Rockets’ Sam Dekker expected to miss start of playoff with broken hand

By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

James Harden‘s wrist is the Rockets’ biggest injury concern, but they have another to add to the list: Sam Dekker‘s hand.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Dekker broke his left hand in a collision with Suns forward Jared Dudley midway through the fourth quarter. He is scheduled to see a specialist in Houston on Monday, but the initial diagnosis after x-rays were taken in Phoenix was that he would be out for three to four weeks.

Dekker had been having a fine season as Houston’s backup power forward. It’s now more important Ryan Anderson returns from his ankle injury on his stated timeline, which would be in time for the playoffs.

At least the Rockets have plenty of positional versatility. They can go small – yes, even smaller than Dekker playing power forward – and create mismatches. Losing Dekker hurts, but Houston has countless options.

And if the Rockets advance far enough, they’ll probably get Dekker back.

Stephen Curry insists liking negative Cavaliers post was an accident

By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Before winning a couple games over the weekend (the latest with its own drama), the Cavaliers had lost three straight to bring their March record to 6-10. LeBron James even said “We’re just in a bad spot” – quote Bleacher Report highlighted on its Instagram page:

LeBron has to trust the process.

Among those who liked that post: Stephen Curry.

Is Curry reveling in Cleveland’s turmoil?

Ethan Sherwood Strauss of ESPN:

This is entirely plausible. I never intentionally like tweets, but every once in a while, I’ll check my likes and find a handful. Instagram adds double-tap danger. It’s just so easy to accidentally like something.

That said, I’m not totally convinced. There is a pettiness in the LeBron-Curry rivalry.

Brandon Jennings pushes ‘disrespectful’ 3-point-shooting JaVale McGee (video)

3 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

The Wizards sat their starters the entire fourth quarter of last night’s 139-115 loss to the Warriors.

Golden State used its top players in the final period, long enough for Draymond Green to get a triple-double and Stephen Curry to surpass 40 points. Worth noting: Washington also cut the deficit to single digits with five minutes left and those two already in the game.

Still, the game was decided by the time JaVale McGee launched a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the game and five seconds left on the shot clock.

So, Brandon Jennings pushed him, leading to a minor dustup.

Jennings, via J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“It was very disrespectful. … Let the clock run out,” said Jennings, a 6-foot point guard. “It was already disrespectful that they were trying to get Draymond Green a triple-double, Steph (Curry) was out there with 40. I’m old school. He better be glad he shot that three and didn’t go to the rack.”

“It’s just a (unwritten) rule. I learned it when I first came into the league not to do it,” Jennings said. “You’re already up, what, 20? Then for him to do it it was like, ‘Come on. Chill out.'”

John Wall:

Whenever a team’s up like that, you’re supposed to just hold the ball, take a shot clock violation. What Brandon did, I don’t think it was dirty. I think it was the right play. You don’t let nobody try to embarrass you. I think that’s what they were trying to do.

Bradley Beal:

I think any other team in the league would have did the same thing. That’s just like a basketball rule. You don’t shoot the ball, period. You take a turnover, if anything. Especially, you’re up 20 or however much you’re up. You’re not respecting the game. You’re just joking around, shooting – and a 3, at that. He had every right to foul him. That’s like a golden rule in basketball.

It’s definitely uncouth for a team winning big to shoot with the shot clock off in the fourth quarter. And it’s common for teams to take a shot-clock violation when in Golden State’s position.

But since when did it become so disrespectful to shoot with the shot clock still running? I have zero problem with that.

I do have a problem with teams trying to dictate how someone else blows them out. If the Wizards wanted to prevent Golden State from embarrassing them, they should have done something while the game was competitive. McGee’s 3-pointer was nothing compared to the Warriors’ earlier dominance.

If this brings the Wizards closer together, good for them, I guess. But they look far worse than Golden State here.

LeBron James takes responsibility for heated exchange with Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Late in the Cavaliers’ win over the Pacers last night, LeBron James and Tristan Thompson got into a heated exchange during a timeout. As the players argued about a defensive breakdown, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue looked powerless to intervene.

These issues flare up commonly enough. What separates this incident: LeBron and Thompson were so enraged at each other, they carried on in front of cameras. Usually, players keep these disputes under wraps publicly and save the harsh yelling until they’re in the locker room.

LeBron pointed the finger at himself after the game:

LeBron:

I’ve got to do a better job of not showing up my teammates out on the floor. I had the right intentions in my mind, but I had the wrong intentions came out of my mouth. So, I take full responsibility for that as leader of the team. So, I can be a lot better than that, be able to keep that in house, in the locker room and when we’re watching film.

That LeBron offered such a level-headed take while still on the court after an exhausting game bodes well. Sometimes, these things take longer to cool down.

The Cavs aren’t out of the woods yet, though. Their defense has been bad enough to cause more squabbling, and we haven’t yet seen precisely how LeBron and Thompson will move on.

But they’re connected through their agent, Rich Paul, and a playoff run has a way of bonding teammates together. This will probably be fine.

It’d help if Lue unveils his secret defensive plan soon. Fewer breakdowns would mean fewer opportunities for bickering.

Video Breakdown: How to identify HORNS sets on offense

By Dane CarbaughApr 3, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

You’ve seen HORNS before. In fact, you probably see it multiple times per game, no matter which team you watch the most. That’s because it seems that in the modern NBA teams almost naturally fall into the HORNS formation on trips down the floor.

So what is HORNS, and how can you recognize it during a game?

Your basic HORNS set in the NBA looks like this: You’ve got two high posts at the elbows, two wings in the corners, and a point guard at the top of the play.

Here’s a little diagram:

There’s a lot of high screen roll action out of this set, as well as a lot of guard cuts and screens across the formation you can do since the posts aren’t stuck under the basket.

Let’s get into how this set works because it is one of the most ubiquitous formations in the NBA.

Watch the full video breakdown on HORNS above.