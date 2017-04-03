Did photo accidentally leak Orlando’s summer free agency, trade targets?

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT

On Monday, the Orlando Magic signed Patricio Garino for the rest of the season, they want to take a look at the guard wing out Argentina and see how he might fit with their young core.

As is common, a photo of Garino signing his contract was Tweeted out by someone close to the player… except in the background of the photo there is a whiteboard that seems to have a list of all Orlando’s summer targets. Here is a closeup of the board (the original Tweet has been taken down, as you would expect).

Interesting names on there. Andre Iguodala for one, he could get pushed out as the Warriors have to spend a lot to keep Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry this summer (it will mean Iguodala and/or Shaun Livingston could be on different teams next season). Paul Millsap could leave Atlanta, but for Orlando?

Dario Saric? Good luck getting him out of Philly.

Every team has a board like this, and this particular one looks like an early list, more brainstorming than detailed planning. Nothing earth shattering. Still, you’d prefer doesn’t go public.

Ricky Rubio dished out nine assists in the first quarter Monday (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinApr 3, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT

Get the ball to Karl-Anthony Towns.

It’s not that simple, but helps when that’s your primary option as a passer, as it is many trips down for Minnesota’s Ricky Rubio. He dished out nine first quarter assists.

Minnesota went on to get the win 110-109 when a Damian Lillard game-winner rattled out.

As NBA playoffs approach, are Cavaliers showing cracks? Serious ones?

Associated Press
2 Comments
Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — The on-court issues have been obvious for weeks. The Cavaliers’ problems now extend to their locker room.

The champions are showing cracks – and weakness.

Instead of celebrating a 135-130 double-overtime win over an Indiana team fighting for a playoff spot on Sunday, the Cavs were in damage control.

LeBron James apologized to Tristan Thompson, who was still fuming after a screaming match during a timeout with his world-famous teammate. Kyrie Irving and J.R. Smith both made quick exits before speaking with reporters, and coach Tyronn Lue did everything he could to re-direct pointed fingers at him.

“My fault,” Lue said. “Blame it on me.”

Unless the Cavs get it together in the next few weeks, Lue may have to accept greater culpability. Cleveland’s postseason run could be shorter than anyone expected.

As James iced his ankles and knees after battling Paul George for 52 draining minutes before putting away the Pacers, Thompson was having trouble cooling off. The hard-working power forward briefly spoke with a team media relations member and general manager David Griffin before addressing a small group of reporters while James was speaking to the larger media group surrounding him in his corner locker.

Thompson’s answers were curt, programmed.

“We’re family,” he said. “Move forward.”

Thompson was more animated during the second OT, when he and James screamed at each other after some defensive breakdowns allowed George to get free for a pair of 3-pointers. While Cleveland’s crowd stood and roared during a timeout, Thompson and James squared off and yelled at each other, awkwardly forcing Lue and their teammates to play peacemakers.

Truth be told, the Cavs’ defense has been a major issue all season. They struggle to stop simple pick and rolls; they lack a rim-protecting big man (a role Andrew Bogut was going to fill before breaking his leg); they have been disjointed for months because of injuries; and they’ve lacked focus at both ends of the floor, relying on 3-pointers to overcome defensive deficiencies.

James, who was guarding George, seemed to expect that Thompson was going to switch on screens. He didn’t and George made the Cavs pay, scoring 19 consecutive points during one stretch of the overtime sessions.

The three-time champion expressed remorse from showing up Thompson, saying he could have handled the situation with his younger better. There have been many times when James is speaking with reporters when Thompson will yell goodbye before leaving the locker room. There was none of that love Sunday, with the postgame vibe subdued and strange.

Just last week, James insisted the team’s recent slide – a 7-10 record in March – had not affected camaraderie.

Well, there may be some exposed nerves now.

Another glaring deficiency in Sunday’s win was the Cavs’ inability to execute inbounds plays in crucial situations. Twice, Kevin Love attempted to pass to James and both times George was able to get deflections.

