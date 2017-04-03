Jeanie Buss: Lakers not having an All-Star next year ‘would break my heart’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Thanks to their success and then Kobe Bryant’s popularity, the Lakers had a player in every All-Star game from 1996 to 2016.

The streak ended this year, but with Los Angeles hosting next year’s All-Star game, there’s pressure on the Lakers to produce another All-Star.

And it’s coming from the top.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss on Forbes Sports Money, as transcribed by Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

“Next season Los Angeles is hosting the NBA All Star game at Staples Center and I’m concerned we won’t have an All Star on the team,” Buss said on a podcast with Forbes Sports Money. “That would break my heart.”

The Lakers’ top young players – D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram – don’t look anywhere near All-Star caliber. Even collectively, it’s unlikely one makes it next year.

Does this put pressure on Magic Johnson to trade for or sign an All-Star?

Johnson has suggested a three-to-five-year timeline to get back on track, which would suggest patiently rebuilding. I’m unconvinced the Lakers could persuade a likely All-Star to sign with them this summer. The only other option would be trading for an All-Star – which would require breaking up the young core.

The Lakers can change their leadership, but the same present-vs.-future debate persists.