Report: 76ers haven’t discussed trading Dario Saric, who appeared on Magic board

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“SARIC (FOR AG?)”

That appeared on the exposed Magic whiteboard under the heading “HYBRID TRADE.” Orlando general manager Rob Hennigan called the list “simply listing options, including some of which other teams have inquired about.”

But lest you think a Dario Saric-for-Aaron Gordon trade is in the works…

Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly

the Sixers have not discussed trading Saric with the Magic or any other NBA teams, according to a source.

The 76ers haven’t even discussed Saric trades with other teams? That seems pretty irresponsible by Philadelphia, which could be gaining information about Saric’s value.

More likely, the 76ers are just trying to silence noise the front-runner for Rookie of the Year in order to keep their fans, hungry for hope, happy.

Philadelphia might eventually trade Saric. His fit with Ben Simmons is questionable. But that’d likely be a ways off, so why indulge the rumors now?

The 76ers’ are trying not to let Orlando’s mistake become theirs.