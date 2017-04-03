Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kevin Durant: Feud with Russell Westbrook ‘all manufactured’

By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT

Kevin Durant has said his “feud” with Russell Westbrook is a media creation.

But what about everything that followed – the former Thunder teammates trash talking on the court, them walking by each other without acknowledging each other during All-Star weekend?

Durant on The Bill Simmons Podcast:

We spent some time together, and I understand who I left to go to and what happened and all this stuff. And then on top of that, to me, I don’t really think he got a problem. I don’t really think it’s – but if you ask a man every single day about me, I would be pissed, too.

You ask him about me every day, I would get pissed off too. So, I think that’s what added to this feud or this beef that we have, which is all manufactured.

It was awkward. Everybody see it. Everybody talked about it. The whole time, that was the topic of discussion. It was, “Who’s getting traded, and are they talking to each other?” It was corny. It’s tabloid, TMZ talk. It’s not even basketball. It’s not even what’s important in this game.

It was awkward for me because I’m like – first of all, I got pride. We both got pride. So, if I walk up to somebody and they just ignore me, I would get really upset. I would get really mad. I don’t really get mad at a lot. But that pisses me off. So I didn’t want to make it an awkward situation for him. I didn’t want to make it an awkward situation for me. It was weird.

I never even told nobody this. I wanted to ask Russell, like, “How’s your family doing, man? How do you feel?” Stuff that normal people talk about, but there’s so many cameras watching and it’s, “Oh, what’d they talk about? They didn’t look at each other. They didn’t even say hi.” It was just making me so mad.

Everybody wants to know, every news outlet wanted to know. And it was, like, you want to know about two grown men’s conversation and their relationship.

Do I think Westbrook loathes Durant with a fiery passion? No.

But does Westbrook use the feud as fuel for himself and his Thunder teammates? Yes. Does he market the feud? Yes. Does he indulge the feud, maybe for those reasons? Yes.

Whether that makes the feud real or manufactured is up for interpretation.

However, I think there are legitimate elements to it. Westbrook reportedly made himself vulnerable to Durant after last season, and Durant responded by signing with the Warriors. Durant tried to reach out, and Westbrook deleted his text.

This needn’t be the most personal and deeply felt feud. As Durant said, both players are too prideful to take the next step – especially when, for Westbrook, he has cleverly crafted his image around being Durant’s arch-nemesis.

Masai Ujiri: ‘No question’ Raptors will try to re-sign Kyle Lowry

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The Raptors have won 57% of their games with Kyle Lowry (32-24) and 70% without him (14-6). DeMar DeRozan has developed into a legitimate All-Star, and Cory Joseph has performed admirably at point guard with Lowry out. Lowry is 31.

Should Toronto consider letting Lowry walk in free agency this summer?

Ujiri, via Scott Stinson of the Toronto Sun:

“You have to remember that, everything that has happened to this team in the last few years, Kyle has been at the forefront of that,” he says. Will Ujiri try to bring him back in the offseason, when the 31-year-old becomes a free agent?

“No question,” he says. “Before the injury, you could argue he was one of the top five players in the league this season.”

A max contract for Lowry projects to pay about $209 million over five years.

There’s risk in paying Lowry more than $47 million at age 36. Heck, there’s risk in paying Lowry $36 million at age 32.

He’s already showing signs of wear and tear, as he’s out injured right now.

But the alternative – losing Lowry – is probably riskier.

The Raptors have had their best couple seasons in franchise history. DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas and DeMarre Carroll are locked up for the next two seasons. Several other players are signed for next year. This isn’t the time to take a step back, and Lowry was excellent when healthy.

The tricky element will be re-signing Lowry and Serge Ibaka while not paying too much luxury tax. Toronto could always trade someone, but again, the team should build for the present.

The Raptors can try to sign Lowry for less than the max and especially push for smaller guarantees on late years. But the 76ers, Knicks and Kings project to have major cap space and need for a point guard. Would Lowry leave Toronto for one of those lesser teams? Perhaps not, but they at least give him leverage.

Keeping Lowry will likely cost the Raptors a great deal. I just don’t see a better route, and it seems they don’t either.

Report: Georgetown hires Patrick Ewing as head coach

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Update: ESPN 980:

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

The Hornets are playoff longshots, but they’re still only one game out of postseason position. This is upheaval when they have little margin for error, but I think they’ll prioritize respecting Ewing furthering his career and make the best of the rest of their season.

 

 

From the moment Georgetown fired John Thompson III, Patrick Ewing has been the hot name for the Hoyas’ head coach.

It’s one step closer to reality.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

After several productive phone conversations with Georgetown University and search-firm officials over the past several days, Patrick Ewing will have a formal, face-to-face interview on Monday for the Hoyas’ head-coaching job in Washington, league sources told The Vertical.

Ewing has been dutifully studying the vastly different job requirements of running a college program, talking with, among others, college coaches who made the jump from professional basketball backgrounds, sources told The Vertical. Ewing has been gathering information on potential assistant coaches, working to find a staff that’ll balance his inexperience in recruiting. Those who have talked with Ewing in the past week believe that he’s fully understanding of the consuming nature of big-time college recruiting and is prepared to immerse himself in it.

Ewing, the Hornets’ associate head coach, has paid his dues as an NBA assistant. Yet, the NBA head-coaching job he desires has eluded him.

Ewing, who played at Georgetown and then starred with the Knicks, has been too often typecast as a big man’s coach. He obviously played center, and he specialized in working with bigs role earlier in his coaching career.

But Ewing has branched out, and coaching a major college program could show he has the organizational and managerial skills necessary to become an NBA head coach. This could be a good stepping stone for him – or maybe destination if he winds up liking college coaching.

Stephen Curry insists liking negative Cavaliers post was an accident

curry lebron
Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Before winning a couple games over the weekend (the latest with its own drama), the Cavaliers had lost three straight to bring their March record to 6-10. LeBron James even said “We’re just in a bad spot” – quote Bleacher Report highlighted on its Instagram page:

LeBron has to trust the process.

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

Among those who liked that post: Stephen Curry.

Is Curry reveling in Cleveland’s turmoil?

Ethan Sherwood Strauss of ESPN:

This is entirely plausible. I never intentionally like tweets, but every once in a while, I’ll check my likes and find a handful. Instagram adds double-tap danger. It’s just so easy to accidentally like something.

That said, I’m not totally convinced. There is a pettiness in the LeBron-Curry rivalry.

Rockets’ Sam Dekker expected to miss start of playoff with broken hand

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

James Harden‘s wrist is the Rockets’ biggest injury concern, but they have another to add to the list: Sam Dekker‘s hand.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Dekker broke his left hand in a collision with Suns forward Jared Dudley midway through the fourth quarter. He is scheduled to see a specialist in Houston on Monday, but the initial diagnosis after x-rays were taken in Phoenix was that he would be out for three to four weeks.

Dekker had been having a fine season as Houston’s backup power forward. It’s now more important Ryan Anderson returns from his ankle injury on his stated timeline, which would be in time for the playoffs.

At least the Rockets have plenty of positional versatility. They can go small – yes, even smaller than Dekker playing power forward – and create mismatches. Losing Dekker hurts, but Houston has countless options.

And if the Rockets advance far enough, they’ll probably get Dekker back.