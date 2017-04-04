AP Photo/Chuck Burton

AP source: NBA board to discuss Charlotte as All-Star host

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 4, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the plans says the NBA will discuss whether to bring the 2019 All-Star Game to Charlotte at its Board of Governors meeting this week.

The person tells The Associated Press that the NBA board was already planning to discuss the matter at its meeting Thursday, though it’s not known if a decision will be made. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the board’s agenda is not publicized.

The league pulled this year’s All-Star event out of Charlotte and it went to New Orleans instead. The NBA had it said it hoped the All-Star game could go to Charlotte in 2019 if changes had been made to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

North Carolina has repealed the “bathroom bill” and replaced it with a compromise law. The NCAA said Tuesday a href(equals)’https://apnews.com/a7196d39ed5f496caef858de4e603758/NCAA-‘reluctantly’-agrees-to-let-North-Carolina-host-events’it would again consider the state as a host for championship events/a.

The 2018 All-Star Game is already set for Los Angeles.

NBA removes team-affiliated media from award voting

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The few years of the NBA releasing individual voters’ award ballots has revealed something deeply troubling:

Those paid by teams tend to vote for players on those teams.

Shocking, I know.

But the league is rectifying that problem.

Pacers radio play-by-play broadcaster Mark Joseph Boyle:

This is a great change and long overdue. It wasn’t fair to anyone involved.

Team-affiliated media were in a difficult spot. Take Boyle, for instance. Should he vote Paul George for All-NBA? Doing so could look biased. Not doing so could enrage his employer and/or George. It’s impossible to remove those realities, no matter how committed Boyle wants to be to submitting a fair vote.

And the stakes are high. Millions of dollars and George’s future in Indiana could be on the line based on whether George makes All-NBA.

Not every team-affiliated voter views that dilemma the same way. Some shamelessly pick players on their team. Others lean toward fair selections. The dichotomy creates an imbalance in voting.

The voting process will never be perfect, but this is the biggest and simplest step in the right direction.

Kevin Durant on why All-Star game is low quality: ‘It’s Sunday’

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

How should the NBA fix the All-Star game?

The game always features little intensity and even less defense, but in 2017, it reached new lows. Or at least that was the perception, which sparked a lot of talk about improving the game. To fix it requires answering the question:

Why does the All-Star game have have such low quality of play?

Kevin Durant on The Bill Simmons Podcast:

It’s Sunday. It’s Sunday. It’s Sunday. The game is Sunday. We done did everything from Thursday, had a game, fly into New Orleans hit the ground running. And by Sunday, by the time Sunday – and you want to enjoy your break. By the time Sunday come, we’re like man, let’s just get this over with and get back to the second half of the season.

What a refreshingly honest answer.

Players have numerous media, sponsorship and other responsibilities throughout the weekend. Plus, they want to enjoy their “break.” It’s exhausting.

I don’t know the solution. Move the game to Saturday and the contests (dunk, 3-point, etc.) to Sunday? But that might just lower the quality of the contests.

At least Durant got the ball rolling by publicly acknowledging the elephant in the room.

Carmelo Anthony on exit meeting with Phil Jackson: ‘The chips will be on the table’

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

The last time Carmelo Anthony met with Phil Jackson – a meeting Anthony had to push multiple times to get – Jackson asked Anthony whether he wanted to stay with the Knicks. Anthony said yes. It sounded like a short meeting.

What will Anthony’s exit meeting with Jackson, the Knicks president, be like?

Anthony, via Mike Vorkunov of The New York Times:

“Pretty sure the chips will be on the table,” Anthony said. “The chips will be on the table in that meeting. Honestly, I don’t know what to expect, but I got a good feeling.”

The Knicks will reportedly try again to trade Anthony this offseason, but he still holds a no-trade clause. Will he waive it?

These are tough tea leaves to read, but Anthony is providing no shortage of cryptic comments.

On his “writing on the wall” quote, via Vorkunov:

“I see the writing on the wall,” said Anthony, who turns 33 in May. “The writing — yeah, I see it on the wall. You don’t know what writing is on the wall, though, but I see what writing is on the wall.”

On Scottie Pippen blaming Jackson for the Knicks’ problems, via Vorkunov:

“Everybody has their opinion,” Anthony said of Pippen. “I’m just glad people speaking up, whether it’s good or bad, people are speaking up, having their own opinion, rather than me trying to convince, or not convince, people of the situation or what’s going on, and I could just play basketball. Everybody else sees what’s going on, so they’re going to have an opinion.”

You could spin this as Anthony being hardened in his resolve to stay in New York despite – or maybe even to spite – Jackson. Or could it be Anthony ready to move on from a rebuilding, triangle-oriented team.

Again, it’s tough to read right now.

How Rockets, Thunder, Cavaliers, Spurs play with and without their MVP candidates

3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 4, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

The Rockets play like a 58-win team with James Harden on the court, and the Thunder play like a 52-win team with Russell Westbrook on the court.

A clear advantage for Harden in the MVP race?

Not quite.

Houston still plays like a 51-win team when Harden sits, and Oklahoma City drops to an 18-win pace without Westbrook. How much should each factor – the level a team reaches with a player, how far it falls without him – matter?

And what about about LeBron James? The Cavaliers play like a 61-win team with him and a 19-win team without him. Don’t forget about Kawhi Leonard, either. The Spurs reach a 63-win pace – better than the other three main MVP candidates’ teams hit with them on the court – when Leonard plays.

In the NBA’s most fascinating MVP race in years, the on-off win pace for the four major candidates adds perspective. To calculate win pace, I used Pythagorean win percentage multiplied by 82, the number of games in a standard NBA schedule.

Here’s the Rockets’, Thunder’s, Cavaliers’ and Spurs’ win paces with their MVP candidate off (below the bar) and on (above the bar) and the difference (in the bar):

image

These are rounded to the nearest win. Hence, Leonard’s seemingly off, but not actually off, marks.

This is meant to be only one piece of a complex picture. Other things to consider:

Should backups matter? Should rotations matter? Should luck matter?

These are not easy questions, but MVP voters must reconcile them.

I see win pace as a useful reference point when comparing these players with elite individual production. Then, it’s about placing the win paces into the appropriate contexts – and going back to individual production, then back to on/off-court impact, then adding adding more context, then…

There’s no easy answer here.

There’s also no easy choice for fifth on the MVP ballot, but I made a similar chart for the main candidates:

image