Damian Lillard took out the first row in Minnesota chasing a loose ball (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 4, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Portland came up just short in Minnesota Monday night (a rescheduled game from when condensation on the court forced cancellation of the game).

It wasn’t for lack of effort. With just a couple of minutes to go in a one-point game, Damian Lillard checked Ricky Rubio as he came down court with the ball, Lillard went for the steal and there was some contact, and then Lillard stumbled over and took out for seats in the front row.

Rubio and everyone else on the court kind of stops, looking at Lillard and waiting for a whistle, but one doesn’t come, so the Trail Blazers eventually move the ball and get off a shot, then play stops as the rebound caroms out of bounds.

Lillard was fine and stayed in the game, but he couldn’t will the Trail Blazers to the win. Portland is now 1.5 games up on Denver for the final playoff slot in the West.

Magic GM Rob Hennigan: Leaked lists ‘simply listing options, including some of which other teams have inquired about’

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT

The Magic’s run-of-the-mill late-season signing of Patricio Garino turned into something much bigger when his agent tweeted a photo of his client inking the contract in front of this board:

Just what exactly does that show?

Josh Robins of the Orlando Sentinel:

Magic general manager Rob Hennigan said the lists are “not indicative of plans” and were “simply listing options, including some of which other teams have inquired about.”

This is a special “What else is he supposed to say?” Obviously, Hennigan was going to down downplay the lists. This embarrassing leak comes at what could be the end of his underwhelming tenure. But the “some of which other teams have inquired about” is impressive spin. If only Hennigan managed Orlando’s roster that well.

The truth is we don’t know what these lists mean, and while it’s fun to speculate, that’s all we can do.

As the NBA season winds down, so many races are undecided

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

With just over a week left in the NBA regular season, there’s still a ton to be decided before the playoff field is set.

In the East, four spots remain unclaimed. In the West, two are up for grabs. And while some seedings look wrapped up, none are officially clinched.

Want drama? It’s not hard to find.

“To be in competition like this, it’s a privilege,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Monday was a most-needed day for most of the NBA to catch its breath. The league always tries to avoid scheduling games on the day of the NCAA men’s championship game and would have done so this year if a Portland-Minnesota game didn’t have to be postponed because of floor conditions earlier this season.

Things pick up in earnest again Tuesday.

So to get ready for the final nine days of the season, here’s a primer on playoff chases.

TOP OF THE EAST

Boston (50-27)

Cleveland (49-27)

The Celtics host the Cavaliers on Wednesday, with the winner assured of leaving that night with the No. 1 spot in the East standings. If Cleveland wins, it essentially becomes two victories since the defending champions will also own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Boston. … LeBron James got his first ring in 2012 as a No. 2 seed in the East with Miami, so it’s not as if he’ll be deterred even if the Cavs don’t get that top spot. … Boston is trending up, going 9-2 in its past 11 games. The Cavs have nine wins in their past 20 games.

BEST OF THE WEST

Golden State (63-14)

San Antonio (59-17)

The Warriors have won 11 straight, might get Kevin Durant back this weekend and face only one playoff-bound team in the final five games. It’s only a matter of time before Golden State wraps up the No. 1 seed in the West and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. … San Antonio can’t be caught for No. 2, and coach Gregg Popovich has two full weeks to get his players rested and his rotation ready.

EAST NO. 3

Toronto (47-30)

Washington (46-31)

Toronto took the season series 2-1, so it’s like the Raptors have a two-game lead with five left. But the Raptors play four of their last five on the road, and still don’t have Kyle Lowry back from wrist surgery. … Washington still has to play Miami twice, Detroit and Charlotte, teams very desperate right now to get in. … Both the Raptors and Wizards have wrapped up home-court advantage for the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

WEST NO. 3-4-5

Houston (52-25)

Utah (47-30)

Los Angeles Clippers (47-31)

The Rockets’ magic number for clinching the No. 3 spot is 1, and the only mystery is if MVP candidate James Harden will get some rest. … The Jazz are in the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and now have to hold off the Clippers in order to host Game 1 of the postseason for the first time since 2001, when John Stockton and Karl Malone were still starters in Utah. … The Clippers won the season series against Utah 3-1, big if tiebreakers are needed.

EAST NO. 5

Milwaukee (40-37)

Atlanta (39-38)

Milwaukee’s schedule is brutal with four road games in the final five, including ones at Oklahoma City, Indiana and Boston – teams all playing for something. … Atlanta took the season series 3-0, but the Hawks have a three-game, four-day stretch this week that goes Boston, at Cleveland, Cleveland.

REST OF THE WEST

Oklahoma City (43-33)

Memphis (42-35)

Portland (38-39)

Denver (36-40)

New Orleans (33-44)

The Thunder are in, the Grizzlies are on the brink of getting in, and the No. 6 seed might come down to the winner of the Oklahoma City at Memphis game on Wednesday. … Portland’s six-game winning streak was snapped in Minnesota on Monday, though the Trail Blazers still own the No. 8 spot for now. … Denver still has to go to Houston, plus plays Oklahoma City twice in the final three games. … New Orleans is alive only in the mathematical sense.

EAST NO. 7

Chicago (38-39)

Miami (37-40)

Indiana (37-40)

Charlotte (36-41)

Detroit (35-42)

The Bulls won’t play another playoff team until the playoffs, if they get in. Chicago’s final five games are at New York, at Philadelphia, at Brooklyn, then home for Orlando and home for Brooklyn again. … Miami goes to Charlotte on Wednesday, in an enormous game for both teams. … Indiana’s next two games are against playoff-bound Toronto and Milwaukee, and the Pacers go to Orlando on Saturday to face former coach Frank Vogel. … All five of Charlotte’s remaining opponents are playoff-bound or hoping. … Detroit needs a miracle.

TO THE LOTTERY

New York, Philadelphia, Orlando, Brooklyn, Dallas, Minnesota, Sacramento, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix have been eliminated.

Timberwolves snap Blazers’ 6-game streak, 110-109

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —  As Karl-Anthony Towns powered through Portland’s smaller frontcourt, the Trail Blazers found out just how much they’re going to miss big man Jusuf Nurkic down the stretch.

Towns had 34 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped Portland’s six-game winning streak with a 110-109 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday night.

It was the second game for Portland without Nurkic, who galvanized the team after coming over in a trade from Denver at the deadline.

He will miss at least the rest of the regular season with a fractured right leg, leaving the Blazers to battle big frontcourts in San Antonio, Utah and one more time against Minnesota without him and just a 1 1/2-game cushion on Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

“There’s a lot of good bigs out there, and we’re thin right now. We’ve got Meyers (Leonard) and (Al-Farouq Aminu), who’s not really a five,” C.J. McCollum said. “So we’re in a tough position, but it’s not an excuse. We’ve got to go out there and play and make the best of it.”

Damian Lillard scored 25 points but made just 7 of 21 shots, including 3 of 11 3-pointers. His potential game-winning pull-up jumper at the buzzer glanced off the rim.

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points and Ricky Rubio had 11 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who bounced back from an ugly home loss to Sacramento that eliminated them from postseason contention on Saturday.

“They’re playing small, we have a big who can guard smalls and play like a big at the other end,” Rubio said of Towns. “That’s big for us.”

Aminu scored 20 points and Maurice Harkless had 17 points, eight rebounds and a big block of a Rubio drive that gave the Blazers the ball back with 4.9 seconds to play.

Lillard got a clean look, but couldn’t knock it down and Portland missed a golden chance to pad its lead on Denver in a tense race.

The Blazers beat lowly Phoenix in their first game without Nurkic and went super-small on Monday against the Wolves with Aminu and Harkless seeing some time at center.

The sleek lineup put the Blazers in control with a 34-point second quarter, but the 7-foot Towns had his way in the fourth. He scored 14 points in the period, including a big dunk for a 110-106 lead with 35 seconds to go.

“We just had a hard time,” Lillard said. “Guys competed hard on him. We made it as hard as we could on him, but he’s very good and he’s going to score points. That’s what happened.”

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Terry Stotts was the Western Conference coach of the month and Lillard was the conference’s player of the month as Portland finished March at 13-3. … Lillard’s first 3 of the game in the third quarter gave him 200 for the season, the third time he’s done that in his career. Wes Matthews is the only other Blazers player to do it even one time.

Timberwolves: Brandon Rush scored 12 points, giving him back-to-back double-digit efforts for the first time since Jan. 11-13. … Rubio hit a technical free throw in the third quarter after the Blazers were whistled for defensive 3 seconds. It was his 49th straight technical free throw made, the longest active streak in the league.

MCCOLLUM STRUGGLES

McCollum struggled as well, scoring 17 points on 5-for-14 shooting and 0 for 3 on 3s. He scored 43 and 32 points in his first two games against the Wolves.

“I think I’ve got to be more aggressive at certain times,” he said.

MAKEUP GAME

Both teams are set up for difficult back-to-backs because this game had to be shoe-horned into the schedule. It was originally scheduled to be played on March 6, but an ice sheet that was placed under the court so Target Center could host a college hockey tournament started to melt due to unseasonably warm weather. That caused condensation on the court that could not be corrected, so the league postponed the game.

 

Ricky Rubio dished out nine assists in the first quarter Monday (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT

Get the ball to Karl-Anthony Towns.

It’s not that simple, but helps when that’s your primary option as a passer, as it is many trips down for Minnesota’s Ricky Rubio. He dished out nine first quarter assists.

Minnesota went on to get the win 110-109 when a Damian Lillard game-winner rattled out.