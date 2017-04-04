AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Carmelo Anthony on exit meeting with Phil Jackson: ‘The chips will be on the table’

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

The last time Carmelo Anthony met with Phil Jackson – a meeting Anthony had to push multiple times to get – Jackson asked Anthony whether he wanted to stay with the Knicks. Anthony said yes. It sounded like a short meeting.

What will Anthony’s exit meeting with Jackson, the Knicks president, be like?

Anthony, via Mike Vorkunov of The New York Times:

“Pretty sure the chips will be on the table,” Anthony said. “The chips will be on the table in that meeting. Honestly, I don’t know what to expect, but I got a good feeling.”

The Knicks will reportedly try again to trade Anthony this offseason, but he still holds a no-trade clause. Will he waive it?

These are tough tea leaves to read, but Anthony is providing no shortage of cryptic comments.

On his “writing on the wall” quote, via Vorkunov:

“I see the writing on the wall,” said Anthony, who turns 33 in May. “The writing — yeah, I see it on the wall. You don’t know what writing is on the wall, though, but I see what writing is on the wall.”

On Scottie Pippen blaming Jackson for the Knicks’ problems, via Vorkunov:

“Everybody has their opinion,” Anthony said of Pippen. “I’m just glad people speaking up, whether it’s good or bad, people are speaking up, having their own opinion, rather than me trying to convince, or not convince, people of the situation or what’s going on, and I could just play basketball. Everybody else sees what’s going on, so they’re going to have an opinion.”

You could spin this as Anthony being hardened in his resolve to stay in New York despite – or maybe even to spite – Jackson. Or could it be Anthony ready to move on from a rebuilding, triangle-oriented team.

Again, it’s tough to read right now.

How Rockets, Thunder, Cavaliers, Spurs play with and without their MVP candidates

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

The Rockets play like a 58-win team with James Harden on the court, and the Thunder play like a 52-win team with Russell Westbrook on the court.

A clear advantage for Harden in the MVP race?

Not quite.

Houston still plays like a 51-win team when Harden sits, and Oklahoma City drops to an 18-win pace without Westbrook. How much should each factor – the level a team reaches with a player, how far it falls without him – matter?

And what about about LeBron James? The Cavaliers play like a 61-win team with him and a 19-win team without him. Don’t forget about Kawhi Leonard, either. The Spurs reach a 63-win pace – better than the other three main MVP candidates’ teams hit with them on the court – when Leonard plays.

In the NBA’s most fascinating MVP race in years, the on-off win pace for the four major candidates adds perspective. To calculate win pace, I used Pythagorean win percentage multiplied by 82, the number of games in a standard NBA schedule.

Here’s the Rockets’, Thunder’s, Cavaliers’ and Spurs’ win paces with their MVP candidate off (below the bar) and on (above the bar) and the difference (in the bar):

image

These are rounded to the nearest win. Hence, Leonard’s seemingly off, but not actually off, marks.

This is meant to be only one piece of a complex picture. Other things to consider:

Should backups matter? Should rotations matter? Should luck matter?

These are not easy questions, but MVP voters must reconcile them.

I see win pace as a useful reference point when comparing these players with elite individual production. Then, it’s about placing the win paces into the appropriate contexts – and going back to individual production, then back to on/off-court impact, then adding adding more context, then…

There’s no easy answer here.

There’s also no easy choice for fifth on the MVP ballot, but I made a similar chart for the main candidates:

image

Stephen Curry does Carpool Karaoke (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

Riley Curry is now 4 years old — which means she pretty much dictates the musical tastes of her dad, Stephen Curry.

So, you can watch the Warriors star sing along to songs from Moana and Frozen in this video from The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Nets sign Archie Goodwin to multiyear contract

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Archie Goodwin to a multiyear contract.

Goodwin has played in seven games since signing the first of two 10-day contracts on March 25. He has averaged 6.6 points while shooting 57.1 percent (16 of 28) from the field.

Goodwin was a first-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Kentucky and has previously played for Phoenix and New Orleans. He has averaged 6.2 points in 160 games.

The Nets visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Kentucky’s Malik Monk, potential top-five pick, declares for NBA draft

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

Kentucky’s starting backcourt is headed to the NBA draft.

After De’Aaron Fox declared, fellow freshman Malik Monk is also turning pro.

Kentucky release:

Malik Monk announced Tuesday that he plans to enter his name in the 2017 NBA Draft and will sign with an agent, effectively ending his career at UK.

The combo guard likely goes in the top 10 and could go in the top five.

Monk is a lights-out scorer. He excelled from beyond the arc (40% on nearly seven 3-point attempts per game), and used above-the-rim athleticism and some craftiness to finish well at the basket.

But his athleticism didn’t translate to ancillary skills like defending and rebounding at Kentucky, which invites questions. So does Monk’s position.

Is the 6-foot-3 Monk big enough to play shooting guard in the NBA? Does he have the distributing skills to play point guard?

Still, scoring is the hottest commodity. That alone will lift Monk high in the draft and give the 19-year-old opportunities to find the rest of his game.