Report: 76ers haven’t discussed trading Dario Saric, who appeared on Magic board

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

“SARIC (FOR AG?)”

That appeared on the exposed Magic whiteboard under the heading “HYBRID TRADE.” Orlando general manager Rob Hennigan called the list “simply listing options, including some of which other teams have inquired about.”

But lest you think a Dario Saric-for-Aaron Gordon trade is in the works…

Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly

the Sixers have not discussed trading Saric with the Magic or any other NBA teams, according to a source.

The 76ers haven’t even discussed Saric trades with other teams? That seems pretty irresponsible by Philadelphia, which could be gaining information about Saric’s value.

More likely, the 76ers are just trying to silence noise the front-runner for Rookie of the Year in order to keep their fans, hungry for hope, happy.

Philadelphia might eventually trade Saric. His fit with Ben Simmons is questionable. But that’d likely be a ways off, so why indulge the rumors now?

The 76ers’ are trying not to let Orlando’s mistake become theirs.

Nick Young says he’s undecided on player option: ‘I’m a wanted man now’

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

It appeared the Lakers would cut Nick Young before the season, which would have been yet another low moment for Young, who struggled mightily on the court last season, was subject of an embarrassing video posted online by teammate D'Angelo Russell and endured a public breakup with Iggy Azalea.

But Young improbably made the team and, even more improbably, played well. He made 40% of his 3-pointers and competed defensively.

The Lakers, focused on tanking and player development, are shutting down Young for the rest of the season, according to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News. So, now attention turns to Young’s $5,668,667 player option for next season.

Medina:

Young and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said they have not decided, but Young prefers to stay with the Lakers for obvious reasons.

“It’s L.A. I’m from here, family is here,” Young said. “I’ve been here for four years.”

“I’m a wanted man now,” Young said, smiling.

This reminds me of J.R. Smith in 2015. Smith played well for the Cavaliers, opted out of a seemingly modest salary and then found the market far colder than anticipated.

Both shooting guards carry such negative reputations, one good year won’t instantly change the perception.

Young turns 32 before free agency, so this could be his last chance at a lucrative contract. He also appears to enjoy playing in Los Angeles, and if he opts out, the Lakers could move in a different direction. Remember, Magic Johnson inherited, didn’t pick, Young.

I tend to think Young would earn a raise and maybe a long-term deal if he opts out, but his agent should reach out to teams to evaluate the market before Young pulls the trigger on opting out.

NBA removes team-affiliated media from award voting

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The few years of the NBA releasing individual voters’ award ballots has revealed something deeply troubling:

Those paid by teams tend to vote for players on those teams.

Shocking, I know.

But the league is rectifying that problem.

Pacers radio play-by-play broadcaster Mark Joseph Boyle:

This is a great change and long overdue. It wasn’t fair to anyone involved.

Team-affiliated media were in a difficult spot. Take Boyle, for instance. Should he vote Paul George for All-NBA? Doing so could look biased. Not doing so could enrage his employer and/or George. It’s impossible to remove those realities, no matter how committed Boyle wants to be to submitting a fair vote.

And the stakes are high. Millions of dollars and George’s future in Indiana could be on the line based on whether George makes All-NBA.

Not every team-affiliated voter views that dilemma the same way. Some shamelessly pick players on their team. Others lean toward fair selections. The dichotomy creates an imbalance in voting.

The voting process will never be perfect, but this is the biggest and simplest step in the right direction.

AP source: NBA board to discuss Charlotte as All-Star host

Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the plans says the NBA will discuss whether to bring the 2019 All-Star Game to Charlotte at its Board of Governors meeting this week.

The person tells The Associated Press that the NBA board was already planning to discuss the matter at its meeting Thursday, though it’s not known if a decision will be made. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the board’s agenda is not publicized.

The league pulled this year’s All-Star event out of Charlotte and it went to New Orleans instead. The NBA had it said it hoped the All-Star game could go to Charlotte in 2019 if changes had been made to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

North Carolina has repealed the “bathroom bill” and replaced it with a compromise law. The NCAA said Tuesday it would again consider the state as a host for championship events.

The 2018 All-Star Game is already set for Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant on why All-Star game is low quality: ‘It’s Sunday’

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

How should the NBA fix the All-Star game?

The game always features little intensity and even less defense, but in 2017, it reached new lows. Or at least that was the perception, which sparked a lot of talk about improving the game. To fix it requires answering the question:

Why does the All-Star game have have such low quality of play?

Kevin Durant on The Bill Simmons Podcast:

It’s Sunday. It’s Sunday. It’s Sunday. The game is Sunday. We done did everything from Thursday, had a game, fly into New Orleans hit the ground running. And by Sunday, by the time Sunday – and you want to enjoy your break. By the time Sunday come, we’re like man, let’s just get this over with and get back to the second half of the season.

What a refreshingly honest answer.

Players have numerous media, sponsorship and other responsibilities throughout the weekend. Plus, they want to enjoy their “break.” It’s exhausting.

I don’t know the solution. Move the game to Saturday and the contests (dunk, 3-point, etc.) to Sunday? But that might just lower the quality of the contests.

At least Durant got the ball rolling by publicly acknowledging the elephant in the room.