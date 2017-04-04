Getty Images

Slumping Hawks facing tough week against Celtics, Cavaliers

Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — The playoffs are no longer a certainty for the struggling Atlanta Hawks, whose immediate concern has shifted from postseason seeding to not being pushed out the door.

And after losing nine of their last 11, the challenge just got more difficult.

The Hawks, who have slipped to sixth in the eight-team Eastern Conference playoff standings, will play three games in four days against the conference’s top two teams. They play Boston at home on Thursday night before two games against Cleveland.

It’s a critical stretch for a team that is only one game ahead of seventh-place Chicago and two games ahead of Miami and Indiana, who are tied for eighth.

“Maybe this will be the fight that we have to put up to really get us going,” guard Kent Bazemore said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ve got some very tough teams left, some very good opponents.”

All-Star forward Paul Millsap missed seven straight games with left knee synovitis before playing a reserve role in a 91-82 loss at the Nets on Sunday.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Millsap “was OK, not great” against Brooklyn and had a good practice on Tuesday. Millsap said he hopes to play his normal starting role against the Celtics.

Two recent losses to Brooklyn, which has the worst record in the NBA, are not the confidence-boosting games needed for a team now preparing to face the East’s best teams.

“I think for our confidence and for our morale, we have to get these wins,” Millsap said. “We have to get out there and compete, because when we do get to the playoffs we have to be playing pretty good basketball. This is a pretty good test for us. Hopefully we just rise to the occasion.”

Millsap said the playoffs begin now for Atlanta.

“I think we’ve got to see it like that,” Millsap said. “I think we’ve got to prepare ourselves as such.”

After the back-to-back games against Cleveland on Friday and Sunday, the Hawks close the regular season with games against Charlotte and Indiana next week.

Atlanta was without three starters – Millsap, Bazemore (right knee bruise) and Thabo Sefolosha (right groin strain) for a few games. Bazemore has returned but Sefolosha may not play against Boston.

Much is on the line for Budenholzer, who as president of basketball operations made such offseason decisions as giving Bazemore a $70 million deal for four years and center Dwight Howard a three-year contract worth $70.5 million.

“This is the most enthused I’ve seen him in a long, long time,” Bazemore said of the coach. “He wants it just as much as we do. … When you see him get that rage in his eyes, it does something for you.”

Millsap smiled when told of the description of Budenholzer’s “rage” and said “I’ve seen love. It just all depends on how you look at it.”

Budenholzer was amused by his players’ differing insights into his demeanor and said: “It’s way more love. It’s a passion of love.”

The coach said he has “a great group of guys” – even if the ill-timed slump has added unwelcome drama to the close of the regular season.

“I think we were making progress in this past week and then I think Sunday was a little bit of a step back,” he said. “We want to always be making steps forward and making progress.”

Yes, Nike has interest in signing Lonzo Ball. No, not at his dad’s suggested price tag.

By Kurt HelinApr 4, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

And now is the season when shoe companies will try to woo the top players in the NBA draft. Guys going near the top of the lottery such as Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, and Malik Monk will have both Nike and Adidas people talking to them, offering them entry-level deals (even the biggest rookie shoe deals now don’t often cross the $2 million line ).

That includes Lonzo Ball. The guy with the father who said his three sons deserve a $1 billion contract combined. (Lonzo is coming out of UCLA and going pro this season, his brothers are still in high school but committed to UCLA.)

Nike co-founder and power broker Phil Knight was in Glendale, Ariz., for the Final Four and was asked by the USA Today about trying to sign Ball to a shoe deal. But about that $1 billion deal…

If he can get it, get it,’’ Knight said.

But apparently the Balls won’t be getting that $1 billion from Nike.

“It’s a little steep,’’ said Knight, and of Lonzo Ball he added, ““He’s an awfully great player. Yeah, we have an interest.”

Saying Nike has interest in Ball is on the news level of saying Warner Bros. is banking on Wonder Woman this summer — it’s not exactly revelatory. How much Nike might pay compared to Adidas, and all sorts of other deals made in proverbial smoky rooms, will determine where Ball signs.

But like everyone entering the league, if Ball wants to get a signature shoe and get paid, he’s going to have to earn it on the court.

 

Report: 76ers haven’t discussed trading Dario Saric, who appeared on Magic board

AP Photo/John Raoux
3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

“SARIC (FOR AG?)”

That appeared on the exposed Magic whiteboard under the heading “HYBRID TRADE.” Orlando general manager Rob Hennigan called the list “simply listing options, including some of which other teams have inquired about.”

But lest you think a Dario Saric-for-Aaron Gordon trade is in the works…

Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly

the Sixers have not discussed trading Saric with the Magic or any other NBA teams, according to a source.

The 76ers haven’t even discussed Saric trades with other teams? That seems pretty irresponsible by Philadelphia, which could be gaining information about Saric’s value.

More likely, the 76ers are just trying to silence noise the front-runner for Rookie of the Year in order to keep their fans, hungry for hope, happy.

Philadelphia might eventually trade Saric. His fit with Ben Simmons is questionable. But that’d likely be a ways off, so why indulge the rumors now?

The 76ers are trying not to let Orlando’s mistake become theirs.

Nick Young says he’s undecided on player option: ‘I’m a wanted man now’

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

It appeared the Lakers would cut Nick Young before the season, which would have been yet another low moment for Young, who struggled mightily on the court last season, was subject of an embarrassing video posted online by teammate D'Angelo Russell and endured a public breakup with Iggy Azalea.

But Young improbably made the team and, even more improbably, played well. He made 40% of his 3-pointers and competed defensively.

The Lakers, focused on tanking and player development, are shutting down Young for the rest of the season, according to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News. So, now attention turns to Young’s $5,668,667 player option for next season.

Medina:

Young and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said they have not decided, but Young prefers to stay with the Lakers for obvious reasons.

“It’s L.A. I’m from here, family is here,” Young said. “I’ve been here for four years.”

“I’m a wanted man now,” Young said, smiling.

This reminds me of J.R. Smith in 2015. Smith played well for the Cavaliers, opted out of a seemingly modest salary and then found the market far colder than anticipated.

Both shooting guards carry such negative reputations, one good year won’t instantly change the perception.

Young turns 32 before free agency, so this could be his last chance at a lucrative contract. He also appears to enjoy playing in Los Angeles, and if he opts out, the Lakers could move in a different direction. Remember, Magic Johnson inherited, didn’t pick, Young.

I tend to think Young would earn a raise and maybe a long-term deal if he opts out, but his agent should reach out to teams to evaluate the market before Young pulls the trigger on opting out.

NBA removes team-affiliated media from award voting

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The few years of the NBA releasing individual voters’ award ballots has revealed something deeply troubling:

Those paid by teams tend to vote for players on those teams.

Shocking, I know.

But the league is rectifying that problem.

Pacers radio play-by-play broadcaster Mark Joseph Boyle:

This is a great change and long overdue. It wasn’t fair to anyone involved.

Team-affiliated media were in a difficult spot. Take Boyle, for instance. Should he vote Paul George for All-NBA? Doing so could look biased. Not doing so could enrage his employer and/or George. It’s impossible to remove those realities, no matter how committed Boyle wants to be to submitting a fair vote.

And the stakes are high. Millions of dollars and George’s future in Indiana could be on the line based on whether George makes All-NBA.

Not every team-affiliated voter views that dilemma the same way. Some shamelessly pick players on their team. Others lean toward fair selections. The dichotomy creates an imbalance in voting.

The voting process will never be perfect, but this is the biggest and simplest step in the right direction.