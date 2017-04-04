Watch Lance Stephenson return for Pacers in front of home crowd vs. Raptors (VIDEO)

Lance Stephenson is a member of the Indiana Pacers once again. The former utility swingman is back with his old team, and on Tuesday he was introduced in front of the home crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse once again.
Stephenson did not start the game against the Toronto Raptors, but checked in late in the first quarter for Monta Ellis.
The crowd in Indianapolis rose to their feet and gave a raucous round of applause as Stephenson made his entrance.
Stephenson missed his first four field goal attempts through the first half. Jitters, perhaps?
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has now tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in an NBA season with 41. Let that sink in for a moment.
Westbrook made history against Robertson’s former team, the Milwaukee Bucks. The big play that sealed the tie was a defensive rebound followed by an assist to Thunder forward Taj Gibson.
Here’s how the play looked on the court.
Congratulations are in order for Westbrook and Thunder fans. This year has been one of the most incredible MVP races in recent memory, and either way you come down on it between Westbrook and James Harden, you’ve got to feel satisfied for witnessing it.
Westbrook still has five chances to take hold of the record for himself. The Thunder play Memphis, Phoenix, Denver, and Minnesota on the road before finishing the season at home against the Nuggets.
When LeBron James gets up a head of steam, nobody in the NBA is stopping him from getting to the rim.
He picked up a head of steam against Orlando on this play by sliding inside the guy showing out, and from there the dunk was coming, and nobody was stopping it.
Defense has been lacking from both teams in the first half of this game from both teams, which is keeping the game close.
Last season Stephen Curry averaged 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds a game, hit 45.4 percent from three,, with a PER of 31.5, and the Warriors were 22 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court.
This season, Curry is averaging 25.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds a game, is hitting 40.4 percent from three, with a PER of 24.3, and the Warriors are 15 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.
So is Stephen Curry having a down year?
Don’t tell him that. Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report asked him the question.
“I think it’s comical that people were saying I’m having a down year,” Curry said. “To go black and white and say I’m not having as good a season as I was having last year based on just five points a game or shooting percentage or whatnot…there are other things that you try to do other than just the eye test to try and help your team win. This year has taught me that, for sure. The accolades and the attention and all that stuff, the hype is cool. But it’s really how you feel about your own game.
“And I can wake up every day and be like, ‘I know what I’m trying to accomplish; I know I’m going to get better.’ I know when I don’t play well and how mad I get at myself. I know when I do play well and how I want to keep that going. Same approach as I had last year.
“Just five fewer points a game. Who cares?”
Curry unquestionably had to adjust his game to fit with Kevin Durant and that led to some rough patches early in the season, they played next to each other more than with each other. They figured it out, and before Durant went down with a knee injury (he’s expected back this weekend) the Warriors were looking like the team every other team feared before the season. However, Curry is right (earlier in that story) that sometimes narratives get set before Christmas that are hard to break after even if they are not true.
Curry’s numbers this season are impressive — not the superhuman numbers of his previous two seasons, but still incredible. One could make a legitimate case that Curry deserves one of the five spots (the fifth, frankly) on an MVP ballot. As pointed out at ProBasketballTalk earlier today, this is a team that plays at the level of a 36 win team when he is off the court (there’s a lot of noise in that stat, but you get the idea).
So it’s hard to argue he’s having a down year.
And if the Warriors go on to win a title this year, you can call his season whatever you want and Curry will not care.
And now is the season when shoe companies will try to woo the top players in the NBA draft. Guys going near the top of the lottery such as Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, and Malik Monk will have both Nike and Adidas people talking to them, offering them entry-level deals (even the biggest rookie shoe deals now don’t often cross the $2 million line ).
That includes Lonzo Ball. The guy with the father who said his three sons deserve a $1 billion contract combined. (Lonzo is coming out of UCLA and going pro this season, his brothers are still in high school but committed to UCLA.)
Nike co-founder and power broker Phil Knight was in Glendale, Ariz., for the Final Four and was asked by the USA Today about trying to sign Ball to a shoe deal. But about that $1 billion deal…
If he can get it, get it,’’ Knight said.
But apparently the Balls won’t be getting that $1 billion from Nike.
“It’s a little steep,’’ said Knight, and of Lonzo Ball he added, ““He’s an awfully great player. Yeah, we have an interest.”
Saying Nike has interest in Ball is on the news level of saying Warner Bros. is banking on Wonder Woman this summer — it’s not exactly revelatory. How much Nike might pay compared to Adidas, and all sorts of other deals made in proverbial smoky rooms, will determine where Ball signs.
But like everyone entering the league, if Ball wants to get a signature shoe and get paid, he’s going to have to earn it on the court.