led to some rough patches early in the season, they played next to each other more than with each other. They figured it out, and before Durant went down with a knee injury (he’s expected back this weekend) the Warriors were looking like the team every other team feared before the season. However, Curry is right (earlier in that story) that sometimes narratives get set before Christmas that are hard to break after even if they are not true.

Curry’s numbers this season are impressive — not the superhuman numbers of his previous two seasons, but still incredible. One could make a legitimate case that Curry deserves one of the five spots (the fifth, frankly) on an MVP ballot. As pointed out at ProBasketballTalk earlier today, this is a team that plays at the level of a 36 win team when he is off the court (there’s a lot of noise in that stat, but you get the idea).

So it’s hard to argue he’s having a down year.

And if the Warriors go on to win a title this year, you can call his season whatever you want and Curry will not care.

LeBron James splits Orlando “defense,” throws down huge dunk (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 4, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

When LeBron James gets up a head of steam, nobody in the NBA is stopping him from getting to the rim.

He picked up a head of steam against Orlando on this play by sliding inside the guy showing out, and from there the dunk was coming, and nobody was stopping it.

Defense has been lacking from both teams in the first half of this game from both teams, which is keeping the game close.

Yes, Nike has interest in signing Lonzo Ball. No, not at his dad’s suggested price tag.

By Kurt HelinApr 4, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

And now is the season when shoe companies will try to woo the top players in the NBA draft. Guys going near the top of the lottery such as Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, and Malik Monk will have both Nike and Adidas people talking to them, offering them entry-level deals (even the biggest rookie shoe deals now don’t often cross the $2 million line ).

That includes Lonzo Ball. The guy with the father who said his three sons deserve a $1 billion contract combined. (Lonzo is coming out of UCLA and going pro this season, his brothers are still in high school but committed to UCLA.)

Nike co-founder and power broker Phil Knight was in Glendale, Ariz., for the Final Four and was asked by the USA Today about trying to sign Ball to a shoe deal. But about that $1 billion deal…

If he can get it, get it,’’ Knight said.

But apparently the Balls won’t be getting that $1 billion from Nike.

“It’s a little steep,’’ said Knight, and of Lonzo Ball he added, ““He’s an awfully great player. Yeah, we have an interest.”

Saying Nike has interest in Ball is on the news level of saying Warner Bros. is banking on Wonder Woman this summer — it’s not exactly revelatory. How much Nike might pay compared to Adidas, and all sorts of other deals made in proverbial smoky rooms, will determine where Ball signs.

But like everyone entering the league, if Ball wants to get a signature shoe and get paid, he’s going to have to earn it on the court.

 

Slumping Hawks facing tough week against Celtics, Cavaliers

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — The playoffs are no longer a certainty for the struggling Atlanta Hawks, whose immediate concern has shifted from postseason seeding to not being pushed out the door.

And after losing nine of their last 11, the challenge just got more difficult.

The Hawks, who have slipped to sixth in the eight-team Eastern Conference playoff standings, will play three games in four days against the conference’s top two teams. They play Boston at home on Thursday night before two games against Cleveland.

It’s a critical stretch for a team that is only one game ahead of seventh-place Chicago and two games ahead of Miami and Indiana, who are tied for eighth.

“Maybe this will be the fight that we have to put up to really get us going,” guard Kent Bazemore said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ve got some very tough teams left, some very good opponents.”

All-Star forward Paul Millsap missed seven straight games with left knee synovitis before playing a reserve role in a 91-82 loss at the Nets on Sunday.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Millsap “was OK, not great” against Brooklyn and had a good practice on Tuesday. Millsap said he hopes to play his normal starting role against the Celtics.

Two recent losses to Brooklyn, which has the worst record in the NBA, are not the confidence-boosting games needed for a team now preparing to face the East’s best teams.

“I think for our confidence and for our morale, we have to get these wins,” Millsap said. “We have to get out there and compete, because when we do get to the playoffs we have to be playing pretty good basketball. This is a pretty good test for us. Hopefully we just rise to the occasion.”

Millsap said the playoffs begin now for Atlanta.

“I think we’ve got to see it like that,” Millsap said. “I think we’ve got to prepare ourselves as such.”

After the back-to-back games against Cleveland on Friday and Sunday, the Hawks close the regular season with games against Charlotte and Indiana next week.

Atlanta was without three starters – Millsap, Bazemore (right knee bruise) and Thabo Sefolosha (right groin strain) for a few games. Bazemore has returned but Sefolosha may not play against Boston.

Much is on the line for Budenholzer, who as president of basketball operations made such offseason decisions as giving Bazemore a $70 million deal for four years and center Dwight Howard a three-year contract worth $70.5 million.

“This is the most enthused I’ve seen him in a long, long time,” Bazemore said of the coach. “He wants it just as much as we do. … When you see him get that rage in his eyes, it does something for you.”

Millsap smiled when told of the description of Budenholzer’s “rage” and said “I’ve seen love. It just all depends on how you look at it.”

Budenholzer was amused by his players’ differing insights into his demeanor and said: “It’s way more love. It’s a passion of love.”

The coach said he has “a great group of guys” – even if the ill-timed slump has added unwelcome drama to the close of the regular season.

“I think we were making progress in this past week and then I think Sunday was a little bit of a step back,” he said. “We want to always be making steps forward and making progress.”

Report: 76ers haven’t discussed trading Dario Saric, who appeared on Magic board

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

“SARIC (FOR AG?)”

That appeared on the exposed Magic whiteboard under the heading “HYBRID TRADE.” Orlando general manager Rob Hennigan called the list “simply listing options, including some of which other teams have inquired about.”

But lest you think a Dario Saric-for-Aaron Gordon trade is in the works…

Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly

the Sixers have not discussed trading Saric with the Magic or any other NBA teams, according to a source.

The 76ers haven’t even discussed Saric trades with other teams? That seems pretty irresponsible by Philadelphia, which could be gaining information about Saric’s value.

More likely, the 76ers are just trying to silence noise the front-runner for Rookie of the Year in order to keep their fans, hungry for hope, happy.

Philadelphia might eventually trade Saric. His fit with Ben Simmons is questionable. But that’d likely be a ways off, so why indulge the rumors now?

The 76ers are trying not to let Orlando’s mistake become theirs.