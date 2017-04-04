Aaron Gordon on white board slip up: “Definitely something that I wasn’t aware of before”

Orlando Magic big man Aaron Gordon has been seen as a franchise cornerstone for many around the NBA, even despite his struggles this season playing out of position at small forward.

That’s why many were surprised to see him listed as a potential trade offering for Philadelphia 76ers youngster Dario Saric when the team accidentally had a white board of offseason targets released this week.

That included Gordon.

Speaking to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Gordon said he was trying not to think about it.

Via the Orlando Sentinel:

“It was definitely something that I wasn’t aware of before,” Gordon said today when asked about the dry-erase board’s content. “It wasn’t for me to see, so for me to see something like that, it brings something that’s out of my control into my reality. But that’s neither here nor there. My plan and my focus is to play basketball and to enjoy the game of basketball. Anything other than that is out of my control. I love this organization and I’m going to continue to work hard and play.” When asked how difficult it is to put it out of his mind, Gordon responded, “Obviously, I know that it’s there, but I just play the game. I trust my skills. I love my teammates. So with that, I can just play.”

Meanwhile, Gordon apparently met with Magic coach Frank Vogel to talk about the situation.

Vogel said that’s a bit out of the ordinary as well, but that all parties were “ready to move on.”

The Sixers say they have not been approached about a trade for Saric by Orlando.