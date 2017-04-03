al horford
Confused Al Horford tries to start break after Kristaps Porzingis dunks on him (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 3, 2017, 2:30 AM EDT

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford is usually pretty on the ball, but after New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis packed a lob on him on Sunday it looked as though Horford was pretty confused.

The play happened during the third quarter of the matchup at Madison Square Garden. Porzingis went up for a lob after spinning diagonally across the lane.

Horford came to help contest, and after the ball went through the hoop he apparently thought it had missed entirely.

Via Twitter:

Meanwhile, Horford did have some redemption. The Celtics beat New York, 110-94, and Horford got a dunk of his own over Porzingis that looked pretty sweet:

LeBron James, Paul George trade dunks on each other during 2OT thriller (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 3, 2017, 3:30 AM EDT

LeBron James and Paul George had a battle for the ages on Sunday. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers had a knock down fight as Lance Stephenson returned to action for his former team.

The game would go to double OT with the Cavaliers pulling out the win, 135-130, as both James and George traded buckets.

The duo also traded dunks — on each other — at various points in the game, two of which were particularly notable.

First, George threw down on LeBron during the first quarter:

Then, James came up with a nifty play of his own, yamming all over George:

LeBron would finish with 41 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists. George added 43 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Cleveland is still a half game back of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The two square off on Tuesday night.

Russell Westbrook grabs 40th triple-double, now just 1 away from tying record

Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Desperately needing a victory to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race, the Charlotte Hornets picked up one in a place they’d never won before.

Kemba Walker scored 29 points to help Charlotte overcome Russell Westbrook‘s sixth straight triple-double to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 on Sunday. It was the Hornets’ first win in Oklahoma City, a place where they’d been 0-8.

Westbrook finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. It was Westbrook’s 40th triple-double of the season, putting him one behind Oscar Robertson’s NBA record of 41, set during the 1961-62 season. It was Westbrook’s first career triple-double against Charlotte.

Frank Kaminsky had 18 points and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 16 for Charlotte, which entered the day in 10th place in the East, two games behind Chicago, Indiana and Miami, who were tied for seventh. Charlotte has six games remaining.

“The readiness, one through 10 – every guy that played contributed,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said.

“The starters got off to a great start, which is important against a good team on the road and then the guys off the bench got the cushion there in the fourth quarter, Jeremy Lamb especially, so we got contributions from everybody.”

Walker went 6 of 12 from 3-point range. It was the 14th time this season Walker hit five or more 3-pointers in a game.

Charlotte had 18 steals against Oklahoma City, the most in a regular-season game for the Hornets since Nov. 23, 2012, against Atlanta. The Hornets scored 35 points off 24 Oklahoma City turnovers.

The Hornets “want to play in the playoffs,” Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said.

“They’re laying it on the line their last five or six games. I like playing against desperate teams, because what it does is it exposes what you have to do to really compete at that extraordinary high level.

“Give Charlotte a lot of credit. They played an exceptional game. They played really, really well all the way around. They had a lot to do with how we played.”

Charlotte seized control with a 13-0 run to open the second half, as the Thunder missed their first seven shots after halftime, allowing the Hornets to build a 72-54 lead.

Westbrook ended Oklahoma City’s scoring drought at the 6:24 mark and the Thunder closed within 12 points twice early in the fourth quarter, but Lamb, a former Thunder guard, scored nine points in a 13-4 run by Charlotte that made it 101-80 with 7:21 left.

“Coach ran a couple of plays for me and (Brian Roberts) just hit me and I was able to knock some shots down,” Lamb said. “That was a big point in the game and I was just happy to be able to knock something down and help the team.”

An 8-0 spurt by Oklahoma City, capped by a layup by Andre Roberson, got the Thunder within 102-91 with 4:37 left but a three-point play by Cody Zeller keyed Charlotte.

Oklahoma City shot out to a 13-6 lead, but the Hornets used a 28-9 run to go up 34-22 early in the second quarter. The Thunder pulled within 39-38, but Charlotte answered with a 16-4 run to build a 55-42 lead before Westbrook almost single-handedly cut the gap to 59-54 by halftime.

TIP-INS:

Hornets: Walker had four steals, moving him past 600 for his career. He’s the fourth Hornets player to reach that number, joining Muggsy Bogues, Gerald Wallace and Dell Curry. … Walker’s 229 3-pointers this season are the second-most in a single season in Charlotte franchise history. Jason Richardson had 243 in 2007-08. … Charlotte, which entered the game averaging the fewest turnovers in the NBA (11.5 per game), had 18 on Sunday. … Lamb scored 13 points against his former team.

Thunder: Taj Gibson returned to the starting lineup after missing Friday’s game against San Antonio due to illness, but scored only four points in 13 minutes. … Westbrook has 77 career triple-doubles – fifth on the NBA’s all-time list, one behind Wilt Chamberlain. … To clinch a season triple-double, Westbrook needs 11 rebounds and 29 assists over the Thunder’s final six games. … Chicago is the only team against which Westbrook hasn’t recorded a triple-double during his career.

15K FOR WESTBROOK

Westbrook passed the 15,000-point career scoring mark during the game, but shook his head when asked about that milestone afterward.

“It’s definitely something that I don’t take for granted, to be able to play this game long enough to do that is a blessing in itself,” he said.

Asked about being one triple-double away from tying Robertson, Westbrook was even more succinct: “We’ve got to win. That’s my thoughts.”

QUOTABLE:

Clifford, on defending Westbrook: “This was one of the best defensive games we’ve played in a while. I know he had 40 and we didn’t make a lot of mistakes on him. He’s just so good. … We didn’t have a lot of dumb fouls. He’s such a great shot maker. He had 40, but I felt our defense on him was good.”

UP NEXT:

Hornets: Will finish a two-game road trip at Washington on Tuesday before a potentially key home game on Wednesday against Miami.

Thunder: Will host Milwaukee on Tuesday to wrap up a three-game homestand.

Wizards G John Wall hit with $15,000 fine for criticizing refs

Associated PressApr 3, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Washington Wizards guard John Wall was fined $15,000 on Sunday by the NBA for what the league called “public criticism of the officiating.”

Wall ripped the referees to the media after a 95-88 loss at Utah on Friday night, frustrated with the free throw discrepancy. The Jazz shot 31 times from the line to 15 for the Wizards. He said, “The way they’ve been officiating today doesn’t make no sense.”

The announcement came before Washington played at Golden State on Sunday night.

“I knew that he would be fined. He said what he said, it’s now time to just move on, focus on basketball, and he will,” coach Scott Brooks said. “And that’s what we have to do. We have to control what we can control, and that’s playing ball on the court. Hopefully we can do a good job against one of the best teams if not the best team in basketball right now.”

Wall also was hit with his 15th technical foul this season in the third quarter. The All-Star made contact with his right hand just below Rudy Gobert‘s belt while fighting around a screen. Brooks hadn’t heard from the NBA whether the technical would be rescinded.

Russell Westbrook tried to convert a 5-point play vs. the Hornets (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 2, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

Russell Westbrook notched his 40th triple-double of the season on Sunday, putting him just one away from trying Oscar Robinson’s mark of 41.

But the Oklahoma City Thunder star still needs his team to win games, and against the Charlotte Hornets it was Westbrook trying to mount a comeback in Oklahoma.

With the Thunder down by double-digits and less than two minutes to go in the game, Westbrook hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. Seeing an opportunity, Westbrook went to the line to complete the play and tried to get himself a 5-point play.

Yup. Brodie went for the missed free-throw conversion.

Unfortunately for Westbrook, NBA rules allow every player outside of the shooter to leave the line once the ball is in the air. Shooters, however, must remain above the line until the ball draws iron.

Westbrook converted the layup, but the basket was disallowed thanks to a lane violation.

Charlotte beat Oklahoma City, 113-101.