James blamed the poor execution on a lack of practice. The Cavs played 12 road games in March, making it difficult for Lue to schedule workouts while making rest for his players a priority.

“We haven’t practiced anything, especially late-game situations,” James said. “I can’t remember the last time we had a late-game situation.”

There’s certain to be some big ones ahead, maybe as early as Wednesday, when the Cavs visit the Boston Celtics, who have overtaken Cleveland and currently lead the Eastern Conference.

James, who is trying to reach the NBA Finals for the seventh straight time, has seen it all during nearly 14 pro seasons. He’s had disagreements with teammates before, which is why he did all he could to diffuse tension afterward.

“I apologized,” he said. “It’s cool.”

James knows this isn’t the time for a family feud. The Cavs need to be united before setting off what promises to be a much tougher road through the East, where teams like the Celtics, Washington Wizards and even the Chicago Bulls, who went 4-0 against the Cavs this season, don’t fear James and Co.

That’s for the future. Right now, with six games left in the regular season, the Cavs need to worry about themselves.

Ex-financial adviser guilty of defrauding Tim Duncan

J Pat Carter/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An ex-financial adviser to retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has pleaded guilty in a multimillion-dollar fraud case and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Charles Banks of Atlanta pleaded guilty Monday in San Antonio to one count of wire fraud.

Investigators say Banks manipulated Duncan – identified in court documents as “T.D.” -into guaranteeing payment of a $6 million debt related to a merchandising business. Prosecutors say Banks failed to disclose commissions and loans he received in the deal.

Duncan previously sued Banks over what he alleged were more than $25 million in failed investments.

Banks remains free on bond pending sentencing. He could be ordered to make restitution to Duncan, who retired last year after five NBA championships with the Spurs.

Kevin Durant: James Worthy did ‘some shady s— to me’

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo
9 Comments
By Dan FeldmanApr 3, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Kevin Durant signing with the Warriors was met with widespread “I never would have done that” criticism from former players – many of whom would have done that if they could have.

But one former great drew special attention from Durant for his hypocrisy.

Durant on The Bill Simmons Podcast, via CSN Bay Area:

Simmons then asked Durant: “What’s the best criticism you’ve heard of yourself from the guys on TV?”

As Durant started to answer, his agent, Rich Kleiman, started to laugh and chimed in.

“Yo. You know what’s the best story, I’m not gonna name names … tell him the story about how the player came up to you, and you were like, ‘He kept it so real…'”

Durant: “Do you want me to say his name?”

Kleiman: “That’s up to you guys.”

Durant: “Out of his respect to him … but he did kind of do some shady sh*t to me.”

Durant then shared the following story:

“We played in Vancouver, first game in a Warriors uniform. And I see James Worthy walking out as I was leaving the game … it’s a legend here. ‘Big Game James.’ I didn’t get to see him play but I just know all about him … I’m a little skeptical at this point to even talk to anybody from the generation before because I don’t even know how they feel about me as a person, as a player because these dudes — they look at me as like, ‘Oh you switching teams, you chasing this, you chasing that.’ So I’m just gonna keep it moving.

“But he was like, ‘Man. Don’t worry about that stuff. People change jobs every single year, every single day. Don’t worry about that. Just go out there and keep working and go win.’ So I’m like, ‘Man that’s nice.’

“So I came back home that night and my boy Randy — I was like, ‘Man. James worthy was cool. He showed me so much love. I appreciate that.’ He (Randy) was like, ‘Huh? He was talking so bad about you on TV. He was saying Magic wouldn’t have done that. I wouldn’t have done that…’

“Yo, stop selling out. Stop selling your brothers out. This is a fraternity. Stop selling us out … stop doing that man, and then come in my face talking that nonsense. I was really fooled with him.”

We’re obviously hearing only Durant’s side of the story, but I’m glad Durant named Worthy. Why protect him in this situation